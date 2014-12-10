NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 15

Tony Manfred
Richard shermanAP

With three weeks to go until the playoffs, the top-10 of our NFL power rankings is still rapidly changing from week to week.

At the top of the rankings, the Seahawks are surging toward the No. 1 spot.

At the bottom, the entire NFC South is falling apart.

1. Green Bay Packers (previously: 1st)

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 43-37 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers really likes his team. He says there's no excuse for them not to put up 38 points per game.

2. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 4th)

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 24-14 win over Philadelphia

One thing to know: Seattle's defence is playing even better than it did last year right now. It's the most dominant unit in the league.

3. New England Patriots (previously: 2nd)

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 23-14 win over San Diego

One thing to know: Almost all of Bill Belichick's moves have panned out. Darrelle Revis is dominating again and LeGarrette Blount is looking rejuvenated.

4. Denver Broncos (previously: 3rd)

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 24-17 win over Buffalo

One thing to know: What's up with Peyton Manning? He has had two-straight games with fewer than 200 yards and 20 completions.

5. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 8th)

Record: 10-3

Week 14 result: 17-14 win over Kansas City

One thing to know: The latest Cardinal injury, Antonio Cromartie, might be able to come back sooner than expected.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 5th)

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 24-14 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: The Seahawks really hate Mark Sanchez, for some reason.

7. Detroit Lions (previously: 9th)

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 34-17 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: With games against Minnesota and Chicago in the next two weeks, they should be 11-4 going into the Green Bay game in Week 17.

8. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 11th)

Record: 8-5

Week 14 result: 28-13 win over Miami

One thing to know: They have the easiest schedule of any AFC North contender -- Jacksonville, Houston, Cleveland.

9. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 6th)

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 25-24 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: They played one of their worst games of the year in Week 14, with four turnovers including two Andrew Luck interceptions.

10. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 12th)

Record: 9-4

Week 14 result: 41-28 win over Chicago

One thing to know: With the way the NFC wild card contenders are playing, they're in deep trouble if they don't win at Philly in Week 15.

11. San Diego Chargers (previously: 10th)

Record: 8-5

Week 14 result: 23-14 loss to New England

One thing to know: There's something weird going on with the amount of opposing fans at their stadium.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 7th)

Record: 8-4-1

Week 14 result: 42-21 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Cincy has the worst run defence in the league, and they got torn apart for 6.7 yards per attempt in Week 14.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 16th)

Record: 8-5

Week 14 result: 42-21 win over Cincinnati

One thing to know: Pittsburgh lost to the Jets and the Saints but destroyed the Colts and Bengals. No one has any idea what to expect from them going forward.

14. St. Louis Rams (previously: 18th)

Record: 6-7

Week 14 result: 24-0 win over Washington

One thing to know: Jeff Fisher, master troll.

15. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 13th)

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 17-14 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: Chiefs wide receivers haven't caught a touchdown pass in a full year.

16. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 14th)

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 24-13 loss to Oakland

One thing to know: The NFL world is turning on Colin Kaepernick.

17. Miami Dolphins (previously: 15th)

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 28-13 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: Their playoff odds are falling after their best defensive back got hurt.

18. Buffalo Bills (previously: 17th)

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 24-17 loss to Denver

One thing to know: It looks like they're going to miss the playoffs, but the silver lining is Sammy Watkins broke out of his slump with a seven-catch, 127-yard day.

19. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 20th)

Record: 6-7

Week 14 result: 30-24 OT win over New York Jets

One thing to know: They have a chance to mess up someone's playoff hopes in the next two weeks against Detroit and Miami.

20. Houston Texans (previously: 21st)

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 27-13 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: A soft schedule is going to keep them from getting a good draft pick. They picked up five free wins against Jacksonville, Tennessee, Washington, and Oakland.

21. Cleveland Browns (previously: 19th)

Record: 7-6

Week 14 result: 25-24 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: All signs point to the Johnny Football era starting in Week 15.

22. New York Giants (previously: 24th)

Record: 4-9

Week 14 result: 36-7 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: Odell Beckham is now one of the most reliable receivers in the league. He had a season-high 15 targets in Week 14.

23. Chicago Bears (previously: 23rd)

Record: 5-8

Week 14 result: 41-28 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: Jay Cutler's monster contract isn't looking too great right now.

24. Carolina Panthers (previously: 29th)

Record: 4-8-1

Week 14 result: 41-10 win over New Orleans

One thing to know: Peter King says the Panthers are the best team in the NFC South.

25. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 25th)

Record: 5-8

Week 14 result: 43-37 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: Julio Jones had a career night, but he got hurt in the process.

26. New Orleans Saints (previously: 22nd)

Record: 5-8

Week 14 result: 41-10 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: They're probably still the favourite in the NFC South because the NFC South is a tire fire.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 28th)

Record: 2-11

Week 14 result: 34-17 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: Now the Bucs might go back to Mike Glennon.

28. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 2-11

Week 14 result: 24-13 win over San Francisco

One thing to know: Their Week 14 win may have killed their chance at the No. 1 pick.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 26th)

Record: 2-11

Week 14 result: 27-13 loss to Houston

One thing to know: A least owner Shahid Khan has an awesome yacht?

30. New York Jets (previously: 30th)

Record: 2-11

Week 14 result: 30-24 OT loss to Minnesota

One thing to know: The Week 15 Jets-Titans could be the Mariota bowl.

31. Washington Redskins (previously: 27th)

Record: 3-10

Week 14 result: 24-0 loss to St. Louis

One thing to know: The Redskins have ruined RGIII.

32. Tennessee Titans (previously: 31st)

Record: 2-11

Week 14 result: 36-7 loss to New York Giants

One thing to know: They have only been within 10 points in one of their last six games.

Is your team out of it? Have hope...

The 32 Best Prospects In The 2015 NFL Draft >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.