Photos Of NFL Players With Mangled Hands Will Make You Think Twice About Playing Football

We’re barely a quarter of the way through the NFL season and there’s already a rash of nasty ACL injuries knocking out players for the season and ruining some teams’ chances at the Super Bowl.While certainly not as devastating as a torn ACL, injuries to the fingers and hands of football players are much more commonplace in the NFL.



It happens all the time during games and practices, and players are expected to man up and shake off these tiny, yet extremely painful injuries without missing a play.

“You don’t come out of a football game because of a finger (injury),” says former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan. “They [other football players] would laugh at you.”

So, what does a football player who just suffered a dislocated or broken finger do?

They can either pop the disfigured digit back in place, tape it up, or — in some extreme cases — have part of an injured finger amputated off.

