NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 11

Over the next few weeks a bunch of top teams in our NFL power rankings are going to play each other.
Next week alone we get Eagles-Packers, Patriots-Colts, and Cardinals-Lions. Get pumped.
As for this week, the Steelers and Bengals fell hard while the Browns and Falcons (!) shot up the rankings.
Record: 7-2
Week 10 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Indianapolis in Week 11.
Record: 7-2
Week 10 result: 41-17 win over Oakland
One thing to know: Denver's running game has been off all year, and things got even worse with an injury to Ronnie Hillman.
Record: 8-1
Week 10 result: 31-14 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: Drew Stanton, the new starting Cardinals quarterback, is 2-1 as a starter this year.
Record: 6-3
Week 10 result: 38-17 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: With Russell Wilson struggling, the Seahawks got back to what made them good last year -- running the ball 45 times for 350 yards.
Record: 7-2
Week 10 result: 45-21 win over Carolina
One thing to know: The defence has gone from 20th in sacks last year to 2nd this year.
Record: 6-3
Week 10 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play New England in Week 11.
Record: 6-3
Week 10 result: 55-14 win over Chicago
One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers had the third-fewest completions of his season ... but still threw six touchdown passes.
Record: 7-2
Week 10 result: 20-16 win over Miami
One thing to know: Even without Nick Fairley, the league-best defence is good enough to win games by itself.
Record: 7-3
Week 10 result: 31-17 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: Dez Bryant is about to get paid.
Record: 6-3
Week 10 result: 17-13 win over Buffalo Bills
One thing to know: The Chiefs have allowed more than 20 points just twice all year. They're remarkably consistent.
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: 27-24 OT win over New Orleans
One thing to know: Help is on the way. Aldon Smith is back from suspension, and Patrick Willis coming back sometime soon would give the defence a huge boost.
Record: 6-4
Week 10 result: 21-7 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: The patchwork secondary held up in Week 10, but that's the team's biggest weakness going forward.
Record: 6-3
Week 10 result: 24-3 win over Cincinnati
One thing to know: Josh Gordon returns in Week 12 and Jordan Cameron might be healthy soon. Everything's coming up Browns.
Record: 5-3-1
Week 10 result: 24-3 loss to Cleveland
One thing to know: Andy Dalton was historically bad in Week 10.
Record: 6-4
Week 10 result: 20-13 loss to New York Jets
One thing to know: Their loss to the Jets is probably the most inexplicable loss of the year.
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: 20-16 loss to Detroit
One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill is banged up as they enter the most important stretch of their season.
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Oakland in Week 11.
Record: 4-5
Week 10 result: 27-24 OT loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: They probably just have to go 8-8 to win the NFC South.
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: 17-13 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: Kyle Orton had his worst game as a Bill in Week 10, throwing for a season-low 5.4 yards per attempt.
Record: 3-6
Week 10 result: 27-17 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: They need strong performances in the next two weeks before tough games against Arizona and Green Bay.
Record: 3-6
Week 10 result: 38-17 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: Odell Beckham Jr. has been the silver lining for this team.
Record: 3-6-1
Week 10 result: 45-21 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: Cam Newton does not have an offensive line.
Record: 4-5
Week 10 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Chicago in Week 11.
Record: 3-6
Week 10 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Tampa Bay in Week 11.
Record: 4-5
Week 10 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Cleveland in Week 11.
Record: 2-8
Week 10 result: 20-13 win over Pittsburgh
One thing to know: They're at risk of playing themselves out of the Marcus Mariota sweepstakes.
Record: 3-6
Week 10 result: 55-14 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: In their last two first halves they have let up 80 points combined.
Record: 2-7
Week 10 result: 21-7 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: Zach Mettenberger doesn't have much to work with, but his team has scored 23 points in his two starts.
Record: 1-9
Week 10 result: 31-17 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: 'We played the way that a college team should be playing.'
Record: 1-8
Week 10 result: 27-17 loss to Atlanta
One thing to know: At least it was better than last time against the Falcons?
Record: 0-9
Week 10 result: 41-17 loss to Denver
One thing to know: Week 11 against the banged up Chargers might be one of their better chances to get a win this year.
