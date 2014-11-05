NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 10

More than a decade after they began their rivalry, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are once again on top of the NFL power rankings.
The Patriots crushed the Broncos in Week 9, but if we’re lucky the playoff rematch will count for much more.
Elsewhere in the rankings, the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Steelers took leaps while the Chargers, Ravens, and 49ers tumbled.
Record: 7-2
Week 9 result: 43-21 win over Denver
One thing to know: The retooled defence played its best game of the year against Peyton Manning.
Record: 6-2
Week 9 result: 43-21 loss to New England
One thing to know: Wes Welker has really tailed off from where he was 12 months ago. He's averaging 35 receiving yards a game.
Record: 7-1
Week 9 result: 28-17 win over Dallas
One thing to know: Carson Palmer only has two interceptions this year, and Arizona has the 2nd-best turnover differential in the NFL as a result.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 result: 30-24 win over Oakland
One thing to know: They have a chance to turn a corner when they get a bunch of guys back from injury in Week 10.
Record: 6-2
Week 9 result: 31-21 win over Houston
One thing to know: The loss off DeMeco Ryans is going to be harder to handle than the loss of Nick Foles.
Record: 6-3
Week 9 result: 40-24 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: They're going all-in on Andrew Luck. He hasn't had fewer than 40 passing attempts since Week 3.
Record: 5-2-1
Week 9 result: 33-23 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: Even in limited action, A.J. Green showed what he means to this offence with a touchdown catch.
Record: 6-3
Week 9 result: 28-17 loss to Arizona
One thing to know: The Tony Romo injury situation is a mess.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 result: 24-10 win over New York Jets
One thing to know: The AFC Wild Card picture is insanely crowded, but the Chiefs can move into the driver's seat with a win at Buffalo in Week 10.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Chicago in Week 10.
Record: 6-3
Week 9 result: 43-23 win over Baltimore
One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger is on fire since Martavis Bryant was inserted into the lineup.
Record: 6-2
Week 9 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Miami in Week 10.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 result: 37-0 win over San Diego
One thing to know: They are very concerned with people not talking about them, for some reason.
Record: 4-4
Week 9 result: 28-10 win over Carolina
One thing to know: The NFC South is so bad that the Saints are a huge favourite to make the playoffs despite a bad start to the season.
Record: 4-4
Week 9 result: 13-10 loss to St. Louis
One thing to know: The banged-up offensive line is a disaster. Kaepernick was sacked eight times last week.
Record: 5-4
Week 9 result: 43-23 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Advanced stats say this is the 2nd-best team in the league.
Record: 5-4
Week 9 result: 37-0 loss to Miami
One thing to know: The wheels have fully detached and are now rolling down the hill.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 result: 22-17 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: Week 10's game against Cincinnati is the biggest Browns game in years.
Record: 5-3
Week 9 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Kansas City in Week 10.
Record: 3-5
Week 9 result: 40-24 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: The pass defence is bad. They're 31st in opponent yards per passing attempt.
Record: 3-5
Week 9 result: 13-10 win over San Francisco
One thing to know: This is the dominant defensive line we all expected to see in Week 1.
Record: 3-5-1
Week 9 result: 28-10 loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: It's a testament to how good Cam Newton is that this offence isn't one of the worst in the league.
Record: 3-5
Week 9 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Green Bay in Week 10.
Record: 4-5
Week 9 result: 29-26 win over Washington
One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater responds well to getting yelled at really loudly, apparently.
Record: 3-6
Week 9 result: 29-26 loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: Just when you thought things were going to get better for the Redskins, they go full Redskins.
Record: 4-5
Week 9 result: 31-21 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: The offence is bad. They scored all their points off turnovers against Philly.
Record: 2-6
Week 9 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Tampa Bay in Week 10.
Record: 2-6
Week 9 result: Bye
One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Baltimore in Week 10.
Record: 1-8
Week 9 result: 24-10 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: Things might stay this bad until next year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.