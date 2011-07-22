NFL Players Erupted In Anger On Twitter After The Owners Pulled A Power Play Last Night

Photo: AP

The NFL owners pulled a big-time power play last night, officially approving a 10-year collective bargaining agreement and publicly urging the players to do the same.But since the owner-approved CBA contained language and provisions that the players had neither seen nor approved, the players refused to even vote on ratifying the deal, and the lockout drags on.



From the players’ point of view, the owners tried to back them into a corner. By approving the CBA, the owners put public pressure on the NFLPA to quickly ratify the deal and end the lockout once and for all.

But NFL players don’t respond kindly to being backed into a corner.

