The NFL Players Union Makes A Deal With A Car Service Startup To Stop Its Players From Getting So Many DUIs

Gwinnett County Jail Falcons running back Michael Turner was arrested for a DUI last year

The NFL players association partnered with car service startup Uber in an effort to reduce impaired driving among players, Ken Belson of the New York Times reports.

Uber makes an app that lets users summon a driver from their phones at any time.

It’s available in 17 of the league’s 31 cities. The idea is that players will use the app to get a ride home after they’ve been drinking.

Every player gets $US200 of Uber credit, according to the NYT. With around 1,700 players on NFL rosters, it appears that the union has bought its members ~$340,000 worth of rides.

The union has a phone-based car service in place right now, and that won’t go away. In addition, many teams have their own private programs to get players home safely from a night on the town.

But it’s clear that those things haven’t been perfect.

For example, former New York Jets player Braylon Edwards got a DUI less than a week after the Jets introduced their car service in 2010.

Of the 31 arrests involving active NFL players last offseason, nine involved impaired driving.

While there’s evidence that NFL players actually get fewer DUIs than the average American adult male, the league and the union are still battling the public perception that there’s drunk driving epidemic among its employees.

