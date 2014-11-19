NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 12

As we inch toward the playoff race, there are two new teams in the top five of our NFL power rankings.
A new juggernaut has emerged in Green Bay, and a team that everyone thought would regress is starting to hit its stride in Kansas City.
Elsewhere, the Browns, Redskins, and all of the NFC South tumbled.
Record: 8-2
Week 11 result: 42-20 win over Indianapolis
One thing to know: Signing an ex-comedian and having him run for four touchdowns is peak Bill Belichick.
Record: 9-1
Week 11 result: 14-6 win over Detroit
One thing to know: They're 12-2 at home in the last two seasons, and they're the favourite to get homefield advantage in the playoffs.
Record: 7-3
Week 11 result: 22-7 loss to St. Louis
One thing to know: Injuries hit the offence hard in Week 11. Could they be in play for Ben Tate, who was just cut by the Browns?
Record: 7-3
Week 11 result: 24-20 win over Seattle
One thing to know: Jamaal Charles is coming on strong after a slow start to the year. He has four touchdowns and 336 yards in November.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: 24-20 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: The Marshawn Lynch situation is rapidly deteriorating.
Record: 7-3
Week 11 result: 53-20 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: The secondary, Philly's big weakness, got exposed in the first half against Green Bay. It could have been much worse than 53-20.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: 42-20 loss to New England
One thing to know: Trent Richardson had seven carries for 0 yards against the Patriots.
Record: 7-3
Week 11 result: 14-6 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: The defence is awesome, but they aren't going to go far in the playoffs with a bottom-10 offence.
Record: 7-3
Week 11 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play the New York Giants in Week 12.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: 16-10 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: Colin Kaepernick is having a rough year. He's currently 20th in total QBR, which puts him between Mike Glennon and Ryan Tannehill.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play New Orleans in Week 12.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: 22-9 win over Buffalo
One thing to know: They came into Week 11 with the 3rd-best defence in the league. They have given up 25 points in their last three games combined.
Record: 6-3-1
Week 11 result: 27-10 win over New Orleans
One thing to know: Along with the Steelers, this is the most inconsistent team in the league. A week after looking like a train wreck, they crushed a Saints team that blew out Green Bay in the Superdome.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: 13-6 win over Oakland
One thing to know: They're ranked 29th in rushing offence this year. Last year they were 13th.
Record: 6-4
Week 11 result: 23-7 loss to Houston
One thing to know: Josh Gordon is back this week, and the Browns offence really needs him.
Record: 4-6
Week 11 result: 22-7 win over Denver
One thing to know: The resurgent defence held Peyton Manning to his lowest passer rating of the season.
Record: 5-5
Week 11 result: 22-9 loss to Miami
One thing to know: The struggling offence hasn't cracked 20 points since the Jets game in Week 8. Luckily, they get the Jets again in Week 12.
Record: 4-6
Week 11 result: 19-17 win over Carolina
One thing to know: They lead the NFC South, despite going 0-6 against teams not in the NFC South.
Record: 4-6
Week 11 result: 27-10 loss to Cincinnati
One thing to know: Brandin Cooks could be out for the rest of the season, which would hurt an offence that's already struggling to put up points.
Record: 3-7
Week 11 result: 16-10 loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: Eli Manning had almost as many INTs in Week 11 (5) than he did in the first 10 weeks combined (6).
Record: 4-6
Week 11 result: 21-13 win over Minnesota
One thing to know: It took a perfectly timed clock malfunction to give them their first win in a month.
Record: 5-5
Week 11 result: 23-7 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: The Browns are calling out J.J. Watt for some borderline dirty plays.
Record: 3-7-1
Week 11 result: 19-17 loss to Atlanta
One thing to know: Kelvin Benjamin is the lone bright spot for this offence. He has been better than expected as a rookie.
Record: 2-8
Week 11 result: 27-7 win over Washington
One thing to know: The Bucs are two games out of a playoff spot because the NFC South is a tire fire.
Record: 2-8
Week 11 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Buffalo in Week 12.
Record: 2-8
Week 11 result: 27-24 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Three of their losses are by three points or less.
Record: 1-9
Week 11 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Indianapolis in Week 12.
Record: 0-10
Week 11 result: 13-6 loss to San Diego
One thing to know: Derek Carr hasn't broken 200 yards in three-straight games.
