NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

Let’s start at the bottom.
The four teams from the historically bad NFC South are in the bottom four spots of our NFL power rankings this week.
The Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers, and Panthers have a combined record of 6-23-1 against the rest of the NFL. That works out to a .200 winning percentage. In most NFL seasons, a team with a .200 winning percentage would get a top-3 pick in the draft.
This year, one of those teams is going to make the playoffs.
Record: 9-2
Week 12 result: 34-9 win over Detroit
One thing to know: Bill Belichick has no time for your heartwarming stories.
Record: 8-3
Week 12 result: 24-21 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: Green Bay is 2-2 against teams that currently have winning records. They can get a signature win Sunday against the Patriots.
Record: 8-3
Week 12 result: 39-36 win over Miami
One thing to know: Despite a bunch of injuries in the backfield, Denver had its best rushing game of the year in Week 12, dropping 200 yards on a really good Dolphins defence.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 19-3 win over Arizona
One thing to know: In all likelihood, only one of the 49ers or Seahawks is going to make the playoffs. They play each other in Week 13.
Record: 9-2
Week 12 result: 19-3 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: Arizona is 24th in yards per play. They just can't move the ball effectively enough to win when their defence isn't shutting teams out.
Record: 8-3
Week 12 result: 43-24 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: The Mark Sanchez era has been an up and down affair. He's turning the ball over so much that the Eagles will welcome back Nick Foles with open arms when he's healthy.
Record: 8-3
Week 12 result: 31-28 win over New York
One thing to know: The defence is starting to show some cracks. They gave up 417 yards and a season-high 27 first downs against the Giants in Week 12.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 23-3 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: T.Y. Hilton had the best moment of Week 12.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 24-20 loss to Oakland
One thing to know: If you believe in trap games, their Week 12 loss to the Raiders -- which came after a Week 11 game against Seattle and before a Week 13 game against Denver -- was it.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 34-27 win over New Orleans
One thing to know: Advanced stats have loved this team for months. With a relatively soft schedule the rest of the way, they could be poised to go on a run.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 17-13 win over Washington
One thing to know: The Anquan Boldin trade was a steal.
Record: 7-3-1
Week 12 result: 22-13 win over Houston
One thing to know: They're 3-0 against the NFC South and 4-3-1 against everyone else.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: Bye
One thing to know: LeGarrette Blount had a big game for the Patriots just days after the team cut him.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 34-9 loss to New England
One thing to know: They have scored more than 24 points once and fewer than 10 points three times.
Record: 6-5
Week 12 result: 39-36 loss to Denver
One thing to know: They may have sustained too many close losses to stay in the playoff race, especially with games against the Ravens and Patriots still on the schedule.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 27-24 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: Their schedule is insane. They play Baltimore, New England, Denver, San Francisco, and Kansas City to finish the year.
Record: 7-4
Week 12 result: 26-24 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: Brian Hoyer was a mess in Week 12. We were one or two plays away from a serious push to play Johnny Football.
Record: 6-5
Week 12 result: 38-3 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: The Bills should never practice.
Record: 4-7
Week 12 result: 27-24 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: They think they got screwed by the refs.
Record: 5-6
Week 12 result: 21-13 win over Tampa bay
One thing to know: Jay Cutler is not having a great year. He's currently 17th in total QBR.
Record: 3-8
Week 12 result: 31-28 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: Odell Beckham is amazing who cares about anything else.
Record: 4-7
Week 12 result: 24-21 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater hasn't cracked six yards per attempt in three weeks.
Record: 5-6
Week 12 result: 22-13 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: Ryan Mallett is out for the year two weeks after taking the starting job.
Record: 1-10
Week 12 result: 24-20 win over Kansas City
One thing to know: LET THE RAIDERS CELEBRATE ALL THEY WANT.
Record: 3-8
Week 12 result: 17-13 loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: We might be witnessing the RGIII era coming to an end.
Record: 2-9
Week 12 result: 43-24 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: Remember when this team destroyed the Chiefs in Week 1?
Record: 1-10
Week 12 result: 23-3 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: Blake Bortles is falling short of expectations, according to his coach.
Record: 2-9
Week 12 result: 38-3 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: Jets beat writers are eating themselves over how bad they were on Monday night.
Record: 4-7
Week 12 result: 34-27 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: The NFC South is the worst division in football. In all likelihood it's going to produce the worst playoff team of all time, record-wise.
Record: 4-7
Week 12 result: 26-24 loss to Cleveland
One thing to know: There's a scenario where the Falcons can go 5-11 and win the division. Think about that.
Record: 2-9
Week 12 result: 21-13 loss to Chicago
One thing to know: The Bucs are 2-9. They're 0-4 against the rest of the NFC South. They're also two games out of making the playoffs.
Record: 3-7-1
Week 12 result: Bye
One thing to know: The Panthers are 0-5 and have been outscored by 69 points since October 12th.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.