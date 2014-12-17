NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 16

Tony Manfred
Russell wilson seattle seahawks 2014Steve Dykes/Getty Images

There’s a gap between the top-four teams in our NFL power rankings and the rest of the league.

With two weeks to go until the playoffs, Seattle, Green Bay, New England, and Denver are clear-cut Super Bowl contenders.

On the other end of the rankings, the NFC South continues to sputter.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 2nd)

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: 17-7 win over San Francisco

One thing to know: The defence has been off the charts since Bobby Wagner returned. They're giving up 6.8 points per game in the last month.

2. New England Patriots (previously: 3rd)

Record: 11-3

Week 15 result: 41-13 win over Miami

One thing to know: It sounds like Tom Brady wants to play forever.

3. Green Bay Packers (previously: 1st)

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: 21-13 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: The Packers are 3-4 on the road, with their only wins coming at Chicago, Minnesota, and Miami (where they needed a last-second miracle to win).

4. Denver Broncos (previously: 4th)

Record: 11-3

Week 15 result: 22-10 win over San Diego

One thing to know: Peyton Manning's perplexing December continued in Week 15. He got sick, got hurt and missed a few snaps for the first time all year.

5. Detroit Lions (previously: 7th)

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: 16-14 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: Ndamukong Suh's future is up in the air, but if was up to apparent Lions fan Warren Buffett, he'd be in Detroit forever.

6. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 5th)

Record: 11-3

Week 15 result: 12-6 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: They're down to their third-string quarterback. It's hard to see them making much noise in the playoffs with that QB situation.

7. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 8th)

Record: 9-5

Week 15 result: 20-12 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: The secondary is a total mess. After Terrence Brooks hurt his knee in Week 15, they now have three defensive backs out for the year.

8. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 10th)

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: 38-27 win over Philadelphia

One thing to know: DeMarco Murray has an obscene number of carries this year. A hand injury could keep him out of Week 16's huge game against the Colts.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 6th)

Record: 9-5

Week 15 result: 38-27 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: There's a good chance that they become the third 11-5 team to ever miss the playoffs.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 12th)

Record: 9-4-1

Week 15 result: 30-0 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: The only way the defence gave up yards in Week 15 was by taunting Johnny Manziel after sacks.

11. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 9th)

Record: 10-4

Week 15 result: 17-10 win over Houston

One thing to know: They have got the division locked up, but they're coming off two-straight uninspiring wins over Cleveland and Houston.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 13th)

Record: 9-5

Week 15 result: 27-20 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: For how terrible they have look at times this year, they can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Kansas City in Week 16.

13. Buffalo Bills (previously: 18th)

Record: 8-6

Week 15 result: 21-13 win over Green Bay

One thing to know: Their defence is right up there with Detroit's and Seattle's right now. They held Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers to season-worst passer ratings in back-to-back games.

14. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 15th)

Record: 8-6

Week 15 result: 31-13 win over Oakland

One thing to know: With games against Pittsburgh and San Diego to close out the season, they have the toughest schedule of any AFC wild card contender.

15. San Diego Chargers (previously: 11th)

Record: 8-6

Week 15 result: 22-10 loss to Denver

One thing to know: Their players are going after their fans now.

16. St. Louis Rams (previously: 14th)

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: 12-6 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: In a mild surprise, it sounds like Sam Bradford will be the quarterback again in 2015.

17. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 16th)

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: 17-7 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: The 49ers-Seahawks rivalry is over. It was a good run.

18. Miami Dolphins (previously: 17th)

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: 41-13 loss to New England

One thing to know: It's not looking good for coach Joe Philbin.

19. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 19th)

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: 16-14 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: Adrian Peterson's future is very much in doubt. He even floated the idea of retiring and trying to make the Olympics.

20. Houston Texans (previously: 20th)

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: 17-10 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: J.J. Watt's MVP campaign is kicking back into gear after Aaron Rodgers' poor performance.

21. New York Giants (previously: 22nd)

Record: 5-9

Week 15 result: 24-13 win over Washington

One thing to know: Now it sounds like Tom Coughlin is staying.

22. Cleveland Browns (previously: 21st)

Record: 7-7

Week 15 result: 30-0 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: Johnny Football's debut went about as bad as it could have gone.

23. New Orleans Saints (previously: 26th)

Record: 6-8

Week 15 result: 31-15 win over Chicago

One thing to know: They're the only NFC South team that can possibly finish with a .500 record.

24. Carolina Panthers (previously: 24th)

Record: 5-8-1

Week 15 result: 19-17 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: Cam Newton's status for Week 16 is uncertain after he was injured in a car accident last week.

25. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 25th)

Record: 5-9

Week 15 result: 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: The Falcons went 1-9 against teams that aren't in the NFC South this year. And they still might make the playoffs.

26. Chicago Bears (previously: 23rd)

Record: 5-9

Week 15 result: 31-15 loss to New Orleans

One thing to know: It's hard to stay mad at Jay Cutler, no matter how badly he plays.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-12

Week 15 result: 19-17 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: The Bucs lost three games by less than a field goal and two other games in overtime this year. That's a misleading 2-12.

28. Oakland Raiders (previously: 28th)

Record: 2-12

Week 15 result: 31-13 loss to Kansas City

One thing to know: They're reportedly about to clean house.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 29th)

Record: 2-12

Week 15 result: 20-12 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: The Jaguars are favoured for the first time in 42 games.

30. New York Jets (previously: 30th)

Record: 3-11

Week 15 result: 16-11 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: Their Week 15 win was costly. They're probably out on the Marcus Mariota sweepstakes now.

31. Washington Redskins (previously: 31st)

Record: 3-11

Week 15 result: 24-13 loss to New York Giants

One thing to know: RGIII back!

32. Tennessee Titans (previously: 32nd)

Record: 2-12

Week 15 result: 16-11 loss to New York Jets

One thing to know: Jake Locker has probably played his last game for the Titans.

