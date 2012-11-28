NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 13

Photo: Screenshot via NBC

Apart from an unexpected drubbing in NYC, Week 12 went basically as planned.Most of our top 15 only changed a spot or two, but last year’s Super Bowl teams — New York and New England — began to make steep climbs as we head toward the playoffs.



Click here to see the rankings >

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A winning record: up 1 spot

A losing record: down 1 spot

No team with a winning record can be outside the top 16

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.