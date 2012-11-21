NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 12

Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images

An injury-plagued Week 11 went basically as played.Nine of the top-12 teams and eleven top-15 teams won, and the six worst teams in our power rankings last week all lost.



As we enter Turkey Day, the playoff picture continues to clear up.

Once again, here’s how we came up with them.

We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:

A win: up 2 spots

A loss: down 1 spot

A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots

A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots

A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot

Covering the point spread: up 1 spot

A winning record: up 1 spot

A losing record: down 1 spot

No team with a winning record can be outside the top 16

