Here Are The Dates And Starting Times For All Of The NFL Playoff Games

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

The NFL just announced the full schedule for the playoffs. Here it is with dates, times, teams, and TV channels.Saturday, Jan. 5 (wild card round)



4:30 — Cincinnati at Houston on NBC

8:00 — Minnesota at Green Bay on NBC

Sunday, Jan. 6 (wild card round)

1:00 — Indianapolis at Baltimore on CBS

4:30 — Seattle at Washington on Fox

Saturday, Jan. 12 (divisional round)

4:30 — Denver hosts its game against Baltimore/Indianapolis/Cincinnati on CBS

8:00 — San Francisco hosts its game against Green Bay/Washington/Seattle on Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13 (divisional round)

1:00 — Atlanta hosts its game against Washington/Seattle/Minnesota on Fox

4:30 — New England hosts its game against Houston/Baltimore/Indianapolis on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 20 (championship games)

3:00 — NFC title game on Fox

6:30 — AFC title game on CBS

Sunday, Feb. 3

6:30 — Super Bowl on CBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.