NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 13

Matt Rourke/AP Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The two best teams in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, present similar problems: nobody can stop the Ravens offence and nobody can beat the 49ers defence.

Heading into Week 13, the playoff race is just heating up.

Check out where all 32 teams stand below.

As we head into Week 13, the two best teams in the NFL are presenting similar problems?

Through 75% of the season, nobody looks better than the Baltimore Ravens or the San Francisco 49ers. Nobody can stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offence. Nobody can score on the 49ers defence.

Of course, the two best teams are from the only contenders. The New England Patriots are just as stout on the defensive side of the ball, the Seattle Seahawks are led by an MVP contender in Russell Wilson, and the New Orleans Saints might just be the most complete team in football.

As we head into the stretch run of the regular season, the playoff race is only heating up. Check out where all 32 teams stand in our power rankings below.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Ben Margot/AP Ryan Finley.

Record: 0-11

Last week: 31st

Week 12 result: Lost to the Steelers, 16-10

Week 13 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: The Ryan Finley experiment is over. The Bengals on Monday announced that Andy Dalton will start in Week 13. Finley went 0-3 while completing 47% of his passes for 474 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 INTs in his three starts.

31. New York Giants

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Daniel Jones.

Record: 2-9

Last week: 30th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Bears, 19-14

Week 13 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: After winning his first two starts, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants have now lost seven straight games. New York has three home games left on the schedule – will Eli Manning get one final start to say goodbye to the team’s he’s called home his entire career?

30. Washington Redskins

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Dwayne Haskins.

Record: 2-9

Last week: 32nd

Week 12 result: Beat the Lions, 19-16

Week 13 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Dwayne Haskins missed the final snap of his first win because he was taking a selfie with a fan. An unusual and harmless – though off-putting to some – rookie mistake.

29. Miami Dolphins

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Brian Flores.

Record: 2-9

Last week: 29th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Browns, 41-24

Week 13 opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: With their loss to the Browns on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Now they can finally start in full what they have been doing since the start of the year – preparing for the draft.

28. Denver Broncos

Adrian Kraus/AP Vic Fangio.

Record: 3-8

Last week: 26th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Bills, 20-3

Week 13 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: The Broncos’ offence stalled out big-time late in Week 12, as they averaged just 4.8 inches per play over their final five drives, according to ESPN.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Nick Foles.

Record: 4-7

Last week: 21st

Week 12 result: Lost to the Titans, 42-20

Week 13 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Nick Foles’ return to the Jaguars hasn’t been the spark many hoped it would be, with Jacksonville losing his first two games back under centre. He’ll hope to right the ship this week against the Buccaneers.

26. Detroit Lions

Rick Osentoski/AP Matt Patricia.

Record: 3-7-1

Last week: 25th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Redskins, 19-16

Week 13 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: Things have gone off the rails in Detroit. The Lions were a respectable 2-3-1 after a gruelling opening schedule, but they have since lost four straight against beatable teams. Will two years of missing the postseason raise the temperature on Matt Patricia’s seat?

25. Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Matt Ryan.

Record: 3-8

Last week: 22nd

Week 12 result: Lost to the Buccaneers, 35-22

Week 13 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Atlanta already beat the Saints just a few weeks ago in a shocking upset – can they do it twice in one season? Or will New Orleans take this opportunity to throw some haymakers at their divisional foe?

24. Arizona Cardinals

Jeff Haynes/AP Images Chandler Jones.

Record: 3-7-1

Last week: 23rd

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 13 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: Chandler Jones has quietly had a huge season for the Cardinals. He is tied for the league lead 12.5 sacks and has 13 tackles for losses and five forced fumbles.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/AP Jameis Winston.

Record: 4-7

Last week: 28th

Week 12 result: Beat the Falcons, 35-22

Week 13 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Jameis Winston continues to confound. He’s thrown more passing yards this season than any quarterback besides Dak Prescott, and more touchdowns than anyone besides Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson. He’s also thrown 20 interceptions, six more than the next closest player on the list.

21. New York Jets

Adam Hunger/AP Adam Gase and Sam Darnold.

Record: 4-7

Last week: 27th

Week 12 result: Beat the Raiders, 34-3

Week 13 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Jets appear to be building positive momentum as they head toward the end of the season. They have won three straight, and Sam Darnold has been playing well, with 7 touchdowns to 1 interception during that stretch.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Philip Rivers.

Record: 4-7

Last week: 19th

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 13 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: At 4-7 and with the playoffs almost entirely out of reach, it’s time to begin wondering – is this the final year we see Phillip Rivers playing for the Chargers? If so, it’s been quite a run.

19. Chicago Bears

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Record: 5-6

Last week: 24th

Week 12 result: Beat the Giants, 19-14

Week 13 opponent: at Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Allen Robinson is having a nice rebound year for the Bears. He already has more catches (63), yards (764), and the same amount of touchdowns (4) as he had in 2018, even with the Bears’ QB struggles.

18. Oakland Raiders

AP Photo/Gail Burton Jon Gruden.

Record: 6-5

Last week: 15th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Jets, 34-3

Week 13 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: The Raiders got waxed by the Jets on Sunday in one of the most shocking outcomes of the weekend. Things got so bad that head coach Jon Gruden pulled quarterback Derek Carr in the third quarter.

17. Carolina Panthers

Bill Feig/AP Joey Slye.

Record: 5-6

Last week: 16th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Saints, 34-31

Week 13 opponent: vs. Washington Redskins

One thing to know: Games rarely come down to one play, but Panthers kicker Joey Slye had an unfortunate role in the Panthers Week 12 loss, as he missed a field goal and two extra-points in a three-point loss.

16. Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Baker Mayfield.

