13 Players Who Succeeded In The NFL After Getting Busted For Marijuana

Tyrann Mathieu’s NFL draft stock plummeted after he got kicked off of LSU’s football team for multiple positive marijuana tests.
Now, he’s reportedly dominating in training camp for the Arizona Cardinals.
He’s just the latest reminder that giving up on talented players because of weed-related issues places NFL teams at a huge competitive disadvantage.
Throughout the years some truly great players have gotten nabbed with weed, only to perform better than ever on the field.
Randy Moss became one of the best receivers of all-time after getting kicked out of Florida State for smoking marijuana while on probation
Percy Harvin signed a $US67 million this summer. He tested positive for marijuana at the 2009 NFL Draft Combine
Ricky Williams had four 1,000-yard seasons despite testing positive for marijuana four times in his career
Warren Sapp made the Hall of Fame after slipping in the 1995 NFL Draft because of a leaked story that he tested positive for marijuana
Tra Thomas made three Pro Bowls after testing positive for marijuana and being suspended for one game at Florida State
Mark Stepnoski was the best center in the NFL for much of the '90s. He never tested positive or got arrested, but he later admitted to smoking weed and is now an active marijuana-legalization activist
Santonio Holmes is one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL. He was cited for marijuana possession in 2008 and suspended for violating the substance abuse policy 2010
Janoris Jenkins had four interceptions as a rookie after slipping in the draft because of multiple marijuana arrests in college
BONUS: Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly the best player on the field in training camp after slipping in the draft for his positive marijuana tests at LSU
