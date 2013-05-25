NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands With Three Months To Go

Tony Manfred
We’re right around 100 days away from the 2013 NFL season.

Get excited!

We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), and major free agency moves and came up with the very first power ranking of the season.

1. Seattle Seahawks (11-5 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 1

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Percy Harvin (WR), Cliff Avril (DE)

Key subtractions: None

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-4-1 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 4

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Anquan Boldin (WR)

Key subtractions: Dashon Goldson (S), Alex Smith (QB), Michael Crabtree (WR, injured)

3. New England Patriots (12-4 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 3

Consensus Draft grade: C

Key additions: Danny Amendola (CB), Adrian Wilson (S)

Key subtractions: Wes Welker (CB)

4. Denver Broncos (13-3 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 2

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Wes Welker (WR), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB)

Key subtractions: Elvis Dumervil (DE)

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-6 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 8

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Elvis Dumervil (DE), Chris Canty (DE)

Key subtractions: Ray Lewis (LB), Ed Reed (S), Paul Kruger (DE), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Cary Williams (CB)

6. Houston Texans (12-4 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 11

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Ed Reed (S), Shane Lechler (P)

Key subtractions: Connor Barwin (LB)

7. Washington Redskins (10-6 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 9

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Darryl Tapp (DE)

Key subtractions: Deangelo Hall (CB)

8. Green Bay Packers (11-5 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 5

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Greg Jennings (WR), Charles Woodson (CB)

9. Atlanta Falcons (13-3 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 10

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Osi Umenyiora (DE), Steven Jackson (RB)

Key subtractions: Michael Turner (RB), John Abraham (DE), Dunta Robinson (CB), Chris Owens (CB), Brent Grimes (CB)

10. Chicago Bears (10-6 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 6

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Matt Slauson (G), Martellus Bennett (TE), Jermon Bushrod (T)

Key subtractions: Brian Urlacher (LB)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 20

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Dashon Goldson (S), EJ Biggers (CB)

Key subtractions: Michael Bennett (DE)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 12

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: James Harrison (LB)

Key subtractions: None

13. Minnesota Vikings (10-6 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 14

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: Greg Jennings (CB)

Key subtractions: Percy Harvin (WR), Chris Kluwe (P)

14. Miami Dolphins (7-9 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 21

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Mike Wallace (WR), Dannell Ellerbe (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)

Key subtractions: Sean Smith (CB), Reggie Bush (RB), Jake Long (T)

15. Indianapolis Colts (11-5 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 25

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Gosder Cherilus (T), Greg Toler (CB), LaRon Landry (S)

Key subtractions: Dwight Freeney (DE)

16. St. Louis Rams (7-8-1 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 15

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Jake Long (T), Jared Cook (TE)

Key subtractions: Danny Amendola (WR)

17. New York Giants (9-7 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 7

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Cullen Jenkins (DT)

Key subtractions: Martellus Bennett (TE), Chris Canty (DE), Osi Umeniyora (DE), Ahmad Bradshaw (RB)

18. Carolina Panthers (7-9 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 13

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: DJ Moore (CB)

Key subtractions: Chris Gamble (CB)

19. New Orleans Saints (7-9 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 19

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Jermon Bushrod (T), Chris Ivory (RB)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 18

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Mike Wallace (WR), James Harrison (LB)

21. Dallas Cowboys (8-8 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 17

Consensus Draft grade: C-

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: None

22. Kansas City Chiefs (2-14 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 32

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Alex Smith (QB), Sean Smith (CB), Geoff Schwartz (G), Dunta Robinson (CB), Donnie Avery (WR)

Key subtractions: Matt Cassel (QB), Eric Winston (T)

23. Buffalo Bills (6-10 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 23

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Andy Levitre (G), Nick Barnett (LB)

24. Cleveland Browns (5-11 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 24

Consensus Draft grade: C

Key additions: Paul Kruger (LB), Desmond Bryant (DT), Chris Owens (CB), Jason Campbell (QB)

Key subtractions: Josh Cribbs (CB)

25. San Diego Chargers (7-9 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 22

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Dwight Freeney (DE), Derek Cox (CB), Max Starks (T), Danny Woodhead (RB)

Key subtractions: Louis Vasquez (G)

26. Oakland Raiders (4-12 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 29

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Matt Flynn (QB), Charles Woodson (CB), Josh Cribbs (WR)

Key subtractions: Desmond Bryant (DT), Rolando McClain (LB), Richard Seymour (DE), Brandon Myers (TE), Carson Palmer (QB), Tommy Kelly (DT)

27. Detroit Lions (4-12 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 16

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Key additions: Reggie Bush (RB), Glover Quin (S)

Key subtractions: Cliff Avril (DE), Gosder Cherilus (T), Titus Young (WR)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (4-12 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 28

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Cary Williams (CB), Connor Barwin (LB), James Casey (TE)

Key subtractions: Nnamdi Asomugha (CB), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (CB), Cullen Jenkins (DT)

29. Tennessee Titans (6-10 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 30

Consensus Draft grade: B

Key additions: Shonn Greene (RB), Andy Levitre (G), Bernard Pollard (S)

Key subtractions: Jared Cook (TE), Matt Hasselbeck (QB)

30. New York Jets (6-10 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 27

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Key additions: Chris Ivory (RB)

Key subtractions: Darrelle Revis (CB), Tim Tebow (QB), Sione Pouha (DT), Shonn Greene (RB), Bart Scott (LB), Dustin Keller (TE)

31. Arizona Cardinals (5-11 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 26

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Key additions: Rashard Mendenhall (RB), Carson Palmer (QB)

Key subtractions: Kevin Kolb (QB), Adrian Wilson (S), Beanie Wells (RB)

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14 last year)

2012 DVOA ranking: 31

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Key additions: Justin Forsett (RB)

Key subtractions: Derek Cox (CB)