Record: 5-6

Last week: 18th

Week 12 result: Beat the Dolphins, 41-24

Week 13 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Browns finally showed some of the promise they entered the season with on Sunday, beating up on the Dolphins to the tune of 41 points. This week they will play the Steelers again just two weeks removed from the brawl that ended with Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at Mason Rudolph. Let’s hope this Sunday is a far calmer affair.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Perez/AP Carson Wentz.

Record: 5-6

Last week: 14th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 17-9

Week 13 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: It was an ugly outing for Carson Wentz, as he turned over the ball four times and missed several easy throws as he finished 33-of-45 for 256 yards. It hasn’t been the rebound season some were hoping for from the Eagles’ franchise QB after a turbulent two years.

14. Los Angeles Rams

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 6-5

Last week: 13th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Ravens, 45-6

Week 13 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: The Los Angeles Rams got steamrolled by the Ravens on Monday night, failing on every side of the field in front of the home crowd. It’s hard to believe this team is less than a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Associated Press Devlin Hodges.

Record: 6-5

Last week: 17th

Week 12 result: Beat the Bengals, 16-10

Week 13 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Quarterback Mason Rudolph was benched on Sunday after a tough first half, with Devlin “Duck” Hodges coming in to win the game in relief. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin made it official – Hodges would get the start on Sunday against the Browns.

12. Indianapolis Colts

AJ Mast/AP Frank Reich.

Record: 6-5

Last week: 12th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Texans, 20-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: The Colts’ loss to the Texans was costly, as they went from having control of the AFC South to owning just a 19% chance of winning the division, according to ESPN.

11. Tennessee Titans

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Henry.

Record: 6-5

Last week: 20th

Week 12 result: Beat the Jaguars, 42-20

Week 13 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Derrick Henry has rushed for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his past two games. If he can keep doing that, this Titans team can beat anybody.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Jason Garrett.

Record: 6-5

Last week: 8th

Week 12 result: Lost to the Patriots, 13-9

Week 13 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Jason Garrett’s seat is growing hotter. Jerry Jones was critical of the Cowboys’ performance in Week 12, saying the team is too good to be losing. Still, few expect a head-coaching change immediately.

9. Houston Texans

David J. Phillip/AP Will Fuller.

Record: 7-4

Last week: 11th

Week 12 result: Beat the Colts, 20-17

Week 13 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: It was a successful return to the field for Will Fuller, as he tallied 7 catches for 140 yards in his first game in four weeks. He’s a great deep threat and a big piece of the Houston offence if he can stay healthy.

8. Buffalo Bills

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Josh Allen.

Record: 8-3

Last week: 10th

Week 12 result: Beat the Broncos, 20-3

Week 13 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: With just five games left to play in the season, the Bills hold a two-game lead in the AFC wild-card race. Still, they will have to play well if they want to hold on, with games against the Cowboys, Ravens, and Patriots still left on their schedule.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Patrick Mahomes.

Record: 7-4

Last week: 9th

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 13 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Patrick Mahomes’ MVP follow-up has been dulled by injury and the rise of Lamar Jackson, but can he make a late push down the stretch? The Chiefs play three primetime games against good teams – the Raiders, Patriots, and Bears – and if Mahomes can assume his 2018 form, perhaps he’ll be a late entry in the convo.

7. Green Bay Packers

Associated Press Aaron Rodgers.

Record: 8-3

Last week: 5th

Week 12 result: Lost to the 49ers, 37-8

Week 13 opponent: at New York Giants

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers couldn’t get anything going against the 49ers stout defence, with the Packers offence shut out through the first half and managing just eight points all game. A trip to New York to play the Giants should provide a good opportunity for Green Bay to bounce back.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Jim Mone/AP Stefon Diggs.

Record: 8-3

Last week: 7th

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 13 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: Stefon Diggs is having a solid year. He’s on pace to finish with 67 catches, 1,280 yards, and 8 touchdowns, impressive considering the lack of volume in the Vikings’ passing game.

5. New Orleans Saints

AP Photo/Butch Dill Sean Payton.

Record: 9-2

Last week: 6th

Week 12 result: Beat the Panthers, 34-31

Week 13 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: It looked as though fate was set to play a cruel joke on the Saints this Sunday when a missed pass interference call was overturned against them during their matchup against the Panthers. Thankfully, New Orleans still escaped with the win, but head coach Sean Payton still couldn’t hold back from calling out the officials.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Matt Rourke/AP Russell Wilson.

Record: 9-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 12 result: Beat the Eagles, 17-9

Week 13 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Seahawks have racked up nine wins against a mostly meager competition, and they will be tested in the final five weeks of the season. The combined record of their next five opponents is 32-22-1.

3. New England Patriots

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Tom Brady.

Record: 10-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 12 result: Beat the Cowboys, 13-9

Week 13 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Patriots offence hasn’t looked great the past few weeks, with just 50 total points in their previous three games. Still, New England finds a way to win, as they have since what feels like the dawn of time. With their victory on Sunday, the Patriots secured their 17th straight season with at least 10 wins.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Nick Bosa.

Record: 10-1

Last week: 4th

Week 12 result: Beat the Packers, 37-8

Week 13 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The 49ers have dominated all season long, but Sunday might have been their strongest performance yet, eviscerating the Packers with a swarming defence that held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing. Nick Bosa is already a lock to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but at this rate, he might wind up winning DPOY as well.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Lamar Jackson.

Record: 9-2

Last week: 1st

Week 12 result: Beat the Rams, 45-6

Week 13 opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Lamar Jackson was basically perfect in Week 12, completing 15-of-20 passes for 169 yards, 5 touchdowns, no interceptions, while adding 95 yards on the ground. The Ravens have won seven straight.

