NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Playoffs

Our final NFL power rankings of the season look remarkably familiar.
The Seattle Seahawks are on top, like they have been for most the year, with a few perennial contenders lurking.
On the other end of things, some once-promising 2014 teams (Titans, Bears, Falcons) ended up in the NFL’s bottom tier.
Record: 12-4
Week 17 result: 20-6 win over St. Louis
One thing to know: This is the clear favourite to win the Super Bowl. They're 17-2 at home in the last two seasons, and they have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
Record: 12-4
Week 17 result: 17-9 loss to Buffalo
One thing to know: Tom Brady's latest contract reconstruction makes it easier for the team to cut him, which probably doesn't mean much.
Record: 12-4
Week 17 result: 30-20 win over Detroit
One thing to know: In all likelihood they will have to beat Seattle on the road to make the Super Bowl. They were just 4-4 on the road this year.
Record: 12-4
Week 17 result: 47-14 win over Oakland
One thing to know: Peyton Manning had three touchdowns and six interceptions in December.
Record: 12-4
Week 17 result: 44-17 win over Washington
One thing to know: Despite the experience on this team, only 10 guys on the roster have played in a playoff game.
Record: 11-5
Week 17 result: 27-17 win over Cincinnati
One thing to know: It looks like Le'Veon Bell won't play against the Ravens, but it's not official.
Record: 11-5
Week 17 result: 30-20 loss to Green Bay
One thing to know: The Ndamukong Suh suspension is massive. With Nick Fairley also out, he was Detroit's best hope for disrupting Dallas' league-best running game.
Record: 10-5-1
Week 17 result: 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh
One thing to know: Poor big-game performances have always plagued Andy Dalton. A win against Indianapolis would give him a much better chance of fulfilling that massive contract.
Record: 11-5
Week 17 result: 27-10 win over Tennessee
One thing to know: It's a hard team to figure out. The Colts clinched a playoff spot so early that Andrew Luck basically shut it down after Week 15.
Record: 10-6
Week 17 result: 20-10 win over Cleveland
One thing to know: Haloti Ngata is back from a four-game PED suspension. But the secondary, which has been ravaged by injuries this season, is the real worry.
Record: 9-7
Week 17 result: 19-7 win over San Diego
One thing to know: Their wide receivers didn't catch a touchdown pass all year. That's the best NFL stat of 2014.
Record: 10-6
Week 17 result: 34-26 win over New York Giants
One thing to know: Nick Foles expects to be the starter in 2015.
Record: 11-5
Week 17 result: 20-17 loss to San Francisco
One thing to know: The quarterback situation is the worst of any playoff team. They're down to third-stringer Ryan Lindley.
Record: 9-7
Week 17 result: 19-7 loss to Kansas City
One thing to know: Losing to Chase Daniel is a rough way to miss out on the playoffs.
Record: 9-7
Week 17 result: 23-17 win over Jacksonville
One thing to know: J.J. Watt is going to come as close as a defensive player from a non-playoff team can come to winning the MVP.
Record: 9-7
Week 17 result: 17-9 win over Patriots
One thing to know: Kyle Orton retired in glorious Kyle Orton fashion.
Record: 8-8
Week 17 result: 20-17 win over Arizona
One thing to know: Getting rid of Jim Harbaugh for non-football reasons is a massive gamble.
Record: 7-9
Week 17 result: 13-9 win over Chicago
One thing to know: Teddy Bridgewater had a pretty incredible December.
Record: 8-8
Week 17 result: 37-24 loss to New York Jets
One thing to know: Mike Wallace's strange press conference sums up how weird Miami's season got in the last month or so.
Record: 7-8-1
Week 17 result: 34-3 win over Atlanta
One thing to know: They won the second-worst division in NFL history.
Record: 6-10
Week 17 result: 34-26 loss to Philadelphia
One thing to know: Owner John Mara called the season an 'embarrassment,' but it sounds like Tom Coughlin is going to keep his job.
Record: 6-10
Week 17 result: 20-6 loss to Seattle
One thing to know: A lot of people had this as a sleeper team before the season. The defence came alive in December, but the quarterback position is still a huge question mark.
Record: 7-9
Week 17 result: 23-20 win over Tampa Bay
One thing to know: After the defence regressed this year, Rob Ryan's job may be in jeopardy.
Record: 7-9
Week 17 result: 20-10 loss to Baltimore
One thing to know: Johnny Manziel's season ended as badly as it could have.
Record: 6-10
Week 17 result: 34-3 loss to Carolina
One thing to know: Coach Mike Smith is out after two-straight disastrous seasons.
Record: 3-13
Week 17 result: 47-14 loss to Denver
One thing to know: They actually offered Jim Harbaugh more money than Michigan did.
Record: 4-12
Week 17 result: 37-24 win over Miami
One thing to know: Rex Ryan is out. The Jets have all sorts of cap room, but not much else.
Record: 4-12
Week 17 result: 44-17 loss to Dallas
One thing to know: Kirk Cousins may or may not want to be traded.
Record: 2-14
Week 17 result: 23-20 loss to New Orleans
One thing to know: They lost four games by a field goal or less this year.
Record: 5-11
Week 17 result: 13-9 loss to Minnesota
One thing to know: Less than a year after giving Jay Cutler a huge contract, GM Phil Emery is out.
Record: 3-13
Week 17 result: 23-17 loss to Houston
One thing to know: They fired their offensive coordinator after Blake Bortles' rough rookie year.
Record: 2-14
Week 17 result: 27-10 loss to Indianapolis
One thing to know: The worst part: They're probably going to miss out on Marcus Mariota because they got the No. 2 pick instead of the No. 1 pick.
