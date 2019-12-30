The 2019 NFL playoff bracket is (almost) set

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The NFL playoff bracket is nearly set with only seeding in the NFC up in the air with one game to go.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans clinched the final playoff spots in each conference with wins on Sunday afternoon.

If the San Francisco 49ers can beat the Seattle Seahawks in “Sunday Night Football,” they will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If not, the Green Bay Packers will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the AFC.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It was a wild final weekend in the NFL, and we now know all 12 playoff teams.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens are the top seed, and the Kansas City Chiefs will also have a first-round bye. The Tennessee Titans clinched the final playoff spot in the AFC with a win on Sunday.

Here is the AFC bracket, via the NFL.

NFL Network

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East and the final playoff spot with a win on Sunday.

The final seeds will be determined by “Sunday Night Football.” If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers will be the top seed, and the Green Bay Packers will have the other first-round bye.

Here is what the NFC bracket would look like if the 49ers win (via NBC).

NBC

If the Seahawks win, the Packers will be the top seed, and the New Orleans Saints will get a first-round bye.

Here is what the NFC bracket would look like if the Seahawks win (via NBC).

NBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.