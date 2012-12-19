NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands With Two Games Left

Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
In a crystal-clear indication of how much parity defines the 2012 NFL season, here were the combined records of the teams in last week’s power rankings in this week’s games:
- Top 10: 5-5
- Middle 12: 6-6
- Bottom 10: 5-5
Amazing.
As we steam toward the playoffs, there are 16 teams vying for 12 spots.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A winning record: up 1 spot
- A losing record: down 1 spot
Record: 11-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Even though Denver has only lost once since September, they desperately needed a signature win. They got that with a solid W over Baltimore on the road.
Record: 10-3-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Colin Kaepernick is great, but he's he hasn't revolutionised the QB position in San Francisco the way some people say he has.
Record: 12-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: JJ Watt isn't regressing. He had his best game of the year with three sacks and six tackles for a loss in a meaningful bounce-back win for Houston.
Record: 12-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Speaking of bounce-back wins, the Falcons showed that focus is all the difference in torching the Giants. They looked disinterested against Carolina last week, but when fully engaged they are a true contender in the NFC.
Record: 10-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is improved, but this loss proved that when the offence turns the ball over and struggles, there's no defensive safety net. Tom Brady even attempted a tackle at one point.
Record: 10-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Green Bay identity shift continued. Even though they couldn't run the ball all that well (3.5 yards per rush), they didn't abandon it completely and it paid off in the time of possession stats.
Record: 9-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've outscored their opponents by 91 points in the last 8 quarters.
Record: 9-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: It was a letdown to get beat as soundly as they did, but they should get a lift when coach Chuck Pagano attempts to return to the sidelines next week.
Record: 8-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: NY suddenly stinks on the road. They've lost to Cincy, Washington, and Atlanta in their last three away games.
Record: 9-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco summed it up this collapsing team perfectly, 'We're a 9-5 football team and it feels like we're 0-14 right now.'
Record: 8-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: There are clearly reasons this team wins that have nothing to do with RGIII (big plays on defence, playmakers at the skill positions).
Record: 8-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Ridiculous stat -- the Cowboys will have a winning record in December for the first time since 2001.
Record: 8-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson is a freak. He's on pace to break the single-season rushing record a year after blowing out his knee.
Record: 7-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're teetering. They still control their destiny, but with Roethlisberger still shaky and Rasheed Mendenhall's status uncertain, things are looking bleak.
Record: 8-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: This is the hottest team in the division. A win at Pittsburgh next week would be a huge changing-of-the-guard moment.
Record: 8-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Bears are in a total free-fall. A sure sign -- Brian Urlacher is now going after the fans.
Record: 6-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing, the Jaguars are that bad.
Record: 6-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got shutout by a defence that was on pace to give up the most yards in the history of football earlier this year.
Record: 5-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: The mini-meltdown Carolina had in the middle of the year probably cost them a chance at a nice season. They now appear to be back on track, and could be a team to watch in 2013.
Record: 6-7-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has been the best part of the team all year, but they really let down this week. Adrian Peterson ran the Vikings out to a 30-7 halftime lead.
Record: 5-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Demoralizing loss. They had a chance to finish the season strong and save their coach's job, but they fell flat against a Washington team without RGIII.
Record: 5-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: This might be the game that ends this era of Chargers football. There's no saving face with a 8-8 season now. Things will change.
Record: 6-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's a tiny chance they can make the playoffs, but it's all about setting things up for 2013 right now.
Record: 5-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: At the end of the day, these are pro athletes. Arizona got embarrassed 58-0 last week, and it looks like that was enough to motivate them to restore some pride.
Record: 4-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Cards lost to Seattle by 58 last week. This should be a wake-up call that Detroit's miracle 2011 season was a fluke, and they need help all over.
Record: 5-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing, the Jets are that bad.
Record: 5-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: They gave up more points Sunday (50) than they did in the four weeks before that combined (47).
Record: 4-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're bad all over. They'll get a minor lift this week if Lesean McCoy can return from injury.
Record: 4-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing like five field goals to really get the team going after a rough season.
Record: 2-12
Biggest thing we learned this week: They had 119 yards against a truly bad Raiders defence.
Record: 2-12
Biggest thing we learned this week: They just got blasted by the Jets and Dolphins in consecutive weeks. This might be the only hopeless NFL team.
