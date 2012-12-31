Here Are The Dates And Starting Times For All Of The NFL Playoff Games

The NFL just announced the full schedule for the playoffs. Here it is with dates, times, teams, and TV channels.Saturday, Jan. 5 (wild card round)

  • 4:30 — Cincinnati at Houston on NBC
  • 8:00 — Minnesota at Green Bay on NBC

Sunday, Jan. 6 (wild card round)

  • 1:00 — Indianapolis at Baltimore on CBS
  • 4:30 — Seattle at Washington on Fox

Saturday, Jan. 12 (divisional round)

  • 4:30 — Denver hosts its game against Baltimore/Indianapolis/Cincinnati on CBS
  • 8:00 — San Francisco hosts its game against Green Bay/Washington/Seattle on Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13 (divisional round)

  • 1:00 — Atlanta hosts its game against Washington/Seattle/Minnesota on Fox
  • 4:30 — New England hosts its game against Houston/Baltimore/Indianapolis on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 20 (championship games)

  • 3:00 — NFC title game on Fox
  • 6:30 — AFC title game on CBS

Sunday, Feb. 3

  • 6:30 — Super Bowl on CBS

