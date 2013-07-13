NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Training Camp

Get pumped, we’re only a few weeks away from the start of NFL training camp.



In the seven weeks since our first 2013 NFL power rankings, the Patriots have taken a huge dive due to injury and arrests. As a result, our top-10 reshuffled a bit.

We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and (of course) offseason injuries/arrests.

