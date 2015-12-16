9 the NFL playoff spots are already nearly locked up

We still have three weeks left in the NFL season, but we already have a pretty good idea who most of the playoff teams will be with nine of the 12 spots either clinched or nearly locked up.

Using the playoff probabilities of FiveThirtyEight.com, seven teams (Patriots, Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos, Bengals, Packers, Seahawks) have either clinched a playoff spot or are on the brink of doing so. Two other teams, the Vikings and Chiefs, are not far behind and close to being a lock for the playoffs with at least a 90% chance to reach the postseason.

At the other end, 14 teams have either been eliminated or have less than a 5% chance to make the playoffs. That leaves nine teams battling for the final three spots, including just one in the NFC, the winner of the NFC East.

NOW WATCH: Kobe Bryant has an insane work ethic



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.