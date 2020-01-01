NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 12 playoff teams stand heading into the wild-card round

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to improve on last year’s postseason run and win a Super Bowl.

After 17 weeks of NFL football, just 12 teams remain heading into the postseason.

The Baltimore Ravens have been the best team in football for much of the year, but they’re still three wins away from becoming Super Bowl champions.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of talented teams playing in wild-card weekend that could get hot at the right time and carry themselves all the way to lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

The NFL postseason is officially here.

After 17 weeks filled with action, the field has been cut to just 12 teams to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

Season-long powerhouses Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers still have the inside track to the Super Bowl, with both teams securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason as the top team in their respective conference. However, there are plenty of talented teams in the playoffs, and as recent years have shown, anybody can get hot at the right time to steal an unlikely win or championship.

Take a look below at our rankings heading into the NFL postseason. (Percentage chance to win Super Bowl courtesy of FiveThirtyEight.)

12. Buffalo Bills

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Josh Allen.

Record: 10-6

Wild Card matchup: at Houston Texans

Chance to win Super Bowl: <1%

One thing to know: There is some doubt about the Bills’ legitimacy as playoff threats, in part because they beefed up on bad teams during the regular season. The only playoff team the Bills beat this season was the Tennessee Titans, and that was in Week 5 when Marcus Mariota was still starting. Still, with their stingy defence and big-play ability on offence, they could pose a threat to a Texans team that’s been inconsistent this season.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Carson Wentz, Greg Ward Jr., and Boston Scott of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Record: 9-7

Wild card matchup: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chance to win Super Bowl: 2%

One thing to know: For the past two years, the Eagles have entered the postseason without starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Thanks to what I can only assume was a wish made to a particularly vengeful genie, this year the Eagles will have Wentz heading into the playoffs, but be without their top offensive weapons surrounding him.

Through the final three weeks of the season, the Eagles have relied on the likes of Boston Scott, Greg Ward Jr., Dallas Goedert, and more to step up in big moments. So far, they have succeeded, but whether or not they can keep that level of play going into the postseason is another question.

10. Tennessee Titans

Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

Record: 9-7

Wild card matchup: at New England Patriots

Chance to win Super Bowl: <1%

One thing to know: The Tennessee Titans were dead in the water after a 2-4 start to the season. But thanks to a switch at quarterback that handed the reins of the offence to Ryan Tannehill, the team started rolling, winning six of their next seven to sneak into postseason contention.

Tannehill’s steady hand at the wheel has been huge for the Titans, but running back Derrick Henry is the team’s X-Factor, capable of breaking a game wide open on any given play. The Titans will have their hands full with the Patriots this weekend, but there’s reason to think Tennessee might be a live underdog in Foxboro.

9. Houston Texans

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson.

Record: 10-6

Wild card matchup: vs. Buffalo Bills

Chance to win Super Bowl: <1%

One thing to know: The Texans could get a boost in the Wild Card round if wide receiver Will Fuller and defensive end JJ Watt can return. Watt, in particular, would be a big boost for a defence that ranks 26th in DVOA, the lowest of any playoff team.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Kirk Cousins.

Record: 10-6

Wild card matchup: at New Orleans Saints

Chance to win Super Bowl: 1%

One thing to know: This game may serve as a referendum on Kirk Cousins. The Vikings’ QB has not faired well in primetime or playoff games during his career and now has to go into New Orleans and face a Saints team that was moments from a first-round bye. The Vikings are out-matched on several fronts, but can Cousins go shot-for-shot with Drew Brees?

7. Seattle Seahawks

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear Russell Wilson.

Record: 11-5

Wild card matchup: at Philadelphia Eagles

Chance to win Super Bowl: <1%

One thing to know: Seattle lost a heartbreaker to San Francisco on Sunday night to lose the NFC West division title and the home playoff game that came with it. Instead, the wild card Seahawks will have to travel to Philadelphia for their first game of the postseason.

That shouldn’t be a problem for Seattle – so far this year, the team went 7-1 on the road this season, including a 17-9 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia back in Week 12.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has lost just once in his career in the wild card round – last year’s 24-22 loss to the Cowboys. With a win on Sunday, he could put the Seahawks back in the right direction, marching towards their third Super Bowl appearance since 2013.

6. New England Patriots

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Tom Brady.

Record: 12-4

Wild card matchup: vs. Tennessee Titans

Chance to win Super Bowl: 3%

One thing to know: The Patriots have not been themselves in recent weeks, as Tom Brady has played some of the worst football of his career while the defence has slowed down after a ferocious start. Given how they have looked over the last quarter of the season, confidence in their postseason chances comes down to their history of dominance. After all, can we imagine Bill Belichick and Brady losing to Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill in Foxborough?

5. New Orleans Saints

AP Photo/Brian Blanco Drew Brees.

Record: 13-3

Wild card matchup: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chance to win Super Bowl: 11%

One thing to know: The Saints have been consistent throughout the year, holding strong through a few weeks without starting quarterback Drew Brees early in the season to cruise to another NFC South title.

But despite a 13-3 record, the Saints weren’t able to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs, and should they win, would have to travel to Green Bay to earn their way into the NFC title game.

After being robbed of a Super Bowl appearance last year by a missed pass interference call so bad that it inspired a rule change, the Saints will be looking for some revenge this year. If they’re to get it, they will have to be road warriors.

4. Green Bay Packers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers.

Record: 13-3

Wild card matchup: Bye

Chance to win Super Bowl: 8%

One thing to know: The Packers win ugly, but they win nonetheless. A big question is what their offensive game-script will look like in the divisional round of the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers threw one touchdown or less in nine games this season, seven of which were wins. Will the Packers lean on Rodgers to carry them more in the postseason?

3. Kansas City Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann Patrick Mahomes.

Record: 12-4

Wild card matchup: Bye

Chance to win Super Bowl: 14%

One thing to know: After a shaky start that included a wide range of injuries and a seemingly porous secondary, the Kansas City Chiefs have looked more like their 2018 selves in recent weeks.

Most notably, the Chiefs defence has stepped up in a big way, holding opponents to 17 points or less in five of their final six games of the season, all wins. If the Kansas City defence can play well through the postseason, and Patrick Mahomes can out-duel Lamar Jackson in a potential AFC title game, there’s a good chance the Chiefs punch their ticket to the Super Bowl this year.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Alika Jenner/Getty Images Jimmy Garoppolo.

Record: 13-3

Wild card matchup: Bye

Chance to win Super Bowl: 13%

One thing to know: This 49ers team is a relatively new group, but they have been battle-tested during the regular season, with six games decided by five points or less. Several of those came down to the final possession. Nonetheless, it will be the first playoff game for key players like Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and more. Will they be ready?

1. Baltimore Ravens

AP Photo/Frank Victores Lamar Jackson.

Record: 14-2

Wild card matchup: Bye

Chance to win Super Bowl: 46%

One thing to know: Through the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens were undeniably the best team in football, dominating their way to a 14-2 record with wins over many of the teams that currently make up the postseason field.

Led by soon-to-be-named MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens quick-strike offence and sound defence have won 12 straight games, many of them blowouts.

It’s been apparent all year that the road to the Super Bowl would go through Baltimore, all that’s left for the Ravens is to finish the job.

