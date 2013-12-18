NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 16

The top three AFC teams in our power rankings all lost to teams in the bottom half of the league in Week 15.
The playoffs are going to be a wonderful crapshoot.
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)
Team record: 12-2
Result: 23-0 win over New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is peaking at the right time. They’ve given up 8 points per game in their last three.
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
2. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)
Result: 27-20 loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: Thursday games are weird. Peyton Manning is still awesome.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th)
Result: 33-14 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re 3-0 since Michael Crabtree came back.
Ron Antonelli/Getty Images
4. New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)
Result: 27-26 loss to St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have kicker issues.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
5. Carolina Panthers (previously 5th)
Result: 30-20 win over the New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: Next week’s game against New Orleans is a huge momentum-builder going into the playoffs.
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 8th)
Result: 56-31 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the only top AFC playing well.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)
Result: 30-20 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re a much different team away from home.
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
8. New England Patriots (previously 6th)
Result: 24-20 loss to Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries might be too much to overcome.
Getty Images
Carson Palmer of the Arizona Cardinals
9. Arizona Cardinals (previously 10th)
Result: 37-34 OT win over Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re probably going to miss the playoffs because of the NFL’s dumb division format.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
10. Baltimore Ravens (previously 11th)
Result: 18-16 win over Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Justin Tucker is way underpaid.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
11. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 9th)
Result: 48-30 loss to Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is awful.
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
12. Indianapolis Colts (previously 13th)
Result: 25-3 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: They played their best game since Reggie Wayne got hurt.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
13. Chicago Bears (previously 14th)
Result: 38-31 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler looked really shaky.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
14. Green Bay Packers (previously 16th)
Result: 37-36 win over Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: They had almost no chance of winning that game.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
15. San Diego Chargers (previously 17th)
Result: 27-20 win over Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip Rivers is having perhaps his best year ever.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
16. Miami Dolphins (previously 18th)
Result: 24-20 win over New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is great, even when they pick guys up off the street and play them in critical spots.
Leon Halip/Getty Images
17. Detroit Lions (previously 12th)
Result: 18-16 loss to Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: Somehow they managed to give away the division while Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler were hurt.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
18. St. Louis Rams (previously 19th)
Result: 27-16 win over New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the most inconsistent team in the NFL and it’s not even close.
Elsa/Getty Images
19. Dallas Cowboys (previously 15th)
Result: 37-36 loss to Green Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: It’s not Dez Bryant’s fault.
Jerricho Cotchery/Getty Images
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 20th)
Result: 30-20 win over Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: Terence Garvin probably should have gotten flagged for breaking a punter’s jaw.
Rick Stewart/Getty Images
21. Buffalo Bills (previously 23rd)
Result: 27-20 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence could be really good next year. They forced four turnovers.
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 21st)
Result: 33-14 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Schiano needs a strong finish to save his job.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
23. Tennessee Titans (previously 22nd)
Result: 37-34 OT loss to Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: They should have gone for two at the end of regulation.
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
24. Cleveland Browns (previously 25th)
Result: 38-31 loss to Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: They could be without Joe Haden, their best player.
25. New York Jets (previously 24th)
Result: 30-20 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rex Ryan could be toast.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
26. Minnesota Vikings (previously 28th)
Result: 48-30 win over Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Cassel is the best QB on the roster.
Getty Images
Steven Jackson runs over Josh Wilson for a touchdown
27. Atlanta Falcons (previously 29th)
Result: 27-26 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson, still a beast.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 27th)
Result: 27-20 loss to Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: Vegas knew what it was doing when they made Buffalo a surprising two-point favourite.
Elsa/GettyImages
29. New York Giants (previously 26th)
Result: 23-0 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning is making a run at the INT record.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
30. Oakland Raiders (previously 30th)
Result: 56-31 loss to Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is awful. They’ve give up 31, 37, and 56 points in their last three games.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
31. Houston Texans (previously 31st)
Result: 25-3 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the heavy favourite for the No. 1 pick.
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
32. Washington Redskins (previously 32nd)
Result: 27-26 loss to Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: They may have created a QB controversy out of thin air.
