IT'S OVER: The NFL labour Negotiations Have Failed

It’s all over, but the lawsuits.According to sources monitoring the situation the NFLPA is rejecting the league’s final CBA offer and will decertify.



With no union left to negotiate with (and the current CBA expiring at midnight tonight) that leaves the NFL with two options: Declaring a lockout or unilaterally impose the work rules of their final offer.

When that happens, the players (not the union) will file a class action lawsuit, seeking an injunction against the league that would block the lockout.

Then it’s a full summer of court hearings and pleadings and lawyers and judges deciding who’s wrong and who isn’t. Ugh.

UPDATE: Almost immediately after reporting that decertification was happening, the NFL Network is reversed itself and reported that the union is NOT decertifying. Yet. Hail Mary time?

4:42: Media awaiting DeMaurice Smith who is expected to speak in the next five minutes.

4:43: SMITH: Significant differences remain. Heading back to the office.

5:01: The union has filed decertification papers, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. NOW it’s over.

5:10: Here’s what the front of NFL.com looks like right now. ALL IS WELL!

