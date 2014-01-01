NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Playoffs

Tony Manfred
Tom Brady

After 17 weeks of regular season games, the same two teams everyone loved since August — Seattle and Denver — still sit atop our power rankings.

They’re the favourite going into the playoffs.

But parity is the definitive characteristic of the NFL, so all 10 playoff teams behind them have a real chance.

32. Washington Redskins (previously 32nd)

Record: 3-13

Result: 20-6 loss to New York Giants

Biggest thing we learned this week: Mike Shanahan is out, and they have problems everywhere.

31. Houston Texans (previously 31st)

Record: 2-14

Result: 16-10 loss to Tennessee

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have the 1st pick in the draft.

30. Oakland Raiders (previously 30th)

Record: 4-12

Result: 34-14 loss to Denver

Biggest thing we learned this week: The Terrelle Pryor experiment might be over. He had two TD passes in his last four starts.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 29th)

Record: 4-12

Result: 30-10 loss to Indianapolis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Things are heading in the right direction. They kept the entire coaching staff.

28. Atlanta Falcons (previously 28th)

Record: 4-12

Result: 21-20 loss to Carolina

Biggest thing we learned this week: This year wasn't Matt Ryan's fault. They finished with the worst passing defence in the league.

27. Cleveland Browns (previously 25th)

Record: 4-12

Result: 20-7 loss to Pittsburgh

Biggest thing we learned this week: Browns players are enraged that they fired Rob Chudzinski.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 24th)

Record: 4-12

Result: 42-17 loss to New Orleans

Biggest thing we learned this week: Greg Schiano is toast, and so is the GM.

25. Minnesota Vikings (previously 26th)

Record: 5-10-1

Result: 14-13 win over Detroit

Biggest thing we learned this week: Matt Cassel was 4-3 as a starter this year.

24. New York Giants (previously 27th)

Record: 7-9

Result: 20-6 win over Washington

Biggest thing we learned this week: How this team finished with seven wins is one of the world's great mysteries.

23. Detroit Lions (previously 21st)

Record: 7-9

Result: 14-13 loss to Minnesota

Biggest thing we learned this week: Jim Schwartz got fired after playing one playoff game in five years.

22. Buffalo Bills (previously 20th)

Record: 6-10

Result: 34-20 loss to New England

Biggest thing we learned this week: E.J. Manuel had a disappointing second half of the year, and now he's hurt again.

21. New York Jets (previously 23rd)

Record: 8-8

Result: 20-7 win over Miami

Biggest thing we learned this week: Rex Ryan will (deservedly) be back as head coach, and his players are pumped.

20. Tennessee Titans (previously 22nd)

Record: 7-9

Result: 16-10 win over Houston

Biggest thing we learned this week: A Week 17 win might not be enough to save Mike Munchak's job.

19. Miami Dolphins (previously 13th)

Record: 8-8

Result: 20-7 loss to New York Jets

Biggest thing we learned this week: There's rumour of a beef between the QB and the offensive coordinator.

18. Dallas Cowboys (previously 16th)

Record: 8-8

Result: 24-22 loss to Philadelphia

Biggest thing we learned this week: Kyle Orton was great ... until the last two minutes.

17. Baltimore Ravens (previously 14th)

Record: 8-8

Result: 34-17 loss to Cincinnati

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence collapsed with Anquan Boldin and the odd disappearance of Ray Rice.

16. St. Louis Rams (previously 15th)

Record: 7-9

Result: 27-9 loss to Seattle

Biggest thing we learned this week: They hit the jackpot in the RGIII trade.

15. Chicago Bears (previously 18th)

Record: 8-8

Result: 33-28 loss to Green Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their defence absolutely collapsed in mid-November, and never recovered.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 17th)

Record: 8-8

Result: 20-7 win over Cleveland

Biggest thing we learned this week: They have a legitimate argument to make that they ought to be in the playoffs.

13. San Diego Chargers (previously 12th)

Record: 9-7

Result: 27-24 OT win over Kansas City

Biggest thing we learned this week: Their offence is ranked 3rd in the league, so they have a puncher's chance against Cincinnati.

12. Kansas City Chiefs (previously 9th)

Record: 11-5

Result: 27-24 OT loss to San Diego

Biggest thing we learned this week: They haven't played a meaningful game in forever.

11. Green Bay Packers (previously 19th)

Record: 8-7-1

Result: 33-28 win over Chicago

Biggest thing we learned this week: Aaron Rodgers makes this team a real contender, but Matt Flynn is a huge reason why they're even in the playoffs.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (previously 10th)

Record: 10-6

Result: 24-22 win over Dallas

Biggest thing we learned this week: The secondary is suspect through the middle of the field, especially when they can't get pressure on the QB.

9. Indianapolis Colts (previously 11th)

Record: 11-5

Result: 30-10 win over Jacksonville

Biggest thing we learned this week: Sevens of their wins came against Jacksonville, Houston, Tennessee, and Oakland.

8. Arizona Cardinals (previously 5th)

Record: 10-6

Result: 23-20 loss to San Francisco

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're the best team to miss the playoffs.

7. New Orleans Saints (previously 8th)

Record: 11-5

Result: 42-17 win over Tampa Bay

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're 3-5 on the road this year, which is why they're underdogs against Philly.

6. New England Patriots (previously 7th)

Record: 12-4

Result: 34-20 win over Buffalo

Biggest thing we learned this week: The offence somehow came alive after the Gronkowski injury.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (previously 6th)

Record: 11-5

Result: 34-17 win over Baltimore

Biggest thing we learned this week: They've scored 118 points in their last three home games combined.

4. Carolina Panthers (previously 4th)

Record: 12-4

Result: 21-20 win over Atlanta

Biggest thing we learned this week: They're one of three teams who finished top-10 in both offensive and defensive DVOA.

3. San Francisco 49ers (previously 3rd)

Record: 12-4

Result: 23-20 win over Arizona

Biggest thing we learned this week: Colin Kaepernick is playing his best football of the year going into the playoffs. He has 5 TDs to 0 INTs, and has completed 60%+ of his passing in his last three games.

2. Denver Broncos (previously 2nd)

Record: 13-3

Result: 34-14 win over Oakland

Biggest thing we learned this week: Peyton Manning might lose that passing yards record.

1. Seattle Seahawks (previously 1st)

Record: 13-3

Result: 27-9 win over St. Louis

Biggest thing we learned this week: Percy Harvin is attempting to come back for the playoffs, which would be huge.

