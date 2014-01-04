NBC And CBS Will Stream NFL Playoff Games For Free

Beginning this weekend, NBC and CBS will begin streaming their coverage of the NFL playoffs for free.

While The Verge writes that NBC did this in 2012, CBS is broadcasting the games online for the first time.

The games on each network will vary. NBC will air both its wild card matchups Saturday on the NBC sports website. CBS will stream all four of its playoff games as well as the AFC championships.

Although these networks are doing their best to capitalise on the last shred of ratings they can get before this year’s football season officially ends, Fox will be streaming the ultimate event.

Variety reports that the channel will live stream the Super Bowl, but the NFC playoff streams will be barricaded behind a paywall. NFC postseason games will be available for a stream to a selection of pay-TV partners like Comcast, AT&T U-verse, and Cablevision Systems.

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 pm Eastern on February 2. The stream can be found on foxsportsgo.com and on the FoxSportsGo iOS app which you can download here.

