NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands With One Game Left

Week 16 was full of mismatches. Good teams played bad teams across the board, and many of them won to lock up playoff spots.There are now only two playoff positions up for grabs, both in the NFC, with the Redskins, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings, and Bears all in contention.



Going into Week 17, hot teams like the Seahawks and Packers shot up our rankings, while the 49ers and Texans slipped after blowout losses.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

