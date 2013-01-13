Ravens Receiver Makes The Most Amazing Catch Of The Playoffs, Abuses Broncos Legend Champ Bailey

Tony Manfred

Baltimore Ravens receiver Torrey Smith is abusing legendary Broncos corner Champ Bailey so far.

He has a 59-yard TD and a 32-yard TD against Bailey, and got wide open another time but Joe Flacco over-threw him.

Coming into the game, no one thought Bailey would be a weakness. If Smith can keep it up and force Denver to change its defence in the second half, Baltimore has a real shot to put up some more points and possibly pull an upset.

Here’s Smith’s amazing leaping catch to make it 21-21 at halftime. Randy Moss-esque:

