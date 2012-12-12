NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 15

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

It was the most upset-filled week of the NFL season.Four of our top-five teams from last week lost, and our rankings were turned upside down as a result.



We have a brand new top three, led by the New England Patriots, and two hot NFC teams are threatening to break into the top 10.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A winning record: up 1 spot

A losing record: down 1 spot

No team with a winning record can be outside the top 16

