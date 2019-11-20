NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into Week 12

Wilfredo Lee/AP Josh Allen and John Brown.

We’re nearly three quarters of the way through the NFL season.

There are big games with potential playoff implications ahead in Week 12.

Here’s where all 32 teams stand.

Heading into Week 12, some big games lie ahead in the NFL.

There are big divisional games: the Texans and Colts, fighting for the AFC South; the Titans and Jaguars, only two games out of the division lead; the Panthers and Saints, fighting for a wild card and a first-round bye, respectively.

There are big conference games: the Seahawks and Eagles, fighting for their division leads and a playoff spot; the 49ers and Packers are fighting to be considered true contenders.

The Patriots and Cowboys also play a big non-conference game. The Patriots haven’t exactly passed the sniff test the last two weeks while playing two solid teams in the Ravens and Eagles. Meanwhile, the Cowboys could pick up their best win of the season by beating the Patriots in Foxborough.

As we head to the three-quarter mark of the NFL season, here’s where all 32 teams stand.

32. Washington Redskins

Jim Mone/AP Dwayne Haskins.

Record: 1-9

Last week: 30th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Jets, 34-17

Week 12 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Dwayne Haskins broke a streak of 15 quarters without a passing touchdown by throwing two in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, his best play of the day didn’t count because of a holding penalty. Baby steps in Washington.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Zac Taylor.

Record: 0-10

Last week: 32nd

Week 11 result: Lost to the Raiders, 17-10

Week 12 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: Winless through 10 games, the first-year head coach is likely starting to get anxious about getting his first win before the end of the season. Thankfully, with games against the Browns, Jets, and Dolphins still left on the schedule, all hope is not yet lost.

30. New York Giants

Steven Ryan/AP Daniel Jones.

Record: 2-8

Last week: 31st

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Giants would love to win a few more games down the stretch, but to do so, they will need to be healthy. Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram are all battling various ailments, leaving Daniel Jones with little support.

29. Miami Dolphins

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Allen Hurns.

Record: 2-8

Last week: 28th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Bills, 37-20

Week 12 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: While the Dolphins have been planning for next year all season, the front office is not waiting until the draft to lock in talent for their next campaign, signing wide receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year, $US8 million extension this week.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/AP Jameis Winston.

Record: 3-7

Last week: 24th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Saints, 34-17

Week 12 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Jameis Winston’s turnover issues have continued. He threw four more interceptions on Sunday, bringing him to 13 in the last five weeks and 19 on the season, second-most in NFL history through 10 games.

27. New York Jets

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Ryan Griffin.

Record: 3-7

Last week: 29th

Week 11 result: Beat the Redskins, 34-17

Week 12 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Jets tight end Ryan Griffin has finished as the top player at his position in fantasy in two of the past four weeks. If you need a spark for your push for the fantasy playoffs, he could be your man.

26. Denver Broncos

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Brandon Allen.

Record: 3-7

Last week: 26th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Vikings, 27-23

Week 12 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Broncos have lost four games this season after leading in the fourth quarter. The latest was the most brutal: blowing a 20-point second-half lead over the Vikings.

25. Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Bo Scarbrough.

Record: 3-6-1

Last week: 22nd

Week 11 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 35-27

Week 12 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: It’s been a tough stretch for the Detroit Lions, who have now lost six of their past seven games. Running back Bo Scarbrough has the chance to be a bright spot for the Lions this week after getting his first start last Sunday thanks to an injured backfield. He’ll look to improve on his 55 yards on 14 carries this week at Washington.

24. Chicago Bears

Kyusung Gong/AP Mitchell Trubisky.

Record: 4-6

Last week: 21st

Week 11 result: Lost to the Rams, 17-7

Week 12 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: The Bears pulled Mitch Trubisky for Chase Daniel in Week 11 during another ugly performance for the third-year QB. The Bears said it was for a hip injury, but with Trubisky struggling, it may be best to leave him on the sideline for a few more weeks.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/AP David Johnson.

