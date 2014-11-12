NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 11

Tony Manfred
Over the next few weeks a bunch of top teams in our NFL power rankings are going to play each other.

Next week alone we get Eagles-Packers, Patriots-Colts, and Cardinals-Lions. Get pumped.

As for this week, the Steelers and Bengals fell hard while the Browns and Falcons (!) shot up the rankings.

1. New England Patriots (previously: 1st)

Record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Indianapolis in Week 11.

2. Denver Broncos (previously: 2nd)

Record: 7-2

Week 10 result: 41-17 win over Oakland

One thing to know: Denver's running game has been off all year, and things got even worse with an injury to Ronnie Hillman.

3. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 3rd)

Record: 8-1

Week 10 result: 31-14 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: Drew Stanton, the new starting Cardinals quarterback, is 2-1 as a starter this year.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 4th)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 38-17 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: With Russell Wilson struggling, the Seahawks got back to what made them good last year -- running the ball 45 times for 350 yards.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 5th)

Record: 7-2

Week 10 result: 45-21 win over Carolina

One thing to know: The defence has gone from 20th in sacks last year to 2nd this year.

6. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 6th)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play New England in Week 11.

7. Green Bay Packers (previously: 10th)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 55-14 win over Chicago

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers had the third-fewest completions of his season ... but still threw six touchdown passes.

8. Detroit Lions (previously: 12th)

Record: 7-2

Week 10 result: 20-16 win over Miami

One thing to know: Even without Nick Fairley, the league-best defence is good enough to win games by itself.

9. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 8th)

Record: 7-3

Week 10 result: 31-17 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: Dez Bryant is about to get paid.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 9th)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 17-13 win over Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Chiefs have allowed more than 20 points just twice all year. They're remarkably consistent.

11. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 15th)

Record: 5-4

Week 10 result: 27-24 OT win over New Orleans

One thing to know: Help is on the way. Aldon Smith is back from suspension, and Patrick Willis coming back sometime soon would give the defence a huge boost.

12. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 16th)

Record: 6-4

Week 10 result: 21-7 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: The patchwork secondary held up in Week 10, but that's the team's biggest weakness going forward.

13. Cleveland Browns (previously: 18th)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 24-3 win over Cincinnati

One thing to know: Josh Gordon returns in Week 12 and Jordan Cameron might be healthy soon. Everything's coming up Browns.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 7th)

Record: 5-3-1

Week 10 result: 24-3 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: Andy Dalton was historically bad in Week 10.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 11th)

Record: 6-4

Week 10 result: 20-13 loss to New York Jets

One thing to know: Their loss to the Jets is probably the most inexplicable loss of the year.

16. Miami Dolphins (previously: 13th)

Record: 5-4

Week 10 result: 20-16 loss to Detroit

One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill is banged up as they enter the most important stretch of their season.

17. San Diego Chargers (previously: 17th)

Record: 5-4

Week 10 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Oakland in Week 11.

18. New Orleans Saints (previously: 14th)

Record: 4-5

Week 10 result: 27-24 OT loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: They probably just have to go 8-8 to win the NFC South.

19. Buffalo Bills (previously: 19th)

Record: 5-4

Week 10 result: 17-13 loss to Kansas City

One thing to know: Kyle Orton had his worst game as a Bill in Week 10, throwing for a season-low 5.4 yards per attempt.

20. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 27th)

Record: 3-6

Week 10 result: 27-17 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: They need strong performances in the next two weeks before tough games against Arizona and Green Bay.

21. New York Giants (previously: 20th)

Record: 3-6

Week 10 result: 38-17 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: Odell Beckham Jr. has been the silver lining for this team.

22. St. Louis Rams (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-6

Week 10 result: 31-14 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: Aaron Donald is a monster.

23. Carolina Panthers (previously: 22nd)

Record: 3-6-1

Week 10 result: 45-21 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: Cam Newton does not have an offensive line.

24. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 24th)

Record: 4-5

Week 10 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Chicago in Week 11.

25. Washington Redskins (previously: 23rd)

Record: 3-6

Week 10 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Tampa Bay in Week 11.

26. Houston Texans (previously: 26th)

Record: 4-5

Week 10 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Cleveland in Week 11.

27. New York Jets (previously: 31st)

Record: 2-8

Week 10 result: 20-13 win over Pittsburgh

One thing to know: They're at risk of playing themselves out of the Marcus Mariota sweepstakes.

28. Chicago Bears (previously: 23rd)

Record: 3-6

Week 10 result: 55-14 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: In their last two first halves they have let up 80 points combined.

29. Tennessee Titans (previously: 28th)

Record: 2-7

Week 10 result: 21-7 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: Zach Mettenberger doesn't have much to work with, but his team has scored 23 points in his two starts.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-9

Week 10 result: 31-17 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: 'We played the way that a college team should be playing.'

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 30th)

Record: 1-8

Week 10 result: 27-17 loss to Atlanta

One thing to know: At least it was better than last time against the Falcons?

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-9

Week 10 result: 41-17 loss to Denver

One thing to know: Week 11 against the banged up Chargers might be one of their better chances to get a win this year.

