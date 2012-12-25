NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands With One Game Left

Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Week 16 was full of mismatches. Good teams played bad teams across the board, and many of them won to lock up playoff spots.There are now only two playoff positions up for grabs, both in the NFC, with the Redskins, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings, and Bears all in contention.
Going into Week 17, hot teams like the Seahawks and Packers shot up our rankings, while the 49ers and Texans slipped after blowout losses.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
Record: 12-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've beaten a grand total of two playoff teams all year. But they're absolutely dominating teams they should beat.
Record: 13-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: After a mini-slump in the middle of the year, the Falcons are probably playing the best ball of their season going into the playoffs.
Record: 10-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're almost unstoppable at home. Unfortunately they're going to have to win on the road in the playoffs.
Record: 11-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tom Brady is suddenly an INT machine. He has as many picks in the last two games as he had in the first 13 games.
Record: 11-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Unlike last year, they are peaking at exactly the right moment. They'll grab a playoff bye with a win next week, which seemed impossible when they were struggling earlier in the year.
Record: 10-4-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: It was an understandable loss, but Colin Kaepernick is not nearly as dynamic as some people are saying.
Record: 12-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's a different offence without Arian Foster. He was out with an irregular heartbeat yesterday.
Record: 10-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck, to no one's surprise, had an amazing rookie year. He set the all-time record for rookie passing yards.
Record: 10-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Good things happen when you give it to Ray Rice. He had his most carries since Week 8.
Record: 9-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's not all RGIII. Ryan Kerrigan played a great game on defence, and this continues to be one of the best big-play defenses in the NFL.
Record: 9-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Newlywed Christian Ponder is going to decide the fate of this team. Opposing defenses are really stacking the line to stop Peterson.
Record: 9-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is really rounding into the form they had last year. They've held six of seven opponents to less than 20 points.
Record: 8-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jason Pierre-Paul summed it up, 'We went out there and pissed on our legs.'
Record: 8-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got pretty unlucky, but ultimately their season comes down to one game against the Redskins on Sunday and they're playing decently enough to win.
Record: 9-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence got back on track against a really bad Cardinals team. But it might be too little, too late to grab a playoff spot.
Record: 7-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: Overall, it's a really solid year for Miami. They had one of the worst rosters in the league on paper. But Reggie Bush emerged as an every-down running back, and Ryan Tannehill looked great at times.
Record: 7-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: They just couldn't survive all those injuries. The offensive line and defence were in shambles all year and it finally broke them.
Record: 6-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're closing the year really strong. Yeah, it was Oakland, but the defence played the best game of the year. All good things going into 2013.
Record: 7-7-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Janoris Jenkins, who slipped in the draft because of a marijuana test, might be the steal of the 2012 Draft. He has 4 TDs this year.
Record: 7-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jimmy Graham is really fast. Here is where he was when he recovered the game-winning fumble against Dallas.
Record: 6-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets stink.
Record: 6-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's the end for Tim Tebow. He asked not to play yesterday.
Record: 6-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman has eight picks in his last eight quarters. It's amazing that this was once a really good team.
Record: 5-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's a shame that they ended the season so poorly. They looked decent there in the middle of the year.
Record: 5-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: They put in Brian Hoyer, their fourth-string QB, at one point. Poor Larry Fitzgerald.
Record: 4-11
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Stafford might set the record for most passing attempts. So there's that.
Record: 5-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker had a 0.0 passer rating at halftime.
Record: 5-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's a lot of things to build on (CJ Spiller chief among them), but if they can't clean up the pass defence and the passing game, they have no chance in 2013.
Record: 4-11
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nick Foles probably didn't do enough to keep his job next year. The Birds will try to find a new QB.
Record: 2-13
Biggest thing we learned this week: It turns out they are way better when they give the ball to Jamaal Charles as much as possible.
Record: 2-13
Biggest thing we learned this week: They picked off Tom Brady twice and covered. Moral victory.
Record: 4-11
Biggest thing we learned this week: Six points against the Panthers? Six points against the Panthers.
