NFL Player Who Broke His Arm In Pizza-Related Car Crash Gets A Year Supply Of Pizza

Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson received a nice package in the mail this week after suffering a broken arm in a car accident last month.
Burleson crashed his car into a center median while trying to save his pizza from falling off the seat.
DiGiorno has made light of the situation by giving the troubled receiver a year supply of free pizza among another gifts.
Huge S/O to Digiorno Pizza for the year supply of free pizza and the gifts! #ItsNotDeliveryItsDiGiorno… http://t.co/58H6F93luk
— Nathaniel E Burleson (@Nate13Burleson) October 28, 2013
It was the second time Burleson suffered a season-ending injury after breaking his leg in a game against the Chicago Bears last season.
