Photos Of NFL Players With Mangled Hands Will Make You Think Twice About Playing Football

William Wei
torry holt weird finger

Photo: ESPN/Screenshot

We’re barely a quarter of the way through the NFL season and there’s already a rash of nasty ACL injuries knocking out players for the season and ruining some teams’ chances at the Super Bowl.While certainly not as devastating as a torn ACL, injuries to the fingers and hands of football players are much more commonplace in the NFL.

It happens all the time during games and practices, and players are expected to man up and shake off these tiny, yet extremely painful injuries without missing a play.

“You don’t come out of a football game because of a finger (injury),” says former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan. “They [other football players] would laugh at you.”

So, what does a football player who just suffered a dislocated or broken finger do?

They can either pop the disfigured digit back in place, tape it up, or — in some extreme cases — have part of an injured finger amputated off.

Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott had the tip of his left pinky finger amputated so he could play more football

The same reason probably applies to Marcellus Wiley as well

Retired offensive lineman Brian Baldinger started crying when he injured his finger in practice

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus lost a fingertip because of a freak weighlifting accident

Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar feels fortunate that only his fingers were affected by football

BONUS: Basketball can also mangle some fingers. Just ask Shawn Marion...

BONUS: Baseball's also not easy on the hands. Take a look at Jamey Carroll's disfigured right hand

NFL players toughen out these injuries because they get paid the big bucks...

