NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 11

There are exactly zero NFL teams with a .500 record right now.Fourteen teams have winning records and the other 18 teams having losing records, giving us the clearest picture yet of the NFL playoff race.
The Colts, Vikings, and Seahawks firmly put themselves in the wild card hunt, while the Dolphins, Eagles, and Jets all took brutal loses.
Once again, here’s how we came up with them.
We took our rankings from last week and moved teams up and down based on the following criteria:
- A win: up 2 spots
- A loss: down 1 spot
- A loss by 10+ points: down 2 spots
- A win against a top-5 team from the week before: up 2 spots
- A win against a top-12 team from the week before (aka, a playoff team): up 1 spot
- Covering the point spread: up 1 spot
- A winning record: up 1 spot
- A losing record: down 1 spot
- No team with a winning record can be outside the top 16
Record: 8-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence can single-handedly win a big game on the road.
Record: 8-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The running game is starting to go in the tank. They're now 25th in the league in yards per rush.
Record: 7-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're great at home. Baltimore isn't talked about as being a tough place to play, but the Ravens are undefeated there this year.
Record: 7-2
Biggest thing we learned this week: As much criticism as Jay Cutler takes, the Bears can't win without him.
Record: 6-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're toast if Roethlisberger is out for most of the season.
Record: 6-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is still a major issue. The Bills ran for 5.8 yards per rush and threw for 8.4 yards per pass.
Record: 6-2-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: The 49ers are going to get even more conservative on offence now that Alex Smith is out.
Record: 6-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're excellent at home, but they only have three home games left and they probably need four wins to safely make the playoffs.
Record: 6-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's no question that the offence can score enough points to beat anyone, but the defence is still the issue.
Record: 6-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: The bye week couldn't come at a better time. They're still a good bet for the playoffs, but they need to regroup for the home stretch.
Record: 6-3
Biggest thing we learned this week: Hard to take anything away from a Thursday night game, but they have a real chance to make the playoffs considering their schedule from now on.
Record: 6-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: Adrian Peterson makes all the headlines, but Christian Ponder needs to at least be competent for the Vikings to make the playoffs.
Record: 5-4
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're going to have to keep winning shootouts. They're in the top 10 in yards per rush and yards per pass attempt, but they're 30th in yards allowed per game.
Record: 4-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: This team is wildly inconsistent, and they're facing a hard fall with three-straight games against Green Bay, Houston, and Indy.
Record: 4-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The schedule gets a lot easier now, but they still played sloppy against a pretty bad Eagles team.
Record: 4-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: They need to beat the Broncos on the road this week, or they're toast.
Record: 4-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is still as talented as the Cincy unit that was top 10 in the NFL last year.
Record: 4-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: Ryan Tannehill is still a rookie. It's been easy to forget that considering his great start, but he had three INTs on Sunday.
Record: 4-5
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is slightly less awful, but four of their next five games are against San Francisco, Atlanta, New York Giants, and Tampa.
Record: 3-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Jets don't have the talent to score on above-average defenses.
Record: 3-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: Nothing!
Record: 3-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Reid-Vick era is over.
Record: 4-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: What we've known all along -- this is a below-average team that can randomly score an avalanche of points.
Record: 3-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're competitive when their defence keeps it close enough to allow the offence to run the ball.
Record: 3-5-1
Biggest thing we learned this week: Danny Amendola is vital to this offence
Record: 2-7
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have holes in too many places to count.
Record: 3-6
Biggest thing we learned this week: The defence is hopeless.
Record: 1-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: They played as well as they probably could, but still lost.
Record: 1-8
Biggest thing we learned this week: Chad Henne is now involved.
