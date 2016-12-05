The NFL reversed a controversial stance and is letting hundreds of players wear colourful cleats to support their favourite charities

Hundreds of NFL players are wearing colourful, customised cleats during Week 13 of the NFL as a way to support and raise awareness for their favourite charities.

This reverses a controversial stance by the NFL, which is usually extremely strict when it comes to its uniform code. Players are often fined for wearing unapproved uniform elements, even when there are good intentions. In 2013, the NFL fined Brandon Marshall $10,500 for wearing green cleats that were supporting mental illness.

This year, the league and the players found a compromise, allowing players one week to wear customised cleats to support their favourite charities. The promotion has been labelled with the hashtag, #MyCauseMyCleats.

Here are some examples:

Custom cleats this Sunday for Washington TE Vernon Davis. pic.twitter.com/8wQ0KlECaE

— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 1, 2016

Custom cleats this Sunday for Texans QB Brock Osweiler, spotlighting Ronald McDonald House. McD’s arch formed when shoes placed together. pic.twitter.com/7rd2gNJxAR

— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 1, 2016

As Paul Lukas of ESPN noted, there’s no “best” cleats this week. Every pair is supporting a great cause, and the colourful kicks are popping on the TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.