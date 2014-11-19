NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 12

Tony Manfred
Tom brady patsScott Halleran/Getty ImagesTom Brady can’t be stopped.

As we inch toward the playoff race, there are two new teams in the top five of our NFL power rankings.

A new juggernaut has emerged in Green Bay, and a team that everyone thought would regress is starting to hit its stride in Kansas City.

Elsewhere, the Browns, Redskins, and all of the NFC South tumbled.

1. New England Patriots (previously: 1st)

Record: 8-2

Week 11 result: 42-20 win over Indianapolis

One thing to know: Signing an ex-comedian and having him run for four touchdowns is peak Bill Belichick.

2. Green Bay Packers (previously: 7th)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 53-20 win over Philadelphia

One thing to know: They have outscored opponents 107-34 in the last two weeks, and they now have the best point differential in the NFL.

3. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 3rd)

Record: 9-1

Week 11 result: 14-6 win over Detroit

One thing to know: They're 12-2 at home in the last two seasons, and they're the favourite to get homefield advantage in the playoffs.

4. Denver Broncos (previously: 2nd)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 22-7 loss to St. Louis

One thing to know: Injuries hit the offence hard in Week 11. Could they be in play for Ben Tate, who was just cut by the Browns?

5. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 10th)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 24-20 win over Seattle

One thing to know: Jamaal Charles is coming on strong after a slow start to the year. He has four touchdowns and 336 yards in November.

6. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 4th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 24-20 loss to Kansas City

One thing to know: The Marshawn Lynch situation is rapidly deteriorating.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 5th)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 53-20 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: The secondary, Philly's big weakness, got exposed in the first half against Green Bay. It could have been much worse than 53-20.

8. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 6th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 42-20 loss to New England

One thing to know: Trent Richardson had seven carries for 0 yards against the Patriots.

9. Detroit Lions (previously: 8th)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: 14-6 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: The defence is awesome, but they aren't going to go far in the playoffs with a bottom-10 offence.

10. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 9th)

Record: 7-3

Week 11 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play the New York Giants in Week 12.

11. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 11th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 16-10 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick is having a rough year. He's currently 20th in total QBR, which puts him between Mike Glennon and Ryan Tannehill.

12. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 12th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play New Orleans in Week 12.

13. Miami Dolphins (previously: 16th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 22-9 win over Buffalo

One thing to know: They came into Week 11 with the 3rd-best defence in the league. They have given up 25 points in their last three games combined.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 14th)

Record: 6-3-1

Week 11 result: 27-10 win over New Orleans

One thing to know: Along with the Steelers, this is the most inconsistent team in the league. A week after looking like a train wreck, they crushed a Saints team that blew out Green Bay in the Superdome.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 15th)

Record: 7-4

Week 11 result: 27-24 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: LeGarrette Blount is toast.

16. San Diego Chargers (previously: 17th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 13-6 win over Oakland

One thing to know: They're ranked 29th in rushing offence this year. Last year they were 13th.

17. Cleveland Browns (previously: 13th)

Record: 6-4

Week 11 result: 23-7 loss to Houston

One thing to know: Josh Gordon is back this week, and the Browns offence really needs him.

18. St. Louis Rams (previously: 22nd)

Record: 4-6

Week 11 result: 22-7 win over Denver

One thing to know: The resurgent defence held Peyton Manning to his lowest passer rating of the season.

19. Buffalo Bills (previously: 19th)

Record: 5-5

Week 11 result: 22-9 loss to Miami

One thing to know: The struggling offence hasn't cracked 20 points since the Jets game in Week 8. Luckily, they get the Jets again in Week 12.

20. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 20th)

Record: 4-6

Week 11 result: 19-17 win over Carolina

One thing to know: They lead the NFC South, despite going 0-6 against teams not in the NFC South.

21. New Orleans Saints (previously: 18th)

Record: 4-6

Week 11 result: 27-10 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: Brandin Cooks could be out for the rest of the season, which would hurt an offence that's already struggling to put up points.

22. New York Giants (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-7

Week 11 result: 16-10 loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: Eli Manning had almost as many INTs in Week 11 (5) than he did in the first 10 weeks combined (6).

23. Chicago Bears (previously: 28th)

Record: 4-6

Week 11 result: 21-13 win over Minnesota

One thing to know: It took a perfectly timed clock malfunction to give them their first win in a month.

24. Houston Texans (previously: 26th)

Record: 5-5

Week 11 result: 23-7 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: The Browns are calling out J.J. Watt for some borderline dirty plays.

25. Carolina Panthers (previously: 23rd)

Record: 3-7-1

Week 11 result: 19-17 loss to Atlanta

One thing to know: Kelvin Benjamin is the lone bright spot for this offence. He has been better than expected as a rookie.

26. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 24th)

Record: 4-6

Week 11 result: 21-13 loss to Chicago

One thing to know: It's not a good sign that they only mustered 13 points against a Bears defence that had been getting torn to shreds by everyone.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 31st)

Record: 2-8

Week 11 result: 27-7 win over Washington

One thing to know: The Bucs are two games out of a playoff spot because the NFC South is a tire fire.

28. Washington Redskins (previously: 25th)

Record: 3-7

Week 11 result: 27-7 loss to Tampa Bay

One thing to know: RGIII-Desean Jackson feud?

29. New York Jets (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-8

Week 11 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Buffalo in Week 12.

30. Tennessee Titans (previously: 29th)

Record: 2-8

Week 11 result: 27-24 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Three of their losses are by three points or less.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 30th)

Record: 1-9

Week 11 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Indianapolis in Week 12.

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-10

Week 11 result: 13-6 loss to San Diego

One thing to know: Derek Carr hasn't broken 200 yards in three-straight games.

