NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Playoffs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images The Cowboys are hot going into the playoffs.

Our final NFL power rankings of the season look remarkably familiar.

The Seattle Seahawks are on top, like they have been for most the year, with a few perennial contenders lurking.

On the other end of things, some once-promising 2014 teams (Titans, Bears, Falcons) ended up in the NFL’s bottom tier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.