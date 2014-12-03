NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 14

AP Aaron Rodgers has taken his Packers to the top of the NFC.

With a month to go until the playoffs, some potential conference championship games are taking shape at the top of our NFL power rankings.

The Packers are setting the pace in the NFC, with the Seahawks surging behind them.

The Patriots are setting the pace in the AFC, with the Broncos now on their heels.

