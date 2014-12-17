NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 16

There’s a gap between the top-four teams in our NFL power rankings and the rest of the league.
With two weeks to go until the playoffs, Seattle, Green Bay, New England, and Denver are clear-cut Super Bowl contenders.
On the other end of the rankings, the NFC South continues to sputter.
Record: 10-4
Week 15 result: 17-7 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: The defence has been off the charts since Bobby Wagner returned. They're giving up 6.8 points per game in the last month.
Record: 11-3
Week 15 result: 41-13 win over Miami
One thing to know: It sounds like Tom Brady wants to play forever.
Record: 10-4
Week 15 result: 21-13 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: The Packers are 3-4 on the road, with their only wins coming at Chicago, Minnesota, and Miami (where they needed a last-second miracle to win).
Record: 11-3
Week 15 result: 22-10 win over San Diego
One thing to know: Peyton Manning's perplexing December continued in Week 15. He got sick, got hurt and missed a few snaps for the first time all year.
Record: 10-4
Week 15 result: 16-14 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: Ndamukong Suh's future is up in the air, but if was up to apparent Lions fan Warren Buffett, he'd be in Detroit forever.
Record: 11-3
Week 15 result: 12-6 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: They're down to their third-string quarterback. It's hard to see them making much noise in the playoffs with that QB situation.
Record: 9-5
Week 15 result: 20-12 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: The secondary is a total mess. After Terrence Brooks hurt his knee in Week 15, they now have three defensive backs out for the year.
Record: 10-4
Week 15 result: 38-27 win over Philadelphia
One thing to know: DeMarco Murray has an obscene number of carries this year. A hand injury could keep him out of Week 16's huge game against the Colts.
Record: 9-5
Week 15 result: 38-27 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: There's a good chance that they become the third 11-5 team to ever miss the playoffs.
Record: 9-4-1
Week 15 result: 30-0 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: The only way the defence gave up yards in Week 15 was by taunting Johnny Manziel after sacks.
Record: 10-4
Week 15 result: 17-10 win over Houston
One thing to know: They have got the division locked up, but they're coming off two-straight uninspiring wins over Cleveland and Houston.
Record: 9-5
Week 15 result: 27-20 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: For how terrible they have look at times this year, they can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Kansas City in Week 16.
Record: 8-6
Week 15 result: 21-13 win over Green Bay
One thing to know: Their defence is right up there with Detroit's and Seattle's right now. They held Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers to season-worst passer ratings in back-to-back games.
Record: 8-6
Week 15 result: 31-13 win over Oakland
One thing to know: With games against Pittsburgh and San Diego to close out the season, they have the toughest schedule of any AFC wild card contender.
Record: 8-6
Week 15 result: 22-10 loss to Denver
One thing to know: Their players are going after their fans now.
Record: 6-8
Week 15 result: 12-6 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: In a mild surprise, it sounds like Sam Bradford will be the quarterback again in 2015.
Record: 7-7
Week 15 result: 17-7 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: The 49ers-Seahawks rivalry is over. It was a good run.
Record: 7-7
Week 15 result: 41-13 loss to New England
One thing to know: It's not looking good for coach Joe Philbin.
Record: 6-8
Week 15 result: 16-14 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: Adrian Peterson's future is very much in doubt. He even floated the idea of retiring and trying to make the Olympics.
Record: 7-7
Week 15 result: 17-10 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: J.J. Watt's MVP campaign is kicking back into gear after Aaron Rodgers' poor performance.
Record: 5-9
Week 15 result: 24-13 win over Washington
One thing to know: Now it sounds like Tom Coughlin is staying.
Record: 7-7
Week 15 result: 30-0 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: Johnny Football's debut went about as bad as it could have gone.
Record: 6-8
Week 15 result: 31-15 win over Chicago
One thing to know: They're the only NFC South team that can possibly finish with a .500 record.
Record: 5-8-1
Week 15 result: 19-17 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: Cam Newton's status for Week 16 is uncertain after he was injured in a car accident last week.
Record: 5-9
Week 15 result: 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: The Falcons went 1-9 against teams that aren't in the NFC South this year. And they still might make the playoffs.
Record: 5-9
Week 15 result: 31-15 loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: It's hard to stay mad at Jay Cutler, no matter how badly he plays.
Record: 2-12
Week 15 result: 19-17 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: The Bucs lost three games by less than a field goal and two other games in overtime this year. That's a misleading 2-12.
Record: 2-12
Week 15 result: 31-13 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: They're reportedly about to clean house.
Record: 2-12
Week 15 result: 20-12 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: The Jaguars are favoured for the first time in 42 games.
Record: 3-11
Week 15 result: 16-11 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: Their Week 15 win was costly. They're probably out on the Marcus Mariota sweepstakes now.
Record: 2-12
Week 15 result: 16-11 loss to New York Jets
One thing to know: Jake Locker has probably played his last game for the Titans.