Record: 3-7-1

Last week: 25th

Week 11 result: Lost to the 49ers, 36-26

Week 12 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Fantasy football players have been frustrated by a lack of news surrounding standout running back David Johnson, who has gotten just five carries in the past two weeks for Arizona. Newly acquired running back Kenyan Drake appears to have taken over the top spot in the Cardinals offence.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Brian Blanco/AP Atlanta Falcons.

Record: 3-7

Last week: 27th

Week 11 result: Beat the Panthers, 29-3

Week 12 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: With two straight wins over potential playoff teams in their division, the Falcons have the chance to play spoiler in the NFC. It’s worth asking, though, where this tenacity was over the first eight weeks of the season.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Nick Foles.

Record: 4-6

Last week: 19th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Colts, 33-13

Week 12 opponent: at Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Nick Foles’ return to the Jaguars wasn’t enough to earn a win against Tennessee on Sunday. At 4-6, Jacksonville is at the bottom of the AFC South standings, but still sitting just two games off the division lead.

20. Tennessee Titans

Mark Zaleski/AP Marcus Mariota.

Record: 5-5

Last week: 18th

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: Have we seen the end of Marcus Mariota with the Titans? Ryan Tannehill has been statistically superior in almost every category, and the team has won three of four games with Tannehill operating the offence.

19. Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Philip Rivers.

Record: 4-7

Last week: 20th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 24-17

Week 12 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Despite their 4-7 record, the Chargers have been competitive in every game they have played this season, with none of their losses coming by more than a touchdown. It seems that every week, Philip Rivers has a chance in the fourth quarter to mount a game-winning drive, and every week the Chargers come up just a little short.

18. Cleveland Browns

David Richard/AP Baker Mayfield.

Record: 4-6

Last week: 23rd

Week 11 result: Beat the Steelers, 21-7

Week 12 opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Browns have won three straight, and their schedule is only getting easier as they go forward. Of course, any playoff push will come without defensive anchor Myles Garrett, who is suspended for his part in the ugly Browns-Steelers altercation.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

AP Photo/David Richard David DeCastro.

Record: 5-5

Last week: 12th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Browns, 21-7

Week 12 opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: Pittsburgh offensive lineman David DeCastro might be the only person that came out of Thursday night’s brawl between the Steelers and Browns looking good. DeCastro earned credit from both sides of the fight for playing the role of peacemaker amidst the chaos.

16. Carolina Panthers

Mike McCarn/AP Kyle Allen.

Record: 5-5

Last week: 13th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Falcons, 29-3

Week 12 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Panthers are slumping at the wrong time, losing three of their last four. Not coincidentally, Kyle Allen has thrown nine interceptions during that stretch, including some brutal red-zone picks in Week 11.

15. Oakland Raiders

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Jon Gruden.

Record: 6-4

Last week: 16th

Week 11 result: Beat the Bengals, 17-10

Week 12 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: With a win this week over the Jets, the Raiders could head into their Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with first place in the AFC West hanging in the balance. Not bad for a team that looked like a nightmare heading into the season.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Matt Rourke/AP Carson Wentz.

Record: 5-5

Last week: 15th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Patriots, 17-10

Week 12 opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: The Eagles defence is rounding into form, but it comes as the offence is falling apart. Carson Wentz hasn’t been impressive this season, but he has little help when key players like Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and Jordan Howard are out, as they were in Week 11.

13. Los Angeles Rams

Jae C. Hong/AP Brandin Cooks.

Record: 6-4

Last week: 17th

Week 11 result: Beat the Bears, 17-7

Week 12 opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: The Rams escaped with a win on Sunday night, but Los Angeles still has plenty of problems that need to be addressed if they hope to make it back to the postseason this year. Hopefully the looming return of wide receiver Brandin Cooks can kickstart the offence a bit this weekend against the Ravens.

12. Indianapolis Colts

AJ Mast/AP Jonathan Williams.

