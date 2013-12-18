NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 16

The top three AFC teams in our power rankings all lost to teams in the bottom half of the league in Week 15.

The playoffs are going to be a wonderful crapshoot.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Team record: 12-2

Result: 23-0 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is peaking at the right time. They’ve given up 8 points per game in their last three.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

2. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 11-3 11-3 Result: 27-20 loss to San Diego Biggest thing we learned this week: Thursday games are weird. Peyton Manning is still awesome.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th)

Team record: 10-4 10-4 Result: 33-14 win over Tampa Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re 3-0 since Michael Crabtree came back.

Ron Antonelli/Getty Images

4. New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 10-4 10-4 Result: 27-26 loss to St. Louis Biggest thing we learned this week: They have kicker issues.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5. Carolina Panthers (previously 5th)

Team record: 10-4 10-4 Result: 30-20 win over the New York Jets Biggest thing we learned this week: Next week’s game against New Orleans is a huge momentum-builder going into the playoffs.

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 8th)

Team record: 11-3 11-3 Result: 56-31 win over Oakland Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the only top AFC playing well.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)

Team record: 9-5 9-5 Result: 30-20 loss to Pittsburgh Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re a much different team away from home.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

8. New England Patriots (previously 6th)

Team record: 10-4 10-4 Result: 24-20 loss to Miami Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries might be too much to overcome.

Getty Images

Carson Palmer of the Arizona Cardinals

9. Arizona Cardinals (previously 10th)

Team record: 9-5 9-5 Result: 37-34 OT win over Tennessee Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re probably going to miss the playoffs because of the NFL’s dumb division format.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

10. Baltimore Ravens (previously 11th)

Team record: 8-6 8-6 Result: 18-16 win over Detroit Biggest thing we learned this week: Justin Tucker is way underpaid.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

11. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 9th)

Team record: 8-6 8-6 Result: 48-30 loss to Minnesota Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is awful.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

12. Indianapolis Colts (previously 13th)

Team record: 9-5 9-5 Result: 25-3 win over Houston Biggest thing we learned this week: They played their best game since Reggie Wayne got hurt.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

13. Chicago Bears (previously 14th)

Team record: 8-6 8-6 Result: 38-31 win over Cleveland Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler looked really shaky.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

14. Green Bay Packers (previously 16th)

Team record: 7-6-1 7-6-1 Result: 37-36 win over Dallas Biggest thing we learned this week: They had almost no chance of winning that game.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

15. San Diego Chargers (previously 17th)

Team record: 7-7 7-7 Result: 27-20 win over Denver Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip Rivers is having perhaps his best year ever.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

16. Miami Dolphins (previously 18th)

Team record: 8-6 8-6 Result: 24-20 win over New England Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is great, even when they pick guys up off the street and play them in critical spots.

Leon Halip/Getty Images

17. Detroit Lions (previously 12th)

Team record: 7-7 7-7 Result: 18-16 loss to Baltimore Biggest thing we learned this week: Somehow they managed to give away the division while Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler were hurt.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

18. St. Louis Rams (previously 19th)

Team record: 6-8 6-8 Result: 27-16 win over New Orleans Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the most inconsistent team in the NFL and it’s not even close.

Elsa/Getty Images

19. Dallas Cowboys (previously 15th)

Team record: 7-7 7-7 Result: 37-36 loss to Green Bay Biggest thing we learned this week: It’s not Dez Bryant’s fault.

Jerricho Cotchery/Getty Images

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 20th)

Team record: 6-8 6-8 Result: 30-20 win over Cincinnati Biggest thing we learned this week: Terence Garvin probably should have gotten flagged for breaking a punter’s jaw.

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

21. Buffalo Bills (previously 23rd)

Team record: 5-9 5-9 Result: 27-20 win over Jacksonville Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence could be really good next year. They forced four turnovers.

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 21st)

Team record: 4-10 4-10 Result: 33-14 loss to San Francisco Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Schiano needs a strong finish to save his job.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

23. Tennessee Titans (previously 22nd)

Team record: 5-9 5-9 Result: 37-34 OT loss to Arizona Biggest thing we learned this week: They should have gone for two at the end of regulation.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

24. Cleveland Browns (previously 25th)

Team record: 4-10 4-10 Result: 38-31 loss to Chicago Biggest thing we learned this week: They could be without Joe Haden, their best player.

AP Images

25. New York Jets (previously 24th)

Team record: 6-8 6-8 Result: 30-20 loss to Carolina Biggest thing we learned this week: Rex Ryan could be toast.

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

26. Minnesota Vikings (previously 28th)

Team record: 4-9-1 4-9-1 Result: 48-30 win over Philadelphia Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Cassel is the best QB on the roster.

Getty Images

Steven Jackson runs over Josh Wilson for a touchdown

27. Atlanta Falcons (previously 29th)

Team record: 4-10 4-10 Result: 27-26 win over Washington Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson, still a beast.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 27th)

Team record: 4-10 4-10 Result: 27-20 loss to Buffalo Biggest thing we learned this week: Vegas knew what it was doing when they made Buffalo a surprising two-point favourite.

Elsa/GettyImages

29. New York Giants (previously 26th)

Team record: 5-9 5-9 Result: 23-0 loss to Seattle Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning is making a run at the INT record.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

30. Oakland Raiders (previously 30th)

Team record: 4-10 4-10 Result: 56-31 loss to Kansas City Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is awful. They’ve give up 31, 37, and 56 points in their last three games.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

31. Houston Texans (previously 31st)

Team record: 2-12 2-12 Result: 25-3 loss to Indianapolis Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the heavy favourite for the No. 1 pick.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

32. Washington Redskins (previously 32nd)

Team record: 3-11 3-11 Result: 27-26 loss to Atlanta Biggest thing we learned this week: They may have created a QB controversy out of thin air.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.