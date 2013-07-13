NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Training Camp

Get pumped, we’re only a few weeks away from the start of NFL training camp.
In the seven weeks since our first 2013 NFL power rankings, the Patriots have taken a huge dive due to injury and arrests. As a result, our top-10 reshuffled a bit.
We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and (of course) offseason injuries/arrests.
2012 DVOA ranking: 1
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Percy Harvin (WR), Cliff Avril (DE)
Key subtractions: Marcus Trufant (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 4
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Anquan Boldin (WR)
Key subtractions: Dashon Goldson (S), Alex Smith (QB), Michael Crabtree (WR, injured)
2012 DVOA ranking: 2
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Wes Welker (WR), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB)
Key subtractions: Elvis Dumervil (DE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 11
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Ed Reed (S), Shane Lechler (P)
Key subtractions: Connor Barwin (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 8
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Elvis Dumervil (DE), Chris Canty (DE)
Key subtractions: Ray Lewis (LB), Ed Reed (S), Paul Kruger (DE), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Cary Williams (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 9
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Darryl Tapp (DE)
Key subtractions: Deangelo Hall (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 5
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Greg Jennings (WR), Charles Woodson (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 3
Consensus Draft grade: C
Key additions: Danny Amendola (CB), Adrian Wilson (S)
Key subtractions: Wes Welker (CB), Aaron Hernandez (TE), Rob Gronkowski (injured, TE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 10
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Osi Umenyiora (DE), Steven Jackson (RB)
Key subtractions: Michael Turner (RB), John Abraham (DE), Dunta Robinson (CB), Chris Owens (CB), Brent Grimes (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 6
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Matt Slauson (G), Martellus Bennett (TE), Jermon Bushrod (T)
Key subtractions: Brian Urlacher (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 20
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Dashon Goldson (S), EJ Biggers (CB)
Key subtractions: Michael Bennett (DE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 12
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: James Harrison (LB)
Key subtractions: None
2012 DVOA ranking: 14
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: Greg Jennings (WR)
Key subtractions: Percy Harvin (WR), Chris Kluwe (P)
2012 DVOA ranking: 15
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Jake Long (T), Jared Cook (TE)
Key subtractions: Danny Amendola (WR)
2012 DVOA ranking: 21
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Mike Wallace (WR), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)
Key subtractions: Sean Smith (CB), Reggie Bush (RB), Jake Long (T)
2012 DVOA ranking: 25
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Ahmad Bradshaw (RB), Gosder Cherilus (T), Greg Toler (CB), LaRon Landry (S)
Key subtractions: Dwight Freeney (DE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 7
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Cullen Jenkins (DT)
Key subtractions: Martellus Bennett (TE), Chris Canty (DE), Osi Umeniyora (DE), Ahmad Bradshaw (RB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 13
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: DJ Moore (CB)
Key subtractions: Chris Gamble (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 19
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Jermon Bushrod (T), Chris Ivory (RB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 18
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Mike Wallace (WR), James Harrison (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 17
Consensus Draft grade: C-
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: None
2012 DVOA ranking: 32
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Alex Smith (QB), Sean Smith (CB), Geoff Schwartz (G), Dunta Robinson (CB), Donnie Avery (WR)
Key subtractions: Matt Cassel (QB), Eric Winston (T)
2012 DVOA ranking: 23
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Kevin Kolb (QB)
Key subtractions: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Andy Levitre (G), Nick Barnett (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 24
Consensus Draft grade: C
Key additions: Paul Kruger (LB), Desmond Bryant (DT), Chris Owens (CB), Jason Campbell (QB)
Key subtractions: Josh Cribbs (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 22
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Dwight Freeney (DE), Derek Cox (CB), Max Starks (T), Danny Woodhead (RB)
Key subtractions: Louis Vasquez (G)
2012 DVOA ranking: 29
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Matt Flynn (QB), Charles Woodson (CB), Josh Cribbs (WR)
Key subtractions: Desmond Bryant (DT), Rolando McClain (LB), Richard Seymour (DE), Brandon Myers (TE), Carson Palmer (QB), Tommy Kelly (DT)
2012 DVOA ranking: 16
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Reggie Bush (RB), Glover Quin (S)
Key subtractions: Cliff Avril (DE), Gosder Cherilus (T), Titus Young (WR)
2012 DVOA ranking: 28
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Cary Williams (CB), Connor Barwin (LB), James Casey (TE)
Key subtractions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB), Cullen Jenkins (DT)
2012 DVOA ranking: 30
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Shonn Greene (RB), Andy Levitre (G), Bernard Pollard (S)
Key subtractions: Jared Cook (TE), Matt Hasselbeck (QB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 27
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Chris Ivory (RB)
Key subtractions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Tim Tebow (QB), Sione Pouha (DT), Shonn Greene (RB), Bart Scott (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 26
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: Rashard Mendenhall (RB), Carson Palmer (QB)
Key subtractions: Kevin Kolb (QB), Adrian Wilson (S), Beanie Wells (RB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 31
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Justin Forsett (RB)
Key subtractions: Derek Cox (CB)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.