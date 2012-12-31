Here Are The Dates And Starting Times For All Of The NFL Playoff Games

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images
The NFL just announced the full schedule for the playoffs. Here it is with dates, times, teams, and TV channels.Saturday, Jan. 5 (wild card round)
- 4:30 — Cincinnati at Houston on NBC
- 8:00 — Minnesota at Green Bay on NBC
Sunday, Jan. 6 (wild card round)
- 1:00 — Indianapolis at Baltimore on CBS
- 4:30 — Seattle at Washington on Fox
Saturday, Jan. 12 (divisional round)
- 4:30 — Denver hosts its game against Baltimore/Indianapolis/Cincinnati on CBS
- 8:00 — San Francisco hosts its game against Green Bay/Washington/Seattle on Fox
Sunday, Jan. 13 (divisional round)
- 1:00 — Atlanta hosts its game against Washington/Seattle/Minnesota on Fox
- 4:30 — New England hosts its game against Houston/Baltimore/Indianapolis on CBS
Sunday, Jan. 20 (championship games)
- 3:00 — NFC title game on Fox
- 6:30 — AFC title game on CBS
Sunday, Feb. 3
- 6:30 — Super Bowl on CBS
