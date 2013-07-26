Here Are All 31 NFL Players Who Have Been Arrested Since The Super Bowl

Browns player Desmond Bryant

With the opening of training camps across the league this week, the NFL offseason is officially over.



It was a disastrous one for the NFL.

30-one active players were arrested, most infamously star New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Since the Super Bowl on February 3, NFL players have been arrested for everything from public intoxication to street racing, child abuse, and trying to solicit a prostitute.

The NFL is using the slogan “Back To Football” to promote the upcoming season, but it’ll be tough to forget everything that went down this spring and summer.

Using the comprehensive databases of both Pro Football Talk and the San Diego Union Tribune, here’s the list of the 31 active players who were arrested:

Michael Boley, New York Giants (Feb. 8): Arrested for child abuse in Alabama. Da’Quan Bowers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Feb. 18): Arrested for having a gun in his luggage at LaGuardia Airport, charges later reduced to disorderly conduct. Al Netter, San Francisco 49ers (Feb. 22): Arrested for DUI in California. Desmond Bryant, Cleveland Browns (Feb. 24): Arrested for criminal mischief in Miami. J’Marcus Webb, Chicago Bears (Feb. 24): Arrested for marijuana possession in Illinois, charges dropped. Javarris Lee, Arizona Cardinals (March 7): Arrested for failing to appear in court in Florida. Quinton Carter, Denver Broncos (March 9): Arrested for allegedly cheating at craps at a Vegas casino, case dismissed. Cody Grimm, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (March 10 and May 28): Arrested for public intoxication in Virginia twice. Evan Rodriguez, Chicago Bears (March 21 and May 31): Arrested for resisting an officer in Miami (charged later dropped), and then for DUI, speeding and “improper lane usage.” Trumaine Johnson, St. Louis Rams (March 22): Arrested for misdemeanour DUI in Montana. Brandon Barden, Tennessee Titans (March 23): Arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving his car off the road in Georgia. Amari Spivey, Detroit Lions (March 27): Arrested for third-degree assault in an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend in Connecticut. William Moore, Atlanta Falcons (April 18): Arrested for simple battery after allegedly grabbing a woman by the shoulder in Atlanta. Rolando McClain, Baltimore Ravens (April 22): Arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Alabama. Ronnell Lewis, Detroit Lions (April 23): Arrested for getting in a bar fight in Oklahoma. Quentin Groves, Cleveland Browns (April 24): Arrested for solicitation in a prostitution sting in Ohio. Cliff Harris, New York Jets (May 2): Arrested for marijuana possession in New Jersey. Claude Davis, New York Jets (May 2): Arrested for marijuana possession in New Jersey. Daryl Washington, Arizona Cardinals (May 3): Arrested for aggravated assault after an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend. Armonty Bryant, Cleveland Browns (May 6): Arrested for DUI in Oklahoma. Titus Young, free agent (May 5, twice, and May 10): Arrested on suspicion of DUI, and then arrested again on the same day for trying to steal his own car from the tow yard. Arrested less than a week later for burglary. Mike Goodson, New York Jets (May 17): Arrested on drug and gun charges in New Jersey. Joe Morgan, New Orleans Saints (May 29): Arrested for DWI in Louisiana. Pacman Jones, Cincinnati Bengals (June 11): Arrested on an assault charge for allegedly punching a woman outside a club in Cincinnati. Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles (June 12): Arrested for street racing and leading police on a high-speed chase. Aaron Hernandez, New England Patriots (June 26): Arrested for murder and five gun-related charges in Massachusetts. Ausar Walcott, Cleveland Browns (June 26): Arrested for attempted murder after punching a man outside a club in New Jersey. Joe Lefeged, Indianapolis Colts (June 29): Arrested for allegedly having an unregistered gun in his car in Washington DC. Dan Connor, New York Giants (July 6): Arrested for having a switchblade in his luggage at a Philadelphia airport. Alfonzo Dennard, New England Patriots (July 11): Arrested on suspicion of DUI in Nebraska. Eric Wright, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (July 12): Arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles.

