NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Playoffs

After 17 weeks of regular season games, the same two teams everyone loved since August — Seattle and Denver — still sit atop our power rankings.
They’re the favourite going into the playoffs.
But parity is the definitive characteristic of the NFL, so all 10 playoff teams behind them have a real chance.
Record: 3-13
Result: 20-6 loss to New York Giants
Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Shanahan is out, and they have problems everywhere.
Record: 2-14
Result: 16-10 loss to Tennessee
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have the 1st pick in the draft.
Record: 4-12
Result: 34-14 loss to Denver
Biggest thing we learned this week: The Terrelle Pryor experiment might be over. He had two TD passes in his last four starts.
Record: 4-12
Result: 30-10 loss to Indianapolis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are heading in the right direction. They kept the entire coaching staff.
Record: 4-12
Result: 21-20 loss to Carolina
Biggest thing we learned this week: This year wasn't Matt Ryan's fault. They finished with the worst passing defence in the league.
Record: 4-12
Result: 20-7 loss to Pittsburgh
Biggest thing we learned this week: Browns players are enraged that they fired Rob Chudzinski.
Record: 4-12
Result: 42-17 loss to New Orleans
Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Schiano is toast, and so is the GM.
Record: 5-10-1
Result: 14-13 win over Detroit
Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Cassel was 4-3 as a starter this year.
Record: 7-9
Result: 20-6 win over Washington
Biggest thing we learned this week: How this team finished with seven wins is one of the world's great mysteries.
Record: 7-9
Result: 14-13 loss to Minnesota
Biggest thing we learned this week: Jim Schwartz got fired after playing one playoff game in five years.
Record: 6-10
Result: 34-20 loss to New England
Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel had a disappointing second half of the year, and now he's hurt again.
Record: 8-8
Result: 20-7 win over Miami
Biggest thing we learned this week: Rex Ryan will (deservedly) be back as head coach, and his players are pumped.
Record: 7-9
Result: 16-10 win over Houston
Biggest thing we learned this week: A Week 17 win might not be enough to save Mike Munchak's job.
Record: 8-8
Result: 20-7 loss to New York Jets
Biggest thing we learned this week: There's rumour of a beef between the QB and the offensive coordinator.
Record: 8-8
Result: 24-22 loss to Philadelphia
Biggest thing we learned this week: Kyle Orton was great ... until the last two minutes.
Record: 8-8
Result: 34-17 loss to Cincinnati
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence collapsed with Anquan Boldin and the odd disappearance of Ray Rice.
Record: 7-9
Result: 27-9 loss to Seattle
Biggest thing we learned this week: They hit the jackpot in the RGIII trade.
Record: 8-8
Result: 20-7 win over Cleveland
Biggest thing we learned this week: They have a legitimate argument to make that they ought to be in the playoffs.
Record: 9-7
Result: 27-24 OT win over Kansas City
Biggest thing we learned this week: Their offence is ranked 3rd in the league, so they have a puncher's chance against Cincinnati.
Record: 11-5
Result: 27-24 OT loss to San Diego
Biggest thing we learned this week: They haven't played a meaningful game in forever.
Record: 8-7-1
Result: 33-28 win over Chicago
Biggest thing we learned this week: Aaron Rodgers makes this team a real contender, but Matt Flynn is a huge reason why they're even in the playoffs.
Record: 10-6
Result: 24-22 win over Dallas
Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is suspect through the middle of the field, especially when they can't get pressure on the QB.
Record: 11-5
Result: 30-10 win over Jacksonville
Biggest thing we learned this week: Sevens of their wins came against Jacksonville, Houston, Tennessee, and Oakland.
Record: 10-6
Result: 23-20 loss to San Francisco
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the best team to miss the playoffs.
Record: 11-5
Result: 42-17 win over Tampa Bay
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're 3-5 on the road this year, which is why they're underdogs against Philly.
Record: 12-4
Result: 34-20 win over Buffalo
Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence somehow came alive after the Gronkowski injury.
Record: 11-5
Result: 34-17 win over Baltimore
Biggest thing we learned this week: They've scored 118 points in their last three home games combined.
Record: 12-4
Result: 21-20 win over Atlanta
Biggest thing we learned this week: They're one of three teams who finished top-10 in both offensive and defensive DVOA.
Record: 12-4
Result: 23-20 win over Arizona
Biggest thing we learned this week: Colin Kaepernick is playing his best football of the year going into the playoffs. He has 5 TDs to 0 INTs, and has completed 60%+ of his passing in his last three games.
Record: 13-3
Result: 34-14 win over Oakland
Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning might lose that passing yards record.
Record: 13-3
Result: 27-9 win over St. Louis
Biggest thing we learned this week: Percy Harvin is attempting to come back for the playoffs, which would be huge.