Record: 6-4

Last week: 11th

Week 11 result: Beat the Jaguars, 33-13

Week 12 opponent: at Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Colts will once again turn to a backup on offence, as starting running back Marlon Mack fractured his hand and is out indefinitely. Backup running back Jonathan Williams filled in admirably in Week 11 with 147 total yards on 14 touches.

11. Houston Texans

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports Deshaun Watson.

Record: 6-4

Last week: 8th

Week 11 result: Lost to the Ravens, 41-7

Week 12 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Deshaun Watson and the Texans took a hit on Sunday when they were run off the field by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Heading into Week 11, Texans-Ravens looked like the best game on the schedule, but it didn’t take long for Baltimore to prove they were a cut above the competition.

10. Buffalo Bills

Wilfredo Lee/AP Josh Allen and John Brown.

Record: 7-3

Last week: 10th

Week 11 result: Beat the Dolphins, 37-20

Week 12 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: The Josh Allen-John Brown connection was in full force in Week 11. Brown had 137 yards and 2 touchdowns, the longest of which came on a 40-yard pass.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Harrison Butker.

Record: 7-4

Last week: 9th

Week 11 result: Beat the Chargers, 24-17

Week 12 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The wildest highlight from the Chiefs trip to Mexico City to play the Chargers came before kickoff, when Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 70-yard field goal during pre-game warmups. Butker wouldn’t need a kick that impressive when the game finally began, but he did have a perfect day through the uprights on Monday.

8. Dallas Cowboys

Rick Osentoski/AP Dak Prescott.

Record: 6-4

Last week: 14th

Week 11 result: Beat the Lions, 35-27

Week 12 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: Dak Prescott has been on fire the last two weeks, throwing for over 700 yards and 6 touchdowns. The Cowboys should look to attack through the air more, especially with Ezekiel Elliott running for fewer than 50 yards and fewer than three yards per carry in each of the last two games.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Kirk Cousins.

Record: 8-3

Last week: 7th

Week 11 result: Beat the Broncos, 27-23

Week 12 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins was so bad at the start of the season that he was getting called out by his teammates. Since then, he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and become a dark-horse MVP candidate.

6. New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/AP Michael Thomas.

Record: 8-2

Last week: 6th

Week 11 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 34-17

Week 12 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Michael Thomas is on pace for a historic season. He’s the only wide receiver in NFL history to have at least 90 catches and 1,100 yards through 10 games.

5. Green Bay Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur.

Record: 8-2

Last week: 5th

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: Before the Packers dreadful performance against the Chargers a few weeks ago, the Packers had landed in California on Friday. With another trip out west scheduled this week, first-year head coach Matt LaFleur has changed his game plan, travelling on Saturday with hopes of maintaining focus heading into their marquee game against the 49ers.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Josie Lepe/AP K’Waun Williams and Richard Sherman.

Record: 9-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 11 result: Beat the Cardinals, 36-26

Week 12 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: The 49ers defence will continue to be tested in the coming weeks. They play the Packers, Ravens, and Saints, three top-10 offences.

3.Seattle Seahawks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pete Carroll.

Record: 8-2

Last week: 2nd

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Seattle’s win over the 49ers two weeks ago was their biggest of the season, but the road to a division title does not get any easier in the coming weeks, with games against the Eagles, Vikings, and Rams on the horizon. With San Francisco still leading the NFC West, the Seahawks need to keep their hot streak going if they hope to keep pace.

2. New England Patriots

Matt Rourke/AP

Record: 9-1

Last week: 4th

Week 11 result: Beat the Eagles, 17-10

Week 12 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Patriots are 9-1, but Tom Brady is not happy with how the offence is performing.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Last week: 1st

Week 11 result: Beat the Texans, 41-7

Week 12 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Ravens’ resume is about as impressive as you could hope for at this point in the season, with wins over the Patriots, Seahawks, and Texans over their past four games. There’s a reason Lamar Jackson is now the favourite to win NFL MVP.

