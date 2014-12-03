NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 14

With a month to go until the playoffs, some potential conference championship games are taking shape at the top of our NFL power rankings.
The Packers are setting the pace in the NFC, with the Seahawks surging behind them.
The Patriots are setting the pace in the AFC, with the Broncos now on their heels.
Record: 9-3
Week 13 result: 26-21 win over New England
One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers hasn't thrown an interception at home in two years, and the Packers are undefeated in Lambeau in 2014.
Record: 9-3
Week 13 result: 26-21 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: The LeGarrette Blount signing might turn out to be huge. He has more carries in two games with New England than he did in his final four games with the Steelers.
Record: 9-3
Week 13 result: 29-16 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: It took injuries to their two best running backs to discover that C.J. Anderson is the best runner on the team.
Record: 8-4
Week 13 result: 19-3 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: The defence is rebounding from a slow start to the year. They have given up six points in two games since Bobby Wagner came back from injury.
Record: 9-3
Week 13 result: 33-10 win over Dallas
One thing to know: Mark Sanchez has conquered the Butt Fumble.
Record: 8-4
Week 13 result: 49-27 win over Washington
One thing to know: Trent Richardson is losing his grip on the No. 1 running back job, again.
Record: 8-3-1
Week 13 result: 14-13 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: Andy Dalton was bad in Week 13. Luckily Marvin Lewis came to the rescue.
Record: 9-3
Week 13 result: 29-18 loss to Atlanta
One thing to know: This team has weathered bad injury luck all year, but fresh injuries to Tyrann Mathieu and Jared Veldheer are killers.
Record: 8-4
Week 13 result: 34-17 win over Chicago
One thing to know: They have a ridiculously easy schedule the rest of the way (Tampa, Minnesota, Chicago, Green Bay). That Week 17 game against the Packers could be for a bye.
Record: 8-4
Week 13 result: 34-33 win over Baltimore
One thing to know: Since losing in Week 1, San Diego has won five straight, lost three straight, and won three straight. Streaky!
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 34-33 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: The depth chart at cornerback is full of guys you've never heard of. They got picked apart in Week 13.
Record: 8-4
Week 13 result: 33-10 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: For the first time all year the league-best offensive line had an off game. With the way their defensive is regressing, Dallas is going to need a lot of points to outscore teams the rest of the way.
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 29-16 loss to Denver
One thing to know: Chiefs wide receivers catching zero touchdown passes in 12 games remains the weirdest stat in the NFL.
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 19-3 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: The Jim Harbaugh era looks to be all but finished.
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 16-13 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: Week 14's game against Baltimore is huge. If they can get past that, they will be in the driver's seat for a playoff spot with games against Minnesota and the Jets left.
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 35-32 loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: The league's most inconsistent team continues to be hilariously inconsistent! They have lost to the Jets, Saints, Bucs, and Browns.
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 26-10 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: The Bills record looks good, but three of their final four games are against Denver, Green Bay, and New England.
Record: 5-7
Week 13 result: 52-0 win over Oakland
One thing to know: They aren't going to make the playoffs themselves, but with games against Arizona and Seattle, they could be the spoilers in the NFC West.
Record: 7-5
Week 13 result: 26-10 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: The Hoyer vs. Manziel QB controversy is here.
Record: 5-7
Week 13 result: 31-13 win over Carolina
One thing to know: Cordarrelle Patterson played three snaps in Week 13, for some reason.
Record: 6-6
Week 13 result: 45-21 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick's son wins Week 13.
Record: 5-7
Week 13 result: 35-32 win over Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Jimmy Graham didn't have a single target in Week 13.
Record: 5-7
Week 13 result: 34-17 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: In their last three games against winning teams, Chicago has let up 51, 55, and 34 points.
Record: 3-9
Week 13 result: 25-24 loss to Jacksonville
One thing to know: It was a good run, but Tom Coughlin might be done in NYC.
Record: 5-7
Week 13 result: 29-18 win over Arizona
One thing to know: They're in 1st place in the dismal NFC South, but they have a much tougher schedule than New Orleans the rest of the way.
Record: 2-10
Week 13 result: 25-24 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: After a week of articles about how disappointing the team was in his growth, Blake Bortles put together a solid performance.
Record: 3-9
Week 13 result: 49-27 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: The RGIII trade went as badly as it could have gone.
Record: 2-10
Week 13 result: 14-13 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: Four of their last five losses were by a touchdown or less. They aren't as bad as 2-10 looks.
Record: 3-8-1
Week 13 result: 31-13 loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: They haven't won since October 5th.
Record: 2-10
Week 13 result: 16-13 loss to Miami
One thing to know: You kind of have to respect the all-running strategy they used in Week 13.
Record: 2-10
Week 13 result: 45-21 loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: Zach Mettenberger has an injured shoulder and may not play in Week 14.
Record: 1-11
Week 13 result: 52-0 loss to St. Louis
One thing to know: With that one win out of the way, the Raiders are free to coast into the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.