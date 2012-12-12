NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 15

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images
It was the most upset-filled week of the NFL season.Four of our top-five teams from last week lost, and our rankings were turned upside down as a result.
We have a brand new top three, led by the New England Patriots, and two hot NFC teams are threatening to break into the top 10.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A winning record: up 1 spot
- A losing record: down 1 spot
- No team with a winning record can be outside the top 16
Record: 10-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The pass defence -- the team's one glaring weakness -- has improved dramatically in the last month.
Record: 10-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They can beat bad teams without their 'A' game. Denver only scored TDs on two of their seven red-zone possessions, but still handled Oakland on the road.
Record: 9-3-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Colin Kaepernick is basically doing the same thing Alex Smith did as a passer (protecting the ball, completing a high percentage of his passes). But he's making big plays as a runner -- Kaepernick has 50-yard runs in two-straight weeks.
Record: 11-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: It was bad, but not as bad as it looked. The Texans made three uncharacteristic errors (an INT, a failed fumble recovery, and a pass interference call) in the first half that left them down 21-0 before they could blink. But still, Matt Schaub was overthrowing people all night.
Record: 11-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Falcons are coasting, and you can't blame them. Despite the loss, they're still two games up in the race for the #1 seed in the NFC.
Record: 9-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're transition to a more run-centric offence is coming along nicely. The offensive line isn't good enough to protect Aaron Rodgers.
Record: 9-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: It's looking like they peaked too early. They fired their offensive coordinator (presumably for failing to get Ray Rice involved enough), even though the defence was the problem on Sunday.
Record: 8-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Well that was a big way for Eli Manning to burst out of a mini slump. He threw for 4 TDs, and also explained to the New York Times why he doesn't wear a cup. Big week.
Record: 9-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andrew Luck has been quietly mediocre, but he's still making big plays in the fourth quarter to pull out these games.
Record: 7-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're still dangerous, but there's reason for concern. The defence is regressing to where they were in September, and Big Ben doesn't look entirely healthy yet.
Record: 8-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: 58-0. 8 turnovers by Arizona. Russell Wilson took almost the entire second half off. It was by far the worst beating of the season.
Record: 8-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're clinging to a playoff spot, but look disoriented after dropping four of their last five. Jay Cutler even got benched at the end of this game.
Record: 7-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Like Denver last year, they have some weird mojo going, and they're probably the most fun team to watch in the NFC right now.
Record: 7-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're quietly playing pretty well. Beating the Bengals on the road is a good win, and now they put themselves in a position to make a run at the NFC East.
Record: 7-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson only had 50 yards after the first quarter because Chicago totally crowded the box to stop him. Minnesota needs QB Christian Ponder to make plays to win.
Record: 7-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Cincy had an excellent chance to win this game, but the defence was the problem again. They allowed two long drives to end the game, and lost on a field goal at the last second.
Record: 6-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: Of all the upsets on Sunday, this might have been the worst. Tampa was unable to move the ball against one of the worst defenses in football, and their pass D allowed rookie Nick Foles to throw for nearly 400 yards.
Record: 6-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going back to ground and pound. They ran the ball 42 times and threw it just 19 against the Jags.
Record: 6-6-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The least-talked about playoff contender in the league continues to impress on defence. They had two more takeaways and held Buffalo to 12 points.
Record: 5-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: The white-hot Browns! But in all seriousness, they played their most complete game of the year (against the Chiefs, but still).
Record: 5-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: They were up big before they called off the dogs on the road. Unfortunately it's probably too late to make a realistic playoff run.
Record: 5-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: Ryan Tannehill's downfall continues. The rookie QB has now had a sub-40 QB rating in four of his last five games.
Record: 4-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: They blew a 10-point lead for their third game in a row. Oof.
Record: 4-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: The rumours of Cam Newton's sophomore demise were premature. He had a 72-yard TD run that reminded us why we fell in love with him last year.
Record: 5-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has been excellent for the last month, but their offence has tanked. It was exactly the opposite of this early in the year, which is why they're so inconsistent.
Record: 4-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Seriously, what do we even make of this? Nick Foles wins a game on the road without his top running back, wide receiver, and tight end? We learned everything and nothing.
Record: 5-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their mini mid-season winning streak against bad teams was an aberration.
Record: 4-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: We sincerely apologise for saying John Skelton should start. He threw four first-half picks.
Record: 4-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jake Locker started hot, but the team collapsed down the stretch for another bad loss.
Record: 2-11
Biggest thing we learned this week: Last week's emotional win over Carolina was not an indication that this team is building anything good.
Record: 2-11
Biggest thing we learned this week: They are as bad as we thought.
Record: 3-10
Biggest thing we learned this week: They got blown out by double digits for the fifth time in their last six games. They're bad at QB and on defence right now.
