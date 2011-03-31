NFL Player Surrenders To Police After Implication In Shooting

Photo: Garland Police Department

Aqib Talib, a cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was released on $25,000 bond today after he surrendered to police today in connection with a March 21 shooting in Texas.Talib was designated a “Person of Interest” by Texas police who obtained a felony warrant for his arrest. The felony aggravated assault charge stemmed from an alleged altercation between him and Shannon Billings, his sister’s boyfriend, according to police.



Shots were fired during the incident involving Talib’s mother, sister, and Billings, according to police. Talib allegedly tried to pistol-whip Billings and used his mother Okolo Talib’s 9mm handgun to fire several shots at Billings, according to a report by the Dallas Observer. Okolo has also turned herself in to police, having allegedly shot the handgun as well, and was released on $30,000 bond.

This isn’t the first time Talib has shown dangerous behaviour. Since being drafted by the Bucs in the first round in 2008, he has been in fights with his own teammates and was arrested and charged with simple battery and resisting arrest in Florida in 2009.

Talib’s arrest comes at a particularly stressful time for the NFL players’ trade association as they battle the NFL owners in the ongoing labour struggle. And for Talib, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy has stated that the league will enforce any violations of the existing personal conduct policy at Commissioner Roger Goodell’s discretion once the lockout is over.

But for now, the Bucs’ star cornerback has more pressing issues to deal with than the wrath of the Commish. Talib’s case is being filed in Dallas and he should find himself sitting in front of a Dallas County Grand Jury in the next month or two.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.