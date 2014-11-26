NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

Let’s start at the bottom.

The four teams from the historically bad NFC South are in the bottom four spots of our NFL power rankings this week.

The Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers, and Panthers have a combined record of 6-23-1 against the rest of the NFL. That works out to a .200 winning percentage. In most NFL seasons, a team with a .200 winning percentage would get a top-3 pick in the draft.

This year, one of those teams is going to make the playoffs.

