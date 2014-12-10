NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 15

With three weeks to go until the playoffs, the top-10 of our NFL power rankings is still rapidly changing from week to week.
At the top of the rankings, the Seahawks are surging toward the No. 1 spot.
At the bottom, the entire NFC South is falling apart.
Record: 10-3
Week 14 result: 43-37 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers really likes his team. He says there's no excuse for them not to put up 38 points per game.
Record: 9-4
Week 14 result: 24-14 win over Philadelphia
One thing to know: Seattle's defence is playing even better than it did last year right now. It's the most dominant unit in the league.
Record: 10-3
Week 14 result: 23-14 win over San Diego
One thing to know: Almost all of Bill Belichick's moves have panned out. Darrelle Revis is dominating again and LeGarrette Blount is looking rejuvenated.
Record: 10-3
Week 14 result: 24-17 win over Buffalo
One thing to know: What's up with Peyton Manning? He has had two-straight games with fewer than 200 yards and 20 completions.
Record: 10-3
Week 14 result: 17-14 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: The latest Cardinal injury, Antonio Cromartie, might be able to come back sooner than expected.
Record: 9-4
Week 14 result: 24-14 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: The Seahawks really hate Mark Sanchez, for some reason.
Record: 9-4
Week 14 result: 34-17 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: With games against Minnesota and Chicago in the next two weeks, they should be 11-4 going into the Green Bay game in Week 17.
Record: 8-5
Week 14 result: 28-13 win over Miami
One thing to know: They have the easiest schedule of any AFC North contender -- Jacksonville, Houston, Cleveland.
Record: 9-4
Week 14 result: 25-24 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: They played one of their worst games of the year in Week 14, with four turnovers including two Andrew Luck interceptions.
Record: 9-4
Week 14 result: 41-28 win over Chicago
One thing to know: With the way the NFC wild card contenders are playing, they're in deep trouble if they don't win at Philly in Week 15.
Record: 8-5
Week 14 result: 23-14 loss to New England
One thing to know: There's something weird going on with the amount of opposing fans at their stadium.
Record: 8-4-1
Week 14 result: 42-21 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Cincy has the worst run defence in the league, and they got torn apart for 6.7 yards per attempt in Week 14.
Record: 8-5
Week 14 result: 42-21 win over Cincinnati
One thing to know: Pittsburgh lost to the Jets and the Saints but destroyed the Colts and Bengals. No one has any idea what to expect from them going forward.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 result: 17-14 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: Chiefs wide receivers haven't caught a touchdown pass in a full year.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 result: 24-13 loss to Oakland
One thing to know: The NFL world is turning on Colin Kaepernick.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 result: 28-13 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: Their playoff odds are falling after their best defensive back got hurt.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 result: 24-17 loss to Denver
One thing to know: It looks like they're going to miss the playoffs, but the silver lining is Sammy Watkins broke out of his slump with a seven-catch, 127-yard day.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 result: 27-13 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: A soft schedule is going to keep them from getting a good draft pick. They picked up five free wins against Jacksonville, Tennessee, Washington, and Oakland.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 result: 25-24 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: All signs point to the Johnny Football era starting in Week 15.
Record: 4-9
Week 14 result: 36-7 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: Odell Beckham is now one of the most reliable receivers in the league. He had a season-high 15 targets in Week 14.
Record: 5-8
Week 14 result: 41-28 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: Jay Cutler's monster contract isn't looking too great right now.
Record: 4-8-1
Week 14 result: 41-10 win over New Orleans
One thing to know: Peter King says the Panthers are the best team in the NFC South.
Record: 5-8
Week 14 result: 43-37 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: Julio Jones had a career night, but he got hurt in the process.
Record: 5-8
Week 14 result: 41-10 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: They're probably still the favourite in the NFC South because the NFC South is a tire fire.
Record: 2-11
Week 14 result: 34-17 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: Now the Bucs might go back to Mike Glennon.
Record: 2-11
Week 14 result: 24-13 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: Their Week 14 win may have killed their chance at the No. 1 pick.
Record: 2-11
Week 14 result: 27-13 loss to Houston
One thing to know: A least owner Shahid Khan has an awesome yacht?
Record: 2-11
Week 14 result: 30-24 OT loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: The Week 15 Jets-Titans could be the Mariota bowl.
Record: 3-10
Week 14 result: 24-0 loss to St. Louis
One thing to know: The Redskins have ruined RGIII.
Record: 2-11
Week 14 result: 36-7 loss to New York Giants
One thing to know: They have only been within 10 points in one of their last six games.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.