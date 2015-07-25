NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into training camp

The NFL season is back!
On the eve of NFL training camps, which begin across the league next week, we put together our first NFL power rankings of the 2015.
To make the rankings, we took into account last season’s DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), roster moves, draft picks, and age.
The top of the rankings will look familiar, but we threw some sleepers we like into the top-10 to mix it up.
2014 DVOA rank: 1st
Key additions: Jimmy Graham (TE), Cary Williams (CB)
Key subtractions: Byron Maxwell (CB), James Carpenter (OL), O'Brien Schofield (LB), Max Unger (C)
One thing to know: The Seahawks addressed their biggest weakness in the Jimmy Graham trade, but they had to sacrifice depth to do so.
2014 DVOA rank: 3rd
Key additions: Damarious Randall (rookie, DB)
Key subtractions: Tramon Williams (CB), AJ Hawk (LB)
One thing to know: Don't read too much into their lack of key additions. The Packers never sign free agents, and it has been a wildly effective strategy.
2014 DVOA rank: 4th
Key additions: Brandon Gibson (WR), Malcom Brown (rookie, DT)
Key subtractions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Vince Wilfork (DT), Shane Vereen (RB), Kyle Arrington (CB), Tom Brady for four games? (QB)
One thing to know: Bill Belichick's offseasons always look like head-scratchers and end up turning out fine, but this one might be different with Tom Brady's status uncertain.
2014 DVOA rank: 12th
Key additions: Andre Johnson (WR), Frank Gore (RB), Todd Herremans (OL), Trent Cole (DE), Phillip Dorsett (WR)
Key subtractions: Cory Redding (DE), Reggie Wayne (WR)
One thing to know: The Colts went all-in with the Gore/Johnson signings. Will they have enough defence to compete?
2014 DVOA rank: 2nd
Key additions: Shane Ray (rookie, DE), James Casey (TE)
Key subtractions: Julius Thomas (TE), Orlando Franklin (G), Terrance Knighton (DT), Manny Ramirez (C), Rahim Moore (S)
One thing to know: It was a rough offseason in Denver. The Broncos went all-in in 2014 and had to make some financial sacrifices as a result.
2014 DVOA rank: 5th
Key additions: Kyle Arrington (CB), Breshad Perriman (WR)
Key subtractions: Jacoby Jones (WR), Torrey Smith (WR), Haloti Ngata (DT)
One thing to know: The hope is that their secondary will stay healthy in 2015, unlike last year when injuries destroyed them.
2014 DVOA rank: 6th
Key additions: Greg Hardy (DE), Byron Jones (rookie, CB)
Key subtractions: DeMarco Murray (RB), Anthony Spencer (DE)
One thing to know: Avoiding a Dez Bryant disaster was their biggest move of the offseason.
2014 DVOA rank: 15th
Key additions: Ndamukong Suh (DT), Greg Jennings (WR), Kenny Stills (WR), DeVante Parker (rookie, WR)
Key subtractions: Charles Clay (TE), Randy Starks (DT), Mike Wallace (WR), Dannell Ellerbe (LB)
One thing to know: A college student at Harvard thinks they're the third-best team in the league!
2014 DVOA rank: 7th
Key additions: Sam Bradford (QB), DeMarco Murray (RB), Kiko Alonso (LB), Byron Maxwell (CB)
Key subtractions: Nick Foles (QB), Lesean McCoy (RB), Jeremy Maclin (WR)
One thing to know: The Eagles might be the league's biggest wild card. No one would be surprised if they won anywhere from six to 12 games.
2014 DVOA rank: 18th
Key additions: Nick Foles (QB), Nick Fairley (DT), Todd Gurley (rookie, RB)
Key subtractions: Sam Bradford (QB), Zac Stacy (RB)
One thing to know: The defence is so good that even a league-average performance out of Foles would put them in line for a playoff spot.
2014 DVOA rank: 9th
Key additions: LeSean McCoy (RB), Matt Cassel (QB)
Key subtractions: Kiko Alonso (LB), CJ Spiller (OL)
One thing to know: If the Bills are going to be the sleeper a lot of people think they will be, either Cassel or E.J. Manuel is going to have to really improve from how they played last year.
2014 DVOA rank: 8th
Key additions: DeAngelo Williams (RB), Bud Dupree (rookie, LB)
Key subtractions: Jason Worilds (LB), Troy Polamalu (CB), Brett Keisel (DE)
One thing to know: The Steelers defence from the late-00s has been completely turned over. This is now an offence-first team.
2014 DVOA rank: 13th
Key additions: Michael Johnson (DE), Cedric Ogbuehi (rookie, OL)
Key subtractions: Jermaine Gresham (TE)
One thing to know: Without many impact additions, it's going to be on Andy Dalton to improve to the point where this is a team that can win a game in the playoffs.
2014 DVOA rank: 20th
Key additions: Adrian Clayborn (DE), O'Brien Schofield (LB), Vic Beasley (rookie, LB)
Key subtractions: Osi Umenyiora (DE)
One thing to know: They had the worst defensive DVOA in the league last year. Any improvement could make them interesting.
2014 DVOA rank: 10th
Key additions: Jeremy Maclin (WR), Ben Grubbs (OL), Marcus Peters (DB)
Key subtractions: Dwayne Bowe (WR)
One thing to know: Their passing game was anemic in 2014. They didn't get a single touchdown catch out of a wide receiver.
2014 DVOA rank: 22nd
Key additions: Mike Iupati (OL), DJ Humphries (OL)
Key subtractions: Antonio Cromartie (CB), Darnell Dockett (DT)
One thing to know: While they had a great record last year, the advanced stats said the Cardinals weren't as good as 11-5 indicates.
