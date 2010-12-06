NFL Players Are Told To Save Their Game Checks In Case Of Lockout

The NFL Players Association continues its doomsday approach to labour negotiations by warning members to “protect yourself and your family” in the event of a lockout.



The union sent players a memo advising them to save their last three games checks for this season, in case there is no season in 2011.

Will that be enough to match the league’s own doomsday fund?

They have also ratcheted up the rhetoric with the league, calling NFL spokesmen “dumb” for insinuating that the union was abandoning negotiations.

While league owners and officials have taken a mostly rosy approach to the CBA talks so far, the union has been nothing but pessimistic — insisting that a lockout is inevitable; preemptively voting to decertify the union (making it easier to sue the league); trumpeting the devastating financial impact that a work stoppage would have on America; and making martyrs of the unborn babies who will lose their health insurance when the CBA expires in March.

While the union’s posturing may help win fans to its side with sympathy, its “doth protest too much” attitude may reach the point where it appears to observers that the players want a lockout to happen. It almost looks like they are spoiling for a fight that they don’t need to have.

As one insider pointed out to us, the owners realise there’s too much money at stake to let the game stop completely.

But do the players realise it too? Or will their fever to keep the conditions of football the same cost them the ability to see the larger picture?

