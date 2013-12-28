How The 10 NFL Teams On The Bubble Can Clinch A Playoffs Spot On Sunday

Heading into Week 17, nearly a third of the league is on the bubble.

10 teams that haven’t clinched a playoff spot yet are mathematically eligible to make the playoffs on Sunday.

The NFL released a detailed breakdown of how each individual team can make it. Some of these scenarios are simple: the winners of the Philly-Dallas and Chicago-Green Bay games will make the playoffs, and the losers will be out. Other scenarios — like the AFC Wild Card, which is an absolute mess — are more complicated.

Here’s how each team can clinch a playoff berth, with odds from Football Outsiders.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (62.8% chance)

Win or tie against Dallas

2. Dallas Cowboys (37.2% chance)

Win against Philadelphia

3. Chicago Bears (66.8% chance)

Win or tie against Green Bay

4. Green Bay Packers (33.2% chance)

Win against Chicago

5. New Orleans Saints (82.8% chance)

Win against Tampa Bay, OR

Arizona loses to San Francisco, OR

Tie against Tampa Bay AND Arizona ties San Francisco

6. Arizona Cardinals (17.2% chance)

Win or tie against San Francisco AND New Orleans loses to Tampa Bay

7. Miami Dolphins (58.7% chance)

Win against New York Jets AND Baltimore loses/ties to Cincinnati, OR

Win against New York Jets AND San Diego wins against Kansas City, OR

Tie against New York Jets AND Baltimore loses to Cincinnati AND San Diego loses/ties to Kansas City, OR

Tie against New York Jets AND Baltimore ties Cincinnati AND San Diego ties Kansas City

8. Baltimore Ravens (18.9% chance)

Win against Cincinnati AND San Diego loses/ties Kansas City, OR

Win against Cincinnati AND Miami loses/ties New York Jets, OR

Lose against Cincinnati AND Miami loses to New York Jets AND San Diego loses to Kansas City and Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland, OR

Tie against Cincinnati AND Miami loses to New York Jets AND San Diego loses/ties to Kansas City, OR

Tie against Cincinnati AND Miami ties New York Jets AND San Diego loses to Kansas City

9. San Diego Chargers (13.3% chance)

Win against Kansas City AND Miami loses/ties to New York Jets AND Baltimore loses/ties to Cincinnati, OR

Tie against Kansas City AND Miami loses to New York Jets AND Baltimore loses to Cincinnati

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (9.1% chance)

