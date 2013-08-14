13 Players Who Succeeded In The NFL After Getting Busted For Marijuana

Tyrann Mathieu’s NFL draft stock plummeted after he got kicked off of LSU’s football team for multiple positive marijuana tests.

Now, he’s reportedly dominating in training camp for the Arizona Cardinals.

He’s just the latest reminder that giving up on talented players because of weed-related issues places NFL teams at a huge competitive disadvantage.

Throughout the years some truly great players have gotten nabbed with weed, only to perform better than ever on the field.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.