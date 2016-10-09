Sports agents reveal the biggest threat to an NFL player's financial success

The documentary series “The Agent” follows a handful of sports agents dealing with the often stressful realities of negotiating lucrative deals for their clients and navigating with the unpredictable world of the NFL.

We asked two stars of “The Agent” to reveal the biggest financial challenge faced by players in the league. Both agents agreed on the same factor.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.