Here's Who The Experts Are Picking To Win This Weekend's NFL Playoff Games

Photo: AP

We posted our official, stone-cold lock picks for the four NFL Playoff games earlier. Now, let’s check out what the national experts think.When you combine ESPN, NFL.com, CBS Sports, Yahoo!, and SI, you get 49 experts who published picks for the divisional-round games.



They went 4-0 last week after all the favourites won.

Here’s who they picked straight-up, not against the spread (home teams first, favourite in bold):

Broncos vs. Ravens: 47 picked the Broncos, 2 picked the Ravens

49ers vs. Packers: 20 picked the 49ers, 29 picked the Packers

Falcons vs. Seahawks: 22 picked the Falcons, 27 picked the Seahawks

Patriots vs. Texans: 47 picked the Patriots, 2 picked the Texans

So there you have it. Two relative pick ’ems in the NFC, and two obvious blowouts in the AFC.

