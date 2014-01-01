The NFL Is Having Trouble Selling Out Playoff Games

Two of the four NFL playoff games this weekend have yet to sell out.

Both the Colts and the Bengals needed an extension of the league’s blackout deadline.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they still have 6,000 tickets to sell for Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals have 10,000 tickets to sell (about 15% of capacity) before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Chargers, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Under NFL rules, teams must sell out their home games 72 hours before kickoff to avoid a local television blackout. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, extensions are typically given when teams or sponsors agree to purchase all unsold tickets at 34% of face value.

In a press release, the Colts said the extension was given because of the New Year’s holiday.