2014 DVOA rank: 14th
Key additions: Haloti Ngata (DT), Manny Ramirez (C), Chris Owens (CB)
Key subtractions: Ndamukong Suh (DT), Nick Fairley (DT), Reggie Bush (RB)
One thing to know: The reason they were the most dominant run-stopping team in football last year was the Suh-Fairley combo. Now they're both gone.
2014 DVOA rank: 16th
Key additions: Jacoby Jones (WR), Orlando Franklin (OL), Melvin Gordon (RB)
Key subtractions: Dwight Freeney (LB), Ryan Mathews (RB), Shareece Wright (CB)
One thing to know: After reportedly shopping around Philip Rivers before the draft, San Diego is keeping him and trying to win now.
2014 DVOA rank: 21st
Key additions: Shane Vereen (RB), Ereck Flowers (rookie, OL)
Key subtractions: Antrel Rolle (DB)
One thing to know: With little cap flexibility to make moves, this team will be roughly the same as it was last year.
2014 DVOA rank: 24th
Key additions: Mike Wallace (WR), Terence Newman (CB), Trae Waynes (rookie, DB)
Key subtractions: Greg Jennings (WR)
One thing to know: They might be the trendiest sleeper pick in the NFL, which makes them not much of a sleeper at all.
2014 DVOA rank: 17th
Key additions: Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Max Unger (OL), CJ Spiller (RB)
Key subtractions: Jimmy Graham (TE), Kenny Stills (WR), Ben Grubbs (G),Curtis Lofton (LB)
One thing to know: During an offseason when many thought they'd try to start the rebuilding process, they loaded up again to make one last run with Drew Brees.
2014 DVOA rank: 19th
Key additions: Brian Hoyer (QB), Rahim Moore (DB), Vince Wilfork (DT), Kevin Johnson (rookie, DB)
Key subtractions: Andre Johnson (WR)
One thing to know: They had one of the worst QB situations in the league in 2014. They're hoping Hoyer will give them some semblance of stablity.
2014 DVOA rank: 27th
Key additions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Antonio Cromartie (CB), Buster Skrine (CB), James Carpenter (OL), Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Leonard Williams (DT)
Key subtractions: Kyle Wilson (CB), Percy Harvis (WR)
One thing to know: By getting the steal of the NFL Draft (Leonard Williams) and loading up in the secondary, the Jets could be the most improved bottom-six team from 2014.
2014 DVOA rank: 23rd
Key additions: Dwayne Bowe (WR), Randy Starks (DT), Tramon Williams (CB) Danny Shelton (rookie, DT)
Key subtractions: Jordan Cameron (TE), Brian Hoyer (QB)
One thing to know: They still don't have a quarterback, which is all that matters.
2014 DVOA rank: 26th
Key additions: Antrel Rolle (DB), Kevin White (rookie, WR)
Key subtractions: Charles Tillan (CB)
One thing to know: With the amount of money Jay Cutler is making, they had no choice but to keep him in place and hope to improve around him.
2014 DVOA rank: 25th
Key additions: Shaq Thompson (rookie, LB)
Key subtractions: Greg Hardy (DE)
One thing to know: With continuing cap issues, they weren't able to improve their dismal offensive line (and for some reason they didn't do so in the draft either).
2014 DVOA rank: 30th
Key additions: Jameis Winston (rookie, QB), Henry Melton (DT)
Key subtractions: Adrian Clayborn (DE), Josh McCown (QB), Michael Johnson (DE), Dashon Goldson (DB)
One thing to know: The Bucs defensive unit was quietly not terrible last year. If Winston can turn them into a merely bad offensive team rather than the worst offensive team in the league, things could be looking up.
2014 DVOA rank: 29th
Key additions: Amari Cooper (rookie, WR), Nate Allen (DB), Curtis Lofton (LB), Dan Williams (DT)
Key subtractions: Denarius Moore (WR)
One thing to know: Oakland was one of the biggest-spending teams in free agency, but it will be the development of Derek Carr at QB in his second year that dictates how much better they get.
2014 DVOA rank: 11th
Key additions: Darnell Dockett (DT), Torrey Smith (WR), Reggie Bush (RB)
Key subtractions: Jim Harbaugh (coach), Justin Smith (DL), Chris Culliver (CB), Frank Gore (RB), Michael Crabtree (WR), Mike Iupati (OL), Perrish Cox (CB), Patrick Willis (LB), Chris Borland (LB)
One thing to know: Nobody had a worse offseason than San Francisco. They're now in full rebuilding mode.
2014 DVOA rank: 28th
Key additions: Chris Culliver (CB), Terrance Knighton (DT)
Key subtractions: Brian Orakpo (LB), Ryan Clark (DB)
One thing to know: The reports on Robert Griffin III don't sound great!
2014 DVOA rank: 31st
Key additions: Marcus Mariota (rookie, QB), Brian Orakpo (DE), Hakeem Nicks (WR), Perrish Cox (DB)
Key subtractions: Jake Locker (QB), Kamerion Wimbley (LB)
One thing to know: Marcus Mariota was the last 2015 draftee to sign his rookie deal, but he'll be there for training camp.
2014 DVOA rank: 32nd
Key additions: Dante Fowler Jr. (rookie, DE), Julius Thomas (TE), Dan Skuta (LB), Jermey Parnell (OL)
Key subtractions: Cecil Shorts (WR)
One thing to know: Their bad luck continued when Fowler had a season-ending injury in OTAs. They're still one of the two worst teams in the league.
