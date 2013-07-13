NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Training Camp

Tony Manfred
russell wilson seattle seahawks

Get pumped, we’re only a few weeks away from the start of NFL training camp.

In the seven weeks since our first 2013 NFL power rankings, the Patriots have taken a huge dive due to injury and arrests. As a result, our top-10 reshuffled a bit.

We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and (of course) offseason injuries/arrests.

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5 last year, previously 1st)

2012 DVOA ranking: 1

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Percy Harvin (WR), Cliff Avril (DE)

Key subtractions: Marcus Trufant (CB)

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-4-1 last year, previously 2nd)

2012 DVOA ranking: 4

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Anquan Boldin (WR)

Key subtractions: Dashon Goldson (S), Alex Smith (QB), Michael Crabtree (WR, injured)

3. Denver Broncos (13-3 last year, previously 4th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 2

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Wes Welker (WR), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB)

Key subtractions: Elvis Dumervil (DE)

4. Houston Texans (12-4 last year, previously 6th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 11

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Ed Reed (S), Shane Lechler (P)

Key subtractions: Connor Barwin (LB)

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-6 last year, previously 5th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 8

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Elvis Dumervil (DE), Chris Canty (DE)

Key subtractions: Ray Lewis (LB), Ed Reed (S), Paul Kruger (DE), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Cary Williams (CB)

6. Washington Redskins (10-6 last year, previously 7th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 9

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Darryl Tapp (DE)

Key subtractions: Deangelo Hall (CB)

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5 last year, previously 8th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 5

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Greg Jennings (WR), Charles Woodson (CB)

8. New England Patriots (12-4 last year, previously 3rd)

2012 DVOA ranking: 3

Consensus Draft grade: C

Key additions: Danny Amendola (CB), Adrian Wilson (S)

Key subtractions: Wes Welker (CB), Aaron Hernandez (TE), Rob Gronkowski (injured, TE)

9. Atlanta Falcons (13-3 last year, previously 9th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 10

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Osi Umenyiora (DE), Steven Jackson (RB)

Key subtractions: Michael Turner (RB), John Abraham (DE), Dunta Robinson (CB), Chris Owens (CB), Brent Grimes (CB)

10. Chicago Bears (10-6 last year, previously 10th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 6

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Matt Slauson (G), Martellus Bennett (TE), Jermon Bushrod (T)

Key subtractions: Brian Urlacher (LB)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9 last year, previously 11th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 20

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Dashon Goldson (S), EJ Biggers (CB)

Key subtractions: Michael Bennett (DE)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6 last year, previously 12th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 12

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: James Harrison (LB)

Key subtractions: None

13. Minnesota Vikings (10-6 last year, previously 13th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 14

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: Greg Jennings (WR)

Key subtractions: Percy Harvin (WR), Chris Kluwe (P)

14. St. Louis Rams (7-8-1 last year, previously 16th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 15

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Jake Long (T), Jared Cook (TE)

Key subtractions: Danny Amendola (WR)

15. Miami Dolphins (7-9 last year, previously 14th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 21

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Mike Wallace (WR), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)

Key subtractions: Sean Smith (CB), Reggie Bush (RB), Jake Long (T)

16. Indianapolis Colts (11-5 last year, previously 15th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 25

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Ahmad Bradshaw (RB), Gosder Cherilus (T), Greg Toler (CB), LaRon Landry (S)

Key subtractions: Dwight Freeney (DE)

17. New York Giants (9-7 last year, previously 17th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 7

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Cullen Jenkins (DT)

Key subtractions: Martellus Bennett (TE), Chris Canty (DE), Osi Umeniyora (DE), Ahmad Bradshaw (RB)

18. Carolina Panthers (7-9 last year, previously 18th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 13

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: DJ Moore (CB)

Key subtractions: Chris Gamble (CB)

19. New Orleans Saints (7-9 last year, previously 19th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 19

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Jermon Bushrod (T), Chris Ivory (RB)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8 last year, previously 20th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 18

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Mike Wallace (WR), James Harrison (LB)

21. Dallas Cowboys (8-8 last year, previously 21st)

2012 DVOA ranking: 17

Consensus Draft grade: C-

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: None

22. Kansas City Chiefs (2-14 last year, previously 22nd)

2012 DVOA ranking: 32

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Alex Smith (QB), Sean Smith (CB), Geoff Schwartz (G), Dunta Robinson (CB), Donnie Avery (WR)

Key subtractions: Matt Cassel (QB), Eric Winston (T)

23. Buffalo Bills (6-10 last year, previously 23rd)

2012 DVOA ranking: 23

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Kevin Kolb (QB)

Key subtractions: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Andy Levitre (G), Nick Barnett (LB)

24. Cleveland Browns (5-11 last year, previously 24th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 24

Consensus Draft grade: C

Key additions: Paul Kruger (LB), Desmond Bryant (DT), Chris Owens (CB), Jason Campbell (QB)

Key subtractions: Josh Cribbs (CB)

25. San Diego Chargers (7-9 last year, previously 25th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 22

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Dwight Freeney (DE), Derek Cox (CB), Max Starks (T), Danny Woodhead (RB)

Key subtractions: Louis Vasquez (G)

26. Oakland Raiders (4-12 last year, previously 26th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 29

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Matt Flynn (QB), Charles Woodson (CB), Josh Cribbs (WR)

Key subtractions: Desmond Bryant (DT), Rolando McClain (LB), Richard Seymour (DE), Brandon Myers (TE), Carson Palmer (QB), Tommy Kelly (DT)

27. Detroit Lions (4-12 last year, previously 27th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 16

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Reggie Bush (RB), Glover Quin (S)

Key subtractions: Cliff Avril (DE), Gosder Cherilus (T), Titus Young (WR)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (4-12 last year, previously 28th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 28

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Cary Williams (CB), Connor Barwin (LB), James Casey (TE)

Key subtractions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB), Cullen Jenkins (DT)

29. Tennessee Titans (6-10 last year, previously 29th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 30

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Shonn Greene (RB), Andy Levitre (G), Bernard Pollard (S)

Key subtractions: Jared Cook (TE), Matt Hasselbeck (QB)

30. New York Jets (6-10 last year, previously 30th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 27

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Chris Ivory (RB)

Key subtractions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Tim Tebow (QB), Sione Pouha (DT), Shonn Greene (RB), Bart Scott (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)

31. Arizona Cardinals (5-11 last year, previously 31st)

2012 DVOA ranking: 26

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: Rashard Mendenhall (RB), Carson Palmer (QB)

Key subtractions: Kevin Kolb (QB), Adrian Wilson (S), Beanie Wells (RB)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14 last year, previously 32nd)

2012 DVOA ranking: 31

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Justin Forsett (RB)

Key subtractions: Derek Cox (CB)

