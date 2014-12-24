2 NFL Playoff Spots Are Up For Grabs In Week 17 -- Here's Who Makes It In Every Scenario

Week 17 of the NFL season is going to be a bit anticlimactic this year.

Only two playoff spots — the AFC Wild Card and the NFC South — are up for grabs going into the final week. The rest of the contenders will be playing for playoff seeding.

In the AFC, New England, Denver, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh have all clinched playoff spots.

In the NFC, Seattle, Dallas, Green Bay, Detroit, and Arizona are all in.

Here’s how the other spots will be decided:

AFC Wild Card (San Diego, Baltimore, Kansas City, Houston all alive)

San Diego Chargers make it with:

Win over Kansas City, OR

Tie against Kansas City AND Baltimore loss or tie

Baltimore Ravens make it with:

Win over Cleveland AND San Diego loss or tie, OR

Tie against Cleveland AND San Diego loss

Houston Texans make it with:

Win over Jacksonville AND Baltimore loss AND San Diego loss

Kansas City Chiefs make it with:

Win over San Diego AND Baltimore loss AND Houston loss or tie

The Chargers are the only team that controls their own destiny. If they lose, the Ravens win if they’re in.

NFC South (Atlanta, Carolina both alive)

Atlanta Falcons make it with:

Win over Carolina

Carolina Panthers make it with:

Win or tie against Atlanta

Simple enough. Whoever wins the Atlanta-Carolina game makes it.

