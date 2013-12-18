NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 16

Tony Manfred

The top three AFC teams in our power rankings all lost to teams in the bottom half of the league in Week 15.

The playoffs are going to be a wonderful crapshoot.

Richard sherman seattle seahawks

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 2nd)

Team record: 12-2

Result: 23-0 win over New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is peaking at the right time. They’ve given up 8 points per game in their last three.

Peyton manning broncos

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

2. Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 11-3

Result: 27-20 loss to San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: Thursday games are weird. Peyton Manning is still awesome.

San francisco 49ers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 4th)

Team record: 10-4

Result: 33-14 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re 3-0 since Michael Crabtree came back.

Drew brees no saints

Ron Antonelli/Getty Images

4. New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 10-4

Result: 27-26 loss to St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have kicker issues.

Thomas davis carolina panthers

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5. Carolina Panthers (previously 5th)

Team record: 10-4

Result: 30-20 win over the New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: Next week’s game against New Orleans is a huge momentum-builder going into the playoffs.

Chiefs mccluster

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

6. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 8th)

Team record: 11-3

Result: 56-31 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the only top AFC playing well.

Cincinnati bengals sanu

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)

Team record: 9-5

Result: 30-20 loss to Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re a much different team away from home.

Tom brady pats

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

8. New England Patriots (previously 6th)

Team record: 10-4

Result: 24-20 loss to Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: The injuries might be too much to overcome.

Carson Palmer

Getty Images
Carson Palmer of the Arizona Cardinals

9. Arizona Cardinals (previously 10th)

Team record: 9-5

Result: 37-34 OT win over Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re probably going to miss the playoffs because of the NFL’s dumb division format.

Justin tucker

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

10. Baltimore Ravens (previously 11th)

Team record: 8-6

Result: 18-16 win over Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: Justin Tucker is way underpaid.

Nick foles eagles

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

11. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 9th)

Team record: 8-6

Result: 48-30 loss to Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is awful.

Trent richardson indianapolis colts

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

12. Indianapolis Colts (previously 13th)

Team record: 9-5

Result: 25-3 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: They played their best game since Reggie Wayne got hurt.

Jay cutler

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

13. Chicago Bears (previously 14th)

Team record: 8-6

Result: 38-31 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler looked really shaky.

Eddie lacy green bay packers

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

14. Green Bay Packers (previously 16th)

Team record: 7-6-1

Result: 37-36 win over Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: They had almost no chance of winning that game.

Phillip rivers chargers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

15. San Diego Chargers (previously 17th)

Team record: 7-7

Result: 27-20 win over Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: Philip Rivers is having perhaps his best year ever.

Mike wallace miami dolphins wide receiver

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

16. Miami Dolphins (previously 18th)

Team record: 8-6

Result: 24-20 win over New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is great, even when they pick guys up off the street and play them in critical spots.

Detroit lions td

Leon Halip/Getty Images

17. Detroit Lions (previously 12th)

Team record: 7-7

Result: 18-16 loss to Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: Somehow they managed to give away the division while Aaron Rodgers and Jay Cutler were hurt.

Rams long

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

18. St. Louis Rams (previously 19th)

Team record: 6-8

Result: 27-16 win over New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the most inconsistent team in the NFL and it’s not even close.

Dez bryant cowboys

Elsa/Getty Images

19. Dallas Cowboys (previously 15th)

Team record: 7-7

Result: 37-36 loss to Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: It’s not Dez Bryant’s fault.

Pittsburgh steelers

Jerricho Cotchery/Getty Images

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 20th)

Team record: 6-8

Result: 30-20 win over Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: Terence Garvin probably should have gotten flagged for breaking a punter’s jaw.

Kiko alonso

Rick Stewart/Getty Images

21. Buffalo Bills (previously 23rd)

Team record: 5-9

Result: 27-20 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence could be really good next year. They forced four turnovers.

Lavonte david

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 21st)

Team record: 4-10

Result: 33-14 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Schiano needs a strong finish to save his job.

Chris johnson titans

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

23. Tennessee Titans (previously 22nd)

Team record: 5-9

Result: 37-34 OT loss to Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: They should have gone for two at the end of regulation.

Jordan cameron cleveland browns

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

24. Cleveland Browns (previously 25th)

Team record: 4-10

Result: 38-31 loss to Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: They could be without Joe Haden, their best player.

Rex ryan

AP Images

25. New York Jets (previously 24th)

Team record: 6-8

Result: 30-20 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rex Ryan could be toast.

Matt cassel minnesota vikings

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

26. Minnesota Vikings (previously 28th)

Team record: 4-9-1

Result: 48-30 win over Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Cassel is the best QB on the roster.

Steven Jackson

Getty Images
Steven Jackson runs over Josh Wilson for a touchdown

27. Atlanta Falcons (previously 29th)

Team record: 4-10

Result: 27-26 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: Steven Jackson, still a beast.

Jacksonville jaguars player

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 27th)

Team record: 4-10

Result: 27-20 loss to Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: Vegas knew what it was doing when they made Buffalo a surprising two-point favourite.

Eli Manning

Elsa/GettyImages

29. New York Giants (previously 26th)

Team record: 5-9

Result: 23-0 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: Eli Manning is making a run at the INT record.

Oakland raiders touchdown

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

30. Oakland Raiders (previously 30th)

Team record: 4-10

Result: 56-31 loss to Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is awful. They’ve give up 31, 37, and 56 points in their last three games.

Strange sports photos 2013 jj watt

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

31. Houston Texans (previously 31st)

Team record: 2-12

Result: 25-3 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: They’re the heavy favourite for the No. 1 pick.

Kirk cousins

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

32. Washington Redskins (previously 32nd)

Team record: 3-11

Result: 27-26 loss to Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: They may have created a QB controversy out of thin air.

