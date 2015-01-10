No School Has More Players In This Week's NFL Playoff Games Than Alabama

Recruiting in college football is a lot easier if a school can show kids that they produce NFL players and no school has more players on this week’s NFL divisional playoff rosters than Alabama.

With 13 players on the eight rosters, Alabama is easily outpacing the next-closest schools, Wisconsin, Oregon, and North Carolina, with nine each.

As for this year’s college football playoff game, Oregon already has bragging rights over Ohio State, who has eight former players still alive in the NFL playoffs, one fewer than Oregon.

