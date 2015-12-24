7 teams are battling for the final 3 NFL playoff spots

With just two weeks left in the NFL season, barring any crazy scenarios, there are just seven teams battling for three NFL playoff spots as the other nine spots have either been clinched or are pretty darn close.

Using the playoff probabilities of FiveThirtyEight.com, eight teams (Patriots, Panthers, Cardinals, Chiefs, Bengals, Packers, Seahawks, Vikings) have either clinched a playoff spot or are on the brink of doing so. Three other teams, the Broncos, Texans, and Steelers, are not far behind and close to being a lock for the playoffs with at least a 90% chance to reach the postseason.

The three spots that are still up in the air are the NFC East, with the Redskins given a slight edge over the Eagles and a big lead over the Giants, the AFC South, with the Texans close to locking up that division over the Colts, and the final Wild Card spot in the AFC, with the Jets still clinging to hope behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.

