A Huge Number Of NFL Teams Still Have A Shot At The Playoffs

With only three weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, only four of the 12 available playoff spots appear to be locked up and only 13 teams have been eliminated or have almost no chance to make the postseason.

Using fivethirtyeight.com’s playoff projection model and considering 95% the cutoff for teams that are locks to make the playoffs, the Packers (99%), Broncos (99%), Patriots (99%), and Colts (96%) are in and the Seahawks (94%) are knocking on the door. At the other end, 13 teams have less than a 5% chance and are out.

That means, including the Seahawks, 15 teams are still alive for the final eight playoff spots, which should make the next few weeks pretty exciting.

