NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Playoffs

Tony Manfred
Tony romoRonald Martinez/Getty ImagesThe Cowboys are hot going into the playoffs.

Our final NFL power rankings of the season look remarkably familiar.

The Seattle Seahawks are on top, like they have been for most the year, with a few perennial contenders lurking.

On the other end of things, some once-promising 2014 teams (Titans, Bears, Falcons) ended up in the NFL’s bottom tier.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously: 1st)

Record: 12-4

Week 17 result: 20-6 win over St. Louis

One thing to know: This is the clear favourite to win the Super Bowl. They're 17-2 at home in the last two seasons, and they have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. New England Patriots (previously: 2nd)

Record: 12-4

Week 17 result: 17-9 loss to Buffalo

One thing to know: Tom Brady's latest contract reconstruction makes it easier for the team to cut him, which probably doesn't mean much.

3. Green Bay Packers (previously: 3rd)

Record: 12-4

Week 17 result: 30-20 win over Detroit

One thing to know: In all likelihood they will have to beat Seattle on the road to make the Super Bowl. They were just 4-4 on the road this year.

4. Denver Broncos (previously: 4th)

Record: 12-4

Week 17 result: 47-14 win over Oakland

One thing to know: Peyton Manning had three touchdowns and six interceptions in December.

5. Dallas Cowboys (previously: 5th)

Record: 12-4

Week 17 result: 44-17 win over Washington

One thing to know: Despite the experience on this team, only 10 guys on the roster have played in a playoff game.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously: 8th)

Record: 11-5

Week 17 result: 27-17 win over Cincinnati

One thing to know: It looks like Le'Veon Bell won't play against the Ravens, but it's not official.

7. Detroit Lions (previously: 7th)

Record: 11-5

Week 17 result: 30-20 loss to Green Bay

One thing to know: The Ndamukong Suh suspension is massive. With Nick Fairley also out, he was Detroit's best hope for disrupting Dallas' league-best running game.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (previously: 6th)

Record: 10-5-1

Week 17 result: 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh

One thing to know: Poor big-game performances have always plagued Andy Dalton. A win against Indianapolis would give him a much better chance of fulfilling that massive contract.

9. Indianapolis Colts (previously: 9th)

Record: 11-5

Week 17 result: 27-10 win over Tennessee

One thing to know: It's a hard team to figure out. The Colts clinched a playoff spot so early that Andrew Luck basically shut it down after Week 15.

10. Baltimore Ravens (previously: 12th)

Record: 10-6

Week 17 result: 20-10 win over Cleveland

One thing to know: Haloti Ngata is back from a four-game PED suspension. But the secondary, which has been ravaged by injuries this season, is the real worry.

11. Kansas City Chiefs (previously: 14th)

Record: 9-7

Week 17 result: 19-7 win over San Diego

One thing to know: Their wide receivers didn't catch a touchdown pass all year. That's the best NFL stat of 2014.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (previously: 13th)

Record: 10-6

Week 17 result: 34-26 win over New York Giants

One thing to know: Nick Foles expects to be the starter in 2015.

13. Arizona Cardinals (previously: 10th)

Record: 11-5

Week 17 result: 20-17 loss to San Francisco

One thing to know: The quarterback situation is the worst of any playoff team. They're down to third-stringer Ryan Lindley.

14. San Diego Chargers (previously: 11th)

Record: 9-7

Week 17 result: 19-7 loss to Kansas City

One thing to know: Losing to Chase Daniel is a rough way to miss out on the playoffs.

15. Houston Texans (previously: 15th)

Record: 9-7

Week 17 result: 23-17 win over Jacksonville

One thing to know: J.J. Watt is going to come as close as a defensive player from a non-playoff team can come to winning the MVP.

16. Buffalo Bills (previously: 17th)

Record: 9-7

Week 17 result: 17-9 win over Patriots

One thing to know: Kyle Orton retired in glorious Kyle Orton fashion.

17. San Francisco 49ers (previously: 20th)

Record: 8-8

Week 17 result: 20-17 win over Arizona

One thing to know: Getting rid of Jim Harbaugh for non-football reasons is a massive gamble.

18. Minnesota Vikings (previously: 21st)

Record: 7-9

Week 17 result: 13-9 win over Chicago

One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater had a pretty incredible December.

19. Miami Dolphins (previously: 16th)

Record: 8-8

Week 17 result: 37-24 loss to New York Jets

One thing to know: Mike Wallace's strange press conference sums up how weird Miami's season got in the last month or so.

20. Carolina Panthers (previously: 22nd)

Record: 7-8-1

Week 17 result: 34-3 win over Atlanta

One thing to know: They won the second-worst division in NFL history.

21. New York Giants (previously: 18th)

Record: 6-10

Week 17 result: 34-26 loss to Philadelphia

One thing to know: Owner John Mara called the season an 'embarrassment,' but it sounds like Tom Coughlin is going to keep his job.

22. St. Louis Rams (previously: 19th)

Record: 6-10

Week 17 result: 20-6 loss to Seattle

One thing to know: A lot of people had this as a sleeper team before the season. The defence came alive in December, but the quarterback position is still a huge question mark.

23. New Orleans Saints (previously: 29th)

Record: 7-9

Week 17 result: 23-20 win over Tampa Bay

One thing to know: After the defence regressed this year, Rob Ryan's job may be in jeopardy.

24. Cleveland Browns (previously: 24th)

Record: 7-9

Week 17 result: 20-10 loss to Baltimore

One thing to know: Johnny Manziel's season ended as badly as it could have.

25. Atlanta Falcons (previously: 23rd)

Record: 6-10

Week 17 result: 34-3 loss to Carolina

One thing to know: Coach Mike Smith is out after two-straight disastrous seasons.

26. Oakland Raiders (previously: 25th)

Record: 3-13

Week 17 result: 47-14 loss to Denver

One thing to know: They actually offered Jim Harbaugh more money than Michigan did.

27. New York Jets (previously: 31st)

Record: 4-12

Week 17 result: 37-24 win over Miami

One thing to know: Rex Ryan is out. The Jets have all sorts of cap room, but not much else.

28. Washington Redskins (previously: 26th)

Record: 4-12

Week 17 result: 44-17 loss to Dallas

One thing to know: Kirk Cousins may or may not want to be traded.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously: 28th)

Record: 2-14

Week 17 result: 23-20 loss to New Orleans

One thing to know: They lost four games by a field goal or less this year.

30. Chicago Bears (previously: 30th)

Record: 5-11

Week 17 result: 13-9 loss to Minnesota

One thing to know: Less than a year after giving Jay Cutler a huge contract, GM Phil Emery is out.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously: 27th)

Record: 3-13

Week 17 result: 23-17 loss to Houston

One thing to know: They fired their offensive coordinator after Blake Bortles' rough rookie year.

32. Tennessee Titans (previously: 32nd)

Record: 2-14

Week 17 result: 27-10 loss to Indianapolis

One thing to know: The worst part: They're probably going to miss out on Marcus Mariota because they got the No. 2 pick instead of the No. 1 pick.

Is your team out of it? Have hope...

The 32 Best Prospects In The 2015 NFL Draft >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.