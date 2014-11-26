NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

Let’s start at the bottom.

The four teams from the historically bad NFC South are in the bottom four spots of our NFL power rankings this week.

The Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers, and Panthers have a combined record of 6-23-1 against the rest of the NFL. That works out to a .200 winning percentage. In most NFL seasons, a team with a .200 winning percentage would get a top-3 pick in the draft.

This year, one of those teams is going to make the playoffs.

1. New England Patriots (previously: 1st)

Record: 9-2

Week 12 result: 34-9 win over Detroit

One thing to know: Bill Belichick has no time for your heartwarming stories.

2. Green Bay Packers (previously: 2nd)

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 24-21 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: Green Bay is 2-2 against teams that currently have winning records. They can get a signature win Sunday against the Patriots.

3. Denver Broncos (previously: 4th)

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 39-36 win over Miami

One thing to know: Despite a bunch of injuries in the backfield, Denver had its best rushing game of the year in Week 12, dropping 200 yards on a really good Dolphins defence.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 6th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 19-3 win over Arizona

One thing to know: In all likelihood, only one of the 49ers or Seahawks is going to make the playoffs. They play each other in Week 13.

5. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 3rd)

Record: 9-2

Week 12 result: 19-3 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: Arizona is 24th in yards per play. They just can't move the ball effectively enough to win when their defence isn't shutting teams out.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 7th)

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 43-24 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: The Mark Sanchez era has been an up and down affair. He's turning the ball over so much that the Eagles will welcome back Nick Foles with open arms when he's healthy.

7. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 10th)

Record: 8-3

Week 12 result: 31-28 win over New York

One thing to know: The defence is starting to show some cracks. They gave up 417 yards and a season-high 27 first downs against the Giants in Week 12.

8. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 8th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 23-3 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: T.Y. Hilton had the best moment of Week 12.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 5th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 24-20 loss to Oakland

One thing to know: If you believe in trap games, their Week 12 loss to the Raiders -- which came after a Week 11 game against Seattle and before a Week 13 game against Denver -- was it.

10. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 12th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 34-27 win over New Orleans

One thing to know: Advanced stats have loved this team for months. With a relatively soft schedule the rest of the way, they could be poised to go on a run.

11. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 11th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 17-13 win over Washington

One thing to know: The Anquan Boldin trade was a steal.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 14th)

Record: 7-3-1

Week 12 result: 22-13 win over Houston

One thing to know: They're 3-0 against the NFC South and 4-3-1 against everyone else.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 15th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: Bye

One thing to know: LeGarrette Blount had a big game for the Patriots just days after the team cut him.

14. Detroit Lions (previously: 9th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 34-9 loss to New England

One thing to know: They have scored more than 24 points once and fewer than 10 points three times.

15. Miami Dolphins (previously: 13th)

Record: 6-5

Week 12 result: 39-36 loss to Denver

One thing to know: They may have sustained too many close losses to stay in the playoff race, especially with games against the Ravens and Patriots still on the schedule.

16. San Diego Chargers (previously: 16th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 27-24 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: Their schedule is insane. They play Baltimore, New England, Denver, San Francisco, and Kansas City to finish the year.

17. Cleveland Browns (previously: 17th)

Record: 7-4

Week 12 result: 26-24 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: Brian Hoyer was a mess in Week 12. We were one or two plays away from a serious push to play Johnny Football.

18. Buffalo Bills (previously: 19th)

Record: 6-5

Week 12 result: 38-3 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: The Bills should never practice.

19. St. Louis Rams (previously: 18th)

Record: 4-7

Week 12 result: 27-24 loss to San Diego

One thing to know: They think they got screwed by the refs.

20. Chicago Bears (previously: 23rd)

Record: 5-6

Week 12 result: 21-13 win over Tampa bay

One thing to know: Jay Cutler is not having a great year. He's currently 17th in total QBR.

21. New York Giants (previously: 22nd)

Record: 3-8

Week 12 result: 31-28 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: Odell Beckham is amazing who cares about anything else.

22. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 26th)

Record: 4-7

Week 12 result: 24-21 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater hasn't cracked six yards per attempt in three weeks.

23. Houston Texans (previously: 24th)

Record: 5-6

Week 12 result: 22-13 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: Ryan Mallett is out for the year two weeks after taking the starting job.

24. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 1-10

Week 12 result: 24-20 win over Kansas City

One thing to know: LET THE RAIDERS CELEBRATE ALL THEY WANT.

25. Washington Redskins (previously: 28th)

Record: 3-8

Week 12 result: 17-13 loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: We might be witnessing the RGIII era coming to an end.

26. Tennessee Titans (previously: 30th)

Record: 2-9

Week 12 result: 43-24 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: Remember when this team destroyed the Chiefs in Week 1?

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 31st)

Record: 1-10

Week 12 result: 23-3 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: Blake Bortles is falling short of expectations, according to his coach.

28. New York Jets (previously: 29th)

Record: 2-9

Week 12 result: 38-3 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: Jets beat writers are eating themselves over how bad they were on Monday night.

29. New Orleans Saints (previously: 21st)

Record: 4-7

Week 12 result: 34-27 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: The NFC South is the worst division in football. In all likelihood it's going to produce the worst playoff team of all time, record-wise.

30. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 20th)

Record: 4-7

Week 12 result: 26-24 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: There's a scenario where the Falcons can go 5-11 and win the division. Think about that.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-9

Week 12 result: 21-13 loss to Chicago

One thing to know: The Bucs are 2-9. They're 0-4 against the rest of the NFC South. They're also two games out of making the playoffs.

32. Carolina Panthers (previously: 25th)

Record: 3-7-1

Week 12 result: Bye

One thing to know: The Panthers are 0-5 and have been outscored by 69 points since October 12th.

