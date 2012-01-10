Check Out SB Nation's Divisional Round Picks, Including One Giant Upset

Photo: YouTube

The Wild Card round of the 2012 NFL playoffs is complete and for the first time in five years all the home teams won on opening weekend. That means the AFC and NFC divisional rounds will feature two No. 1 vs. No. 2 games and two No. 3 vs. No. 4 matchups. Wild Card weekend was great (after all, it was playoff football), but three of the games were decided by 22, 21 and 17 points. Hopefully the Divisional round features some closer games. The early point spreads for divisional weekend — three of them are eight or more — aren’t very promising, though. Four games are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a preview and an early prediction for the divisional round.



Read the rest at SBNation >

This post originally appeared at SBNation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.