NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 10

Tony Manfred
Mark sanchezThomas B. Shea/Getty ImagesMark Sanchez and the Eagles broke into the top-5.

More than a decade after they began their rivalry, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are once again on top of the NFL power rankings.

The Patriots crushed the Broncos in Week 9, but if we’re lucky the playoff rematch will count for much more.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Steelers took leaps while the Chargers, Ravens, and 49ers tumbled.

1. New England Patriots (previously: 3rd)

Record: 7-2

Week 9 result: 43-21 win over Denver

One thing to know: The retooled defence played its best game of the year against Peyton Manning.

2. Denver Broncos (previously: 1st)

Record: 6-2

Week 9 result: 43-21 loss to New England

One thing to know: Wes Welker has really tailed off from where he was 12 months ago. He's averaging 35 receiving yards a game.

3. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 2nd)

Record: 7-1

Week 9 result: 28-17 win over Dallas

One thing to know: Carson Palmer only has two interceptions this year, and Arizona has the 2nd-best turnover differential in the NFL as a result.

4. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 4th)

Record: 5-3

Week 9 result: 30-24 win over Oakland

One thing to know: They have a chance to turn a corner when they get a bunch of guys back from injury in Week 10.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 6th)

Record: 6-2

Week 9 result: 31-21 win over Houston

One thing to know: The loss off DeMeco Ryans is going to be harder to handle than the loss of Nick Foles.

6. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 7th)

Record: 6-3

Week 9 result: 40-24 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: They're going all-in on Andrew Luck. He hasn't had fewer than 40 passing attempts since Week 3.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 10th)

Record: 5-2-1

Week 9 result: 33-23 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: Even in limited action, A.J. Green showed what he means to this offence with a touchdown catch.

8. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 5th)

Record: 6-3

Week 9 result: 28-17 loss to Arizona

One thing to know: The Tony Romo injury situation is a mess.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 14th)

Record: 5-3

Week 9 result: 24-10 win over New York Jets

One thing to know: The AFC Wild Card picture is insanely crowded, but the Chiefs can move into the driver's seat with a win at Buffalo in Week 10.

10. Green Bay Packers (previously: 11th)

Record: 5-3

Week 9 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Chicago in Week 10.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 13th)

Record: 6-3

Week 9 result: 43-23 win over Baltimore

One thing to know: Ben Roethlisberger is on fire since Martavis Bryant was inserted into the lineup.

12. Detroit Lions (previously: 15th)

Record: 6-2

Week 9 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Miami in Week 10.

13. Miami Dolphins (previously: 16th)

Record: 5-3

Week 9 result: 37-0 win over San Diego

One thing to know: They are very concerned with people not talking about them, for some reason.

14. New Orleans Saints (previously: 17th)

Record: 4-4

Week 9 result: 28-10 win over Carolina

One thing to know: The NFC South is so bad that the Saints are a huge favourite to make the playoffs despite a bad start to the season.

15. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 12th)

Record: 4-4

Week 9 result: 13-10 loss to St. Louis

One thing to know: The banged-up offensive line is a disaster. Kaepernick was sacked eight times last week.

16. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 9th)

Record: 5-4

Week 9 result: 43-23 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Advanced stats say this is the 2nd-best team in the league.

17. San Diego Chargers (previously: 8th)

Record: 5-4

Week 9 result: 37-0 loss to Miami

One thing to know: The wheels have fully detached and are now rolling down the hill.

18. Cleveland Browns (previously: 19th)

Record: 5-3

Week 9 result: 22-17 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: Week 10's game against Cincinnati is the biggest Browns game in years.

19. Buffalo Bills (previously: 18th)

Record: 5-3

Week 9 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Kansas City in Week 10.

20. New York Giants (previously: 20th)

Record: 3-5

Week 9 result: 40-24 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: The pass defence is bad. They're 31st in opponent yards per passing attempt.

21. St. Louis Rams (previously: 24th)

Record: 3-5

Week 9 result: 13-10 win over San Francisco

One thing to know: This is the dominant defensive line we all expected to see in Week 1.

22. Carolina Panthers (previously: 21st)

Record: 3-5-1

Week 9 result: 28-10 loss to New Orleans

One thing to know: It's a testament to how good Cam Newton is that this offence isn't one of the worst in the league.

23. Chicago Bears (previously: 22nd)

Record: 3-5

Week 9 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Green Bay in Week 10.

24. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 26th)

Record: 4-5

Week 9 result: 29-26 win over Washington

One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater responds well to getting yelled at really loudly, apparently.

25. Washington Redskins (previously: 23rd)

Record: 3-6

Week 9 result: 29-26 loss to Minnesota

One thing to know: Just when you thought things were going to get better for the Redskins, they go full Redskins.

26. Houston Texans (previously: 25th)

Record: 4-5

Week 9 result: 31-21 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: The offence is bad. They scored all their points off turnovers against Philly.

27. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 27th)

Record: 2-6

Week 9 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Tampa Bay in Week 10.

28. Tennessee Titans (previously: 28th)

Record: 2-6

Week 9 result: Bye

One thing to know: Nothing, they had a bye! They play Baltimore in Week 10.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 29th)

Record: 1-8

Week 9 result: 33-23 loss to Cincinnati

One thing to know: Denard Robinson! Who knew?

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 30th)

Record: 1-7

Week 9 result: 22-17 loss to Cleveland

One thing to know: Gerald McCoy is a beast.

31. New York Jets (previously: 31st)

Record: 1-8

Week 9 result: 24-10 loss to Kansas City

One thing to know: Things might stay this bad until next year.

32. Oakland Raiders (previously: 32nd)

Record: 0-8

Week 9 result: 30-24 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: 0-16 is very much in play.

