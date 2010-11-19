Both NFL And Its Players Welcome Congress To labour Negotiations Mess

Photo: Flickr User Stuck in Customs (www.flickr.com

In its quest to prevent owners from locking out union members, the NFL Players Association has drafted letters to Congress and briefed some members on the economic consequences of a labour dispute, the AP reports.The NFL is upset that the players have turned to lawmakers and a league spokesperson told the AP that the NFL wants to keep negotiations in house. However, now that the players have made their case before Capitol Hill, the league says it has no choice but to do the same.



The league conveniently neglects to mention that its political action committee made campaign contributions in the weeks leading up to November’s mid-term elections. The players want to ensure their own interests are being considered, too.

Essentially, each side is saying it turned to Capitol Hill because the other side did first. Too bad Congress has made it’s stance perfectly clear: it’s not interested in the financial concerns of multi-millionaires playing and operating football for a living.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.