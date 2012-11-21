NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 12

Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images
An injury-plagued Week 11 went basically as played.Nine of the top-12 teams and eleven top-15 teams won, and the six worst teams in our power rankings last week all lost.
As we enter Turkey Day, the playoff picture continues to clear up.
Click here to see the rankings >
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A winning record: up 1 spot
- A losing record: down 1 spot
- No team with a winning record can be outside the top 16
Record: 9-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Andre Johnson is back. He had 14 catches for 273 yards and looked more energetic than he has in years.
Record: 8-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: Joe Flacco is still a question mark, but they have skills players like Jacoby Jones who can bail them out with big plays, which they haven't had in recent years.
Record: 9-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is now good enough to win a game by itself. This is a huge step for an Atlanta team that needed to score and protect the ball to win in the past.
Record: 7-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have kicker issues. Mason Crosby is in a huge slump, and they need to fix him before the playoffs.
Record: 7-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: A healthy Rob Gronkowski really makes this offence a juggernaut. But now he's hurt.
Record: 7-2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's now a legitimate QB controversy after Colin Kaepernick had a 133 passer rating in the 32-7 mauling of the Bears.
Record: 7-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jay Cutler is secretly incredibly important. This team has totally fallen apart without him, despite all the criticism he takes.
Record: 6-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're REALLY toast if Roethlisberger is out. They've looked terrible since he went out against the Chiefs two weeks ago.
Record: 7-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They kill below-average teams. The combined record of the three opponents that beat them is 25-5, but they've only beaten one team with a winning record.
Record: 6-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Josh Freeman can still run a two-minute drill. He pulled out all sorts of crazy wins in 2010, and now he's back to scoring clutch TDs after a rough 2011 season.
Record: 6-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence isn't good enough to withstand turnovers on offence. Indy is 6-1 when they turn it over two times or less, and 0-3 when they turn it over at least three times.
Record: 5-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They survived a trap game, and now need to beat Washington on Thanksgiving to stay a meaningful part of the wild card race.
Record: 5-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're poised to make a nice run. They play four-straight sub-.500 teams before Pittsburgh and Baltimore in the final two weeks of the season.
Record: 5-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence played well for the second-straight week, but they get big tests against San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and Tampa starting this week.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're teetering on the edge right now. They just sent home Titus Young for having a bad attitude, and a Thanksgiving Day drubbing could really send them into a tailspin.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence is just a total mess -- Rivers can't stop turning the ball over, the offensive line is porous, and there are no playmakers on the outside.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Tim Tebow isn't going to play significant snaps unless Sanchez gets hurt.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Ryan Tannehill may have hit the rookie wall. He was just 14-28 for 141 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INTs for his second-straight rough game.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They benched John Skelton after just seven pass attempts. They have no idea what to do at the QB position.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is starting to play better. A lot of people wrote them off after a rough first month, but Mario Williams and Co. have looked good recently.
Record: 2-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're better than their record indicates. They rank 19th in total defence and 22nd in total offence. They're still bad, but they're not the worst team in the NFL.
Record: 2-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're tough! Brandon Weeden has been quietly competent since the first few weeks of the year.
Record: 3-6-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence is collapsing, since week 7, they're 30th in the NFL in points allowed.
Record: 3-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence has given up 135 points in the last three games.
Record: 1-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chad Henne played well! Catch the fever!
Record: 1-9
Biggest thing we learned this week: Brady Quinn isn't the answer. He was 9/14 for 95 yards in the second half despite Cincy sitting on a big lead.
