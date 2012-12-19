NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands With Two Games Left

Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

In a crystal-clear indication of how much parity defines the 2012 NFL season, here were the combined records of the teams in last week’s power rankings in this week’s games:

Top 10: 5-5

Middle 12: 6-6

Bottom 10: 5-5

Amazing.



As we steam toward the playoffs, there are 16 teams vying for 12 spots.

Click here to see the rankings >

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A winning record: up 1 spot

A losing record: down 1 spot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.