24 NFL teams still have a legit shot to make the playoffs

After nine weeks of the NFL season, the playoff picture is only slightly clearer than it was when the season started as 24 teams still have a legit shot at the postseason.

Using Five Thirty Eight’s “2016 NFL Predictions,” a model that rates each team and then projects how the regular season will play out, we can get a better sense of the chances every team has to reach the playoffs.

Of the 32 NFL teams, only the New England Patriots at 99% are a lock to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, only eight teams have already been effectively eliminated with less than a 5% chance, including the New York Jets at 3%.

