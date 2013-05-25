NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands With Three Months To Go

We’re right around 100 days away from the 2013 NFL season.
Get excited!
We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), and major free agency moves and came up with the very first power ranking of the season.
2012 DVOA ranking: 1
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Percy Harvin (WR), Cliff Avril (DE)
Key subtractions: None
2012 DVOA ranking: 4
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Anquan Boldin (WR)
Key subtractions: Dashon Goldson (S), Alex Smith (QB), Michael Crabtree (WR, injured)
2012 DVOA ranking: 3
Consensus Draft grade: C
Key additions: Danny Amendola (CB), Adrian Wilson (S)
Key subtractions: Wes Welker (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 2
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Wes Welker (WR), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB)
Key subtractions: Elvis Dumervil (DE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 8
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Elvis Dumervil (DE), Chris Canty (DE)
Key subtractions: Ray Lewis (LB), Ed Reed (S), Paul Kruger (DE), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Cary Williams (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 11
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Ed Reed (S), Shane Lechler (P)
Key subtractions: Connor Barwin (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 9
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Darryl Tapp (DE)
Key subtractions: Deangelo Hall (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 5
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Greg Jennings (WR), Charles Woodson (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 10
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Osi Umenyiora (DE), Steven Jackson (RB)
Key subtractions: Michael Turner (RB), John Abraham (DE), Dunta Robinson (CB), Chris Owens (CB), Brent Grimes (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 6
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Matt Slauson (G), Martellus Bennett (TE), Jermon Bushrod (T)
Key subtractions: Brian Urlacher (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 20
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Dashon Goldson (S), EJ Biggers (CB)
Key subtractions: Michael Bennett (DE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 12
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: James Harrison (LB)
Key subtractions: None
2012 DVOA ranking: 14
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: Greg Jennings (CB)
Key subtractions: Percy Harvin (WR), Chris Kluwe (P)
2012 DVOA ranking: 21
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Mike Wallace (WR), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)
Key subtractions: Sean Smith (CB), Reggie Bush (RB), Jake Long (T)
2012 DVOA ranking: 25
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Gosder Cherilus (T), Greg Toler (CB), LaRon Landry (S)
Key subtractions: Dwight Freeney (DE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 15
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Jake Long (T), Jared Cook (TE)
Key subtractions: Danny Amendola (WR)
2012 DVOA ranking: 7
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Cullen Jenkins (DT)
Key subtractions: Martellus Bennett (TE), Chris Canty (DE), Osi Umeniyora (DE), Ahmad Bradshaw (RB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 13
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: DJ Moore (CB)
Key subtractions: Chris Gamble (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 19
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Jermon Bushrod (T), Chris Ivory (RB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 18
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Mike Wallace (WR), James Harrison (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 17
Consensus Draft grade: C-
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: None
2012 DVOA ranking: 32
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Alex Smith (QB), Sean Smith (CB), Geoff Schwartz (G), Dunta Robinson (CB), Donnie Avery (WR)
Key subtractions: Matt Cassel (QB), Eric Winston (T)
2012 DVOA ranking: 23
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Andy Levitre (G), Nick Barnett (LB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 24
Consensus Draft grade: C
Key additions: Paul Kruger (LB), Desmond Bryant (DT), Chris Owens (CB), Jason Campbell (QB)
Key subtractions: Josh Cribbs (CB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 22
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Dwight Freeney (DE), Derek Cox (CB), Max Starks (T), Danny Woodhead (RB)
Key subtractions: Louis Vasquez (G)
2012 DVOA ranking: 29
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Matt Flynn (QB), Charles Woodson (CB), Josh Cribbs (WR)
Key subtractions: Desmond Bryant (DT), Rolando McClain (LB), Richard Seymour (DE), Brandon Myers (TE), Carson Palmer (QB), Tommy Kelly (DT)
2012 DVOA ranking: 16
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Key additions: Reggie Bush (RB), Glover Quin (S)
Key subtractions: Cliff Avril (DE), Gosder Cherilus (T), Titus Young (WR)
2012 DVOA ranking: 28
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Cary Williams (CB), Connor Barwin (LB), James Casey (TE)
Key subtractions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB), Cullen Jenkins (DT)
2012 DVOA ranking: 30
Consensus Draft grade: B
Key additions: Shonn Greene (RB), Andy Levitre (G), Bernard Pollard (S)
Key subtractions: Jared Cook (TE), Matt Hasselbeck (QB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 27
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Key additions: Chris Ivory (RB)
Key subtractions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Tim Tebow (QB), Sione Pouha (DT), Shonn Greene (RB), Bart Scott (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)
2012 DVOA ranking: 26
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Key additions: Rashard Mendenhall (RB), Carson Palmer (QB)
Key subtractions: Kevin Kolb (QB), Adrian Wilson (S), Beanie Wells (RB)
2012 DVOA ranking: 31
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Key additions: Justin Forsett (RB)
Key subtractions: Derek Cox (CB)
