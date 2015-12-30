4 teams are fighting for the final 2 NFL playoff spots

With one week to go in the NFL’s regular season, ten of the 12 playoff spots are spoken four, leaving four teams to battle for the final two spots, both in the AFC.

In the Wild Card race, Nate Silver’s model at Five Thirty Eight gives the New York Jets a decent edge over the Steelers for the final spot as Pittsburgh needs to beat the Browns and have the Jets lose to the Bills.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans pretty much have the AFC South locked up as the Indianapolis Colts would need to beat the Titans and have the Texans lose to the Jaguars. At that point, the Colts still only win the tiebreaker and get into the playoffs if each of these seven (yes, 7!) teams win their games: Steelers, Broncos, Falcons, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, and Raiders.

Good luck, Colts!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.