The Remaining NFL Playoff Quarterbacks Have A Huge Gap In Career Earnings

This year’s NFL playoffs show how more than ever it is important to have a franchise quarterback leading your team as the eight signal callers still standing have combined for 53 playoff wins and seven Super Bowl championships.

But while all would be considered among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, there is a huge gap in how much they have earned in their careers, with Peyton Manning topping the list with $US229.7 million in career earnings according to Spotrac.com.

At the other end, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has made just $US2.1 million in his career despite having already won a Super Bowl. But don’t worry, Wilson’s day is coming and there is a good chance he will be the NFL’s next $US100 million quarterback as early as this off-season.

